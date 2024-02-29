The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Broadband, TV and phone packages are a simpler way to manage your home’s digital services. Bundling these three services is convenient and could save you money on your monthly bill.
Combining TV and phone services with your broadband contract can save you money.
Signing a contract for all three services means more business for providers, which is why they may incentivise bundle deals by offering discounts, freebies and vouchers to sweeten the deal.
Bundling the three services is often more convenient. You’ll sign one contract for broadband, phone and TV and receive one bill instead of three
Your deal should offer an average broadband speed that’s suitable for your household’s needs and is able to cope with the number of people who plan to use it
When it comes to TV services, consider whether you watch live TV and which channels you’ll need. Some deals come with a free subscription to Netflix or another streaming platform
For phone services, consider whether you make and receive calls from your landline or mobile and whether you make international calls
With so many broadband, TV and phone deals available, it helps to know what to look for. Remember that your contract is likely to run for 12 months or more, so it’s important to snap up a good deal.
We’ve outlined everything to consider so you can compare TV, broadband and phone deals with confidence.
There’s a lot to consider when choosing the best broadband deal, including:
These are the four main things to consider when choosing a TV deal:
Consider the following when looking at phone deals:
Bundling the three services could save you money, but only if you make use of the features on offer. Consider the following:
Not every provider offers broadband, TV and phone packages, so there’s less choice than there is for broadband-only plans. The main providers offering these packages are Sky and BT, but it’s not guaranteed these deals are available in your area. It’s worth comparing bundled broadband, TV and phone deals against these services separately.
Switching broadband providers is easier if you’re out of contract than if it is still running. In most cases, your provider will handle the switch, and you can usually keep your existing phone number to keep things simple.
It’s easy to switch if:
The switch might be complicated if:
With most broadband deals, you have the option to cancel penalty-free within the first 14 days if you decide it’s not right for you.
Yes, you can add a mobile phone package to your broadband, TV and phone deal. Some providers offer this type of deal, but not all, so you may need to shop around to find one. Bundling your mobile phone deal could save you money and keep things simple with just one monthly bill for the four services.
There are lots of broadband and TV deals, and most top providers offer them. Sky and BT both combine superfast broadband with comprehensive TV packages that include the Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and TNT Sports channels. If you don’t use your landline to make and receive calls but will watch live TV, one of these packages is ideal for you.
Some providers offer streaming services as part of their broadband, TV and phone deals. Sky and BT offer a Netflix subscription with some of their TV deals, and NOW Broadband offers entertainment passes for its own streaming service.
Some broadband, TV and phone packages include sports channels. The top providers, including BT and Sky, offer popular sports channels such as Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Eurosport 1 and 2. If sports channels are your main reason for wanting a TV package, make sure you compare deals with this in mind.