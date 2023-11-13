Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read about our commitment to editorial integrity.

Compare broadband and TV deals

Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated November 13, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • Should I get a broadband and TV package?
  • What is included in the best TV and broadband deals?
  • Broadband and TV bundle providers
  • How to find the best broadband and TV deals
  • How to save money on broadband and TV packages
  • Frequently asked questions about deals on broadband and TV

Most of us require both broadband and TV service in our homes. In our digital-focused world, we can end up paying for an array of monthly subscriptions, which can be tough to keep up with. 

Combining your broadband and TV into one contract can make life that little bit easier – you could also save money by doing so.

More than likely, you’re already using at least a broadband service, but that doesn’t mean you need to stick with your same provider when looking for a broadband and TV deal. Switching providers can also result in you saving money. Our team of researchers have compared the best providers and their packages to find you the best broadband and TV deal to suit your needs and budget.  

Should I get a broadband and TV package?

If you watch a lot of live TV, then a combined broadband and TV package could be a great option. Bundling the two services can often shave money off your monthly bill and providers are more likely to offer discounts as well as added extras such as cashback and vouchers. Sky and Virgin Media both offer diverse TV packages that will give you access to hundreds of channels.  

Choosing a combined package could also benefit you if you prefer streaming, as some providers have services that are also focused on streaming platforms. Now TV, for example, is one of the best broadband and TV packages for avid streamers as it offers various entertainment packages with different streamers and channels.

Bundling TV and broadband is also convenient when it comes to paying your monthly subscriptions with only one bill to manage.

What is included in the best TV and broadband deals?

A broadband and TV package includes your broadband and TV service, as the name suggests – but most deals include extras. These extras are what make broadband and TV deals an attractive package, especially if you’re interested in full-fibre broadband and additional tech to boost your broadband speed. 

A TV and broadband deal will most likely include a broadband connection that is fibre or full fibre. It will also provide a TV service – this could be via a TV cable or streaming. If you’ve chosen to have access to live TV and on-demand services in your package, you’ll be given a setup box. Phone line rental can also be included in your package, though this varies between providers, and you may also receive a wifi booster to boost your broadband speed.   

TV packages will vary between providers. The two main TV providers, Sky and Virgin Media, offer the most when it comes to live TV channels. Both services provide a high-tech TV box and give you access to live sports. 

Both Sky and Virgin Media deals can be expensive. If you still want access to live TV, but don’t need such a diverse range of channels, TalksTalk and EE both offer freeview channels. Both services also come with on-demand and the ability to download your preferred streaming apps. 

Not everyone watches live TV, and it’s pointless paying for a service you won’t use. With Now Broadband you can choose to add Now TV memberships. You can choose from entertainment passes, cinema, sports and the popular streaming service Hayu. It’s up to you how many you add, and these can be viewed via your smart TV or other devices.   

icons8-tv-show-96

What are the types of TV packages?

  • Satellite: Requires a satellite dish to be installed on the outside of your home. You need this to watch live TV via Sky Q.  
  • Cable: Your TV signal will come from an underground cable. This is only offered by Virgin Media. 
  • Internet TV: Anything that’s not being broadcast as live TV is considered to be Internet TV. It’s what’s known as on-demand television and is offered by Sky, Virgin Media and BT. 
  • Freeview: A digital terrestrial platform. It gives you over 70 TV channels, as well as on-demand players in one place for free. 
  • IPTV: Internet Protocol television provides access to TV via the internet – meaning services are provided by your broadband internet connection.
  • Streaming: A service which shows content through smart TVs, game consoles and other devices.

Broadband and TV bundle providers

The big three tv and broadband providers are Sky, Virgin Media and BT, with each of them offering attractive broadband and TV bundles. However, there are other smaller providers, such as TalkTalk and EE TV, that offer more wallet-friendly deals.

Sky

Sky is one of the main TV and broadband providers. It offers comprehensive bundles with a wide range of TV channels, streaming services and super fast broadband speeds. Customers can pair Full Fibre 100 or Superfast 35 and 80 broadband with its TV packages – Sky Stream, SkyQ box or Sky Glass. There’s also options to add on Sky Cinema and Sky Sports channels. 

Some bundles come with basic Netflix – meaning you won’t need to pay for a separate subscription – and Sky will help you integrate your existing Netflix plan into your Sky account. For more entertainment options, you can also add Disney+ to your broadband and TV package if you’ve opted for a Sky Q box; this service will cost the same with Sky as it does without but will be included under the same bill every month. With some plans, the streaming service Paramount+ is included with no extra cost – a definite benefit if this is a service you already pay for. 

All of its bundle contract lengths are for 18 months, with plans costing from £36. Sky Glass and Sky Stream do not require a satellite dish, but for Sky Q, a satellite dish is required to provide live TV. If you don’t already have one installed, you should speak to Sky about installation costs. They will vary depending on the work that needs to be done.  

Virgin Media

Virgin Media is best known for its expansive TV packages. Virgin offers six different broadband and TV packages, all of which come with Virgin TV Ultra HD channels. Its ready-made packages are designed to suit a variety of customer TV and broadband needs. 

Its plans range from basic coverage offering TV and broadband to the more premium packages with Netflix, Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and an unlimited O2 sim card. Virgin’s bundles TV channels range from more than 100 to the most comprehensive package offering over 230 channels. Plans are offered as an 18-month contract with the cheapest deal starting at £31.99 per month.

BT TV

BT is one of the main broadband providers in the UK – it also offers flexible broadband and TV deals. Currently, BT TV offers five TV packages, which customers can add onto a new or existing broadband package. BT TV has entertainment and sports packages, as well as a combined VIP package. 

BT has a variety of broadband deals ranging from its basic Fibre Essentials package with average speeds of 25Mbps as well as a number of full fibre packages – the fastest offers an average speed of 700Mbps. Customers can add-on any of BT’s TV deals to create a customised broadband and TV deal.  

The entertainment packages include NOW TV, Netflix and Sky Cinema. Its two sports packages – Sport and Big Sport – would suit customers interested in Premier League and Europa League games with options to watch TNT Sports channels, discovery+ Premium and NOW Sports. These packages are designed to be added to your existing broadband package and contracts run for 24 months with prices starting at £18 per month.  

If you’re looking for entertainment and sports combined and don’t mind paying a premium price tag, its VIP package offers all sports and streaming services for £76.  

In October 2023, BT announced that it is to re-brand its service to EE TV on 6 December 2023. The BT and EE merger will combine broadband, TV and mobile services. 

TalkTalk TV

TalkTalk is one of the more affordable options on our list. Customers can add a TV package to their existing full-fibre broadband – packages cost just £5 extra per month plus broadband cost.  With TalkTalk’s TV package you’ll have access to live Freeview channels and on-demand players. You’ll also be able to download streaming apps such as Now TV and Netflix. 

EE TV

EE offers broadband only and broadband and TV deals. Customers can choose from standard broadband or a range of fibre broadband deals. For customers who are looking for a broadband and TV deal, EE TV combines the two. Included in the TV package is Apple TV 4K with TNT Sports. The deal is available to EE Pay Monthly mobile and 12 and 24-month SIM plan customers signing up for a new Broadband plan. EE’s broadband and TV packages cost from £49 per month.  

Vodafone TV

Vodafone’s broadband deals offer super-fast internet speeds. Its lowest broadband deal – Fibre 1 – has a guaranteed speed of 18.2Mbps, and its fastest plan offers a guaranteed speed of 455Mbps. Customers can add Vodafone Xtra Broadband for additional £12 per month and it gives customers access to Apple TV 4K on a 24-month plan. 

NOW TV

This popular streaming service offers three broadband deals – Brilliant Broadband, Fab Fibre and Super Fibre – with each of them allowing customers full access to its streaming service for an added fee. 

Its cheapest broadband package costs just £20 and adding an entertainment membership costs an additional £6.99 for a minimum term of six months – membership auto-renews at £9.99.  

Its packages offer broadband and an entertainment membership for NOW TV. The streaming service includes HBO and Sky Sports channels.  

How to find the best broadband and TV deals

While there are plenty of broadband and TV deals available, it’s important to find the best one for you. What’s included in a broadband and TV deal can vary between providers. There are a few factors to consider when choosing your package, and you should weigh up what’s most important to you to avoid overspending on extras that you won’t make use of.   

Availability

Not all broadband providers offer all broadband and TV deals to every area in the UK. You can check which broadband providers service your area by using a postcode checker or comparison site. Checking which providers offer the fastest speeds and best deals in your area means you’re more likely to find the best deal available to you. 

Broadband speed

When it comes to broadband, speed naturally tops the list of priorities. Regardless of your internet activities, nobody longs for slow connection speeds. However, it’s important to consider your internet usage to establish what speed is best suited for you. Most of us have more than one device connected to our home network at any given time, so if you live in a large household this number could multiply very quickly. The more devices that are connected to your broadband, the more likely your internet speed will be affected. You should also consider how frequently you or other household members work from home – virtual meetings that require audio and video elements also require a decent broadband connection.

Gaming and streaming also require a lot of bandwidth, and if you stream HD videos this can slow internet speeds even more. The same goes for internet users who download and upload large files, or regularly access torrenting content – the process of downloading files using BitTorrent. Typically, those who frequently torrent will use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service to ensure online privacy – this too requires a lot of bandwidth. 

For heavy internet users, a full-fibre connection that can provide speeds of 100Mbps or more would be the best option. If you’re not a heavy-internet user then an average speed of 25Mbps is considered to be good. Download speeds below this might cause buffering when streaming video, and if multiple devices are connected this too can cause speed to decrease. 

TV content

With your broadband and TV deal, some channels will work out cheaper and others, such as the premium Sky entertainment channels, will cost you more. 

Look out for deals which cater to your interests, for instance, some TV packages are catered for sports fans and include specially curated deals with Sky Sports and TNT Sports. 

Some providers include streaming service as part of their TV packages. Sky provides a basic Netflix subscription with some of its packages, while EE TV and Vodafone include access to Apple TV in their TV packages for no additional cost. 

Equipment

You might be required to have certain equipment when setting up a new broadband connection. The types of equipment required can vary between tariffs, but they could include a new phone line, a new router or TV box. Mostly, this cost is absorbed by the provider, but sometimes customers will need to pay for the hardware themselves – so make sure you check the terms and conditions. You may also encounter charges for the delivery of a new router or a fee for setting up your new connection. 

Extras

Some providers might offer discounts on your monthly bill or provide other incentives such as cashback and vouchers. Usually, any extras offered are just nice to have and don’t have any bearing on your internet connection.  

Customer help

It’s important that your broadband provider has a good customer support service to help you if your broadband goes down. You can discover what a provider’s customer support is like by reading customer reviews online using sites like Trustpilot. You should check reviews for lines of communication offered, customer satisfaction and wait times. 

Length of contract

Broadband providers offer different contract lengths. Typically contracts are for 12, 18, or 24 months, with some offering monthly rolling contracts. However, you can switch provider mid-contract, though this will most likely incur a cancellation fee. As for upgrading to a better deal mid-contract with your current provider, most of the time this will be for free.

Price

The price that you’ll pay for your broadband is an important factor to consider. Bandwidth speed, unlimited downloads, and length of contract all have a bearing on cost. It’s important to compare broadband deals using a comparison website in order to find the best deal for you. 

How to save money on broadband and TV packages

There are various ways to reduce the cost of your broadband and TV package. To cut your monthly cost you should consider the following: 

  • Check your package is cost-effective. You can check whether your existing package is available for less money by using a comparison website. Your search results may show that a different provider is offering a cheaper deal. If you’re at the end of your contract then wait until it finishes to switch. If you switch mid-contract, this will most likely incur a cancellation fee. 
  • Make sure you’re using all your broadband and TV package offers. Consider whether you’re watching all or most of your TV channels. Movie and sports channels are likely to increase costs. If you don’t use them, ask your provider to change your current package. 
  • Reduce costs by bundling streaming services. Most of us use at least one streaming service and some providers now offer these as part of their packages. 
  • Consider choosing a broadband-only deal. This allows you to add the streaming services you want, with the option to end subscriptions at any time. You’ll also only pay for what you watch, with a TV package lots of channels are included, many of which you might not ever watch.  

Frequently asked questions about deals on broadband and TV

rachel

Rachel Sadler

Staff Writer

Rachel Sadler is an experienced journalist and content writer who has been writing content for print and online media for five years.

Rachel is the Independent Advisor’s resident VPN expert, with a remit to find the best VPNs out there through thorough testing and research. She spends most of her time vigorously testing VPN services for performance and security features to provide accurate and trustworthy buying guides and reviews. On a weekly basis, she updates guides, and reviews where necessary ensuring prices and information are correct and up to date, as well as keeping her ear to the ground for all the latest news and advancements in VPNs and cyber security.

She also writes content around renewable energy and how UK homes can become energy-efficient by installing solar panels. Rachel researches which solar panels are best for your home with a focus on how homeowners can save money with solar panels and generate enough electricity to power their homes.

With a focus on home insulation, Rachel spends time researching how windows can improve energy efficiency, the style of your home and reduce bills. She focuses research on which materials are best suited for durability, maintenance and price to create well-informed guides and features.

Rachel holds a BA in English language and creative writing and started her career writing for some of Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle publishers, Sassy Hong Kong, Localiiz and Bay Media, where she reported on island-wide news. When she’s not writing; she’s intrigued by all things film, food, and art.

Find the best [category]