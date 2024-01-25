EE broadband deals UK 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
When it comes to the best broadband deals, EE should definitely be on your radar. EE currently offers the fastest download speeds of any of the top UK providers, so if you can access this package in your area you’ll be able to enjoy some of the quickest internet speeds in the country. EE is also highly recommended when it comes to customer satisfaction, so whether you’ll need the higher end of speeds to deal with a busy household of devices, or you’re looking for a simple broadband bundle, it’s likely there will be a package for you.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
EE is one of the best broadband providers in the UK, and there are lots of deals to choose from if you’re looking to switch to the provider. Remember that not every postcode in the country will be able to benefit from all of these deals – the full fibre plans especially won’t be accessible to everyone – but EE does provide fairly good coverage across its packages, and it has a handy postcode checker on the site so you can easily see the best options for you.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Price*
|Extras
|Setup costs
|Fibre 36 Essentials
|27-37Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£26.99/m
|Unlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router
|£0
|Fibre 50 Essentials
|51Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£32.99/m
|Unlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router
|£31.99
|Fibre 67 Essentials
|62-74Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£35.99/m
|Unlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router
|£31.99
|Full Fibre 36 Essentials
|37Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£26.99/m
|Unlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router
|£0
|Full Fibre 150 Essentials
|149Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£28.99/m
|Unlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router
|£0
|Full Fibre 300 Essentials
|308Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£31.99/m
|Unlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router
|£11.99
|Full Fibre 500 Essentials
|500Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£34.99/m
|Unlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router, 6 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
|£0
|Full Fibre Gigabit Essentials
|900Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£42.99/m
|Unlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router, 6 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
|£0
|Busiest Home Bundle
|1.6Gbps (gigabits per second)
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£67/m (then £94/m)
|Unlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router, Smart Wifi Plus (using Wifi 6), plus a wifi enhancer
|£4.95
Each package from EE offers slightly different perks, add-ons and of course, varying download speeds and prices, but some factors are a constant across all of the provider’s packages. For example, you’ll get unlimited downloads with every plan, meaning there’s no limit to how much you can download and stream (essentially, how much you can use the internet each month), there’s just different download speeds.
Types of broadband
EE offers fibre broadband to plenty of households in the UK, and full fibre is available to a number of households, too. If you’re wondering what the difference is between the two, full fibre broadband refers to a connection that uses 100 per cent fibre optic cables (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP), while fibre consists of fibre optic and copper cables (Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC broadband). If you’re not sure which packages you can access, EE has a postcode checker on its website that allows you to check.
Broadband speeds
Depending on which plan you choose (and what’s accessible for your postcode), you can enjoy a variety of different download speeds with EE. The lowest speed available offers an average of 27-37Mbps and is the cheapest package, while the fastest download speed is 1.6Gbps, which is not only the fastest speed EE offers but the fastest advertised broadband download speed of all the major national providers. If you’re not sure what speeds you can currently get, the easiest way to check is to run a quick broadband speed test before you browse the EE packages on offer for your postcode.
Packages
EE’s broadband packages include a range of different add-ons and bundle deals. Although there are no broadband and TV offers advertised when you add a fibre or full fibre broadband package from EE to your basket and select your desired add-ons, we found that when we searched for TV and broadband deals on the site specifically, there were a number of plans which offered a TV hub and subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix and NOW. Plus, if you’re looking for broadband and phone offers, these are available for every package other than the Busiest Home Bundle; and if you’re already an EE mobile customer, you’ll find the best deals available, with your contract automatically upgrading to a plan with unlimited data for no extra cost (as long as you pay £10 per month or more for your mobile).
In our opinion, there are plenty of advantages to choosing EE broadband, with a combination of high customer satisfaction and the highest download speeds in the country being particularly appealing. Some other advantages include:
We’ve laid out the different average download speeds available with each of EE’s broadband packages, but the speeds you’ll get will also depend on other factors, such as how many devices in your household are using the internet at the same time, and how far you are from the router. You should also keep in mind that the best broadband in your area will depend on where you live and what type of broadband is available to you, so these download speeds are very much the average.
|EE broadband package
|Average download speed
|Fibre 36 Essentials
|27-37Mbps
|Full Fibre 36 Essentials
|37Mbps
|Fibre 50 Essentials
|51Mbps
|Fibre 67 Essentials
|62-74Mbps
|Full Fibre 150 Essentials
|149Mbps
|Full Fibre 300 Essentials
|308Mbps
|Full Fibre 500 Essentials
|500Mbps
|Full Fibre Gigabit Essentials
|900Mbps
|Busiest Home Bundle
|1.6Gbps
Yes, it’s very easy to switch to EE broadband, especially if your current provider is covered by the Openreach network. Openreach covers some of the biggest providers in the UK, such as BT, Vodafone, TalkTalk, Sky and Plusnet, so if you’re currently with one of these providers, the work of switching is done for you, and EE will contact your provider to tell them that you’re switching.
There are some things you should consider if you’re considering switching to EE or taking out a new plan with the provider:
EE is one of the best broadband providers in the UK for customer service, beaten only by Sky when it comes to the provider with the least complaints. Ofcom also reports that 85 per cent of EE’s customers are satisfied with the overall service they get from the provider, which is higher than the UK sector average of 82 per cent.
As we’ve detailed, if you’re an EE mobile customer who wants to upgrade to a plan with unlimited data, you’ll find some of the best deals on broadband packages. If you’re already a customer of EE broadband, you might also get perks or discounts when you come to renew your plan, but it’s always worth speaking directly to your provider to see what can be offered to you as a loyal customer. Plus, if you use BT mobile or BT broadband, you might get offers on BT and EE packages, as EE is now owned by BT.
This depends on the package you choose. Plenty of EE plans don’t incur any setup fees, but some of them do, so make sure you check this when you’re purchasing your new plan.