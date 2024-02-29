Switching broadband providers is easier if you’re out of contract than if it is still running. In most cases, your provider will handle the switch, and you can usually keep your existing phone number to keep things simple.

It’s easy to switch if:

You’re not in contract

Switching all three services at once

Your current broadband service and your new one are both operated by Openreach

The switch might be complicated if:

You’re still in contract, in this case you most likely will need to pay an exit fee

You would like to switch provider but your current provier and new provider operate on different networks. Switching between providers who both operate on Openreach is straighforward – but if you’re switching to a provicer who operates independently like Virgin Media, you’ll need to handle the switch yourself

Switching only part of your broadband, phone and TV deal is more complicated that switching your entire deal. You’d need to arrange for separate deals, which could cost more, and you’d have more than one monthly bill to keep track of

With most broadband deals, you have the option to cancel penalty-free within the first 14 days if you decide it’s not right for you.