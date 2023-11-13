The big three tv and broadband providers are Sky, Virgin Media and BT, with each of them offering attractive broadband and TV bundles. However, there are other smaller providers, such as TalkTalk and EE TV, that offer more wallet-friendly deals.

Sky

Sky is one of the main TV and broadband providers. It offers comprehensive bundles with a wide range of TV channels, streaming services and super fast broadband speeds. Customers can pair Full Fibre 100 or Superfast 35 and 80 broadband with its TV packages – Sky Stream, SkyQ box or Sky Glass. There’s also options to add on Sky Cinema and Sky Sports channels.

Some bundles come with basic Netflix – meaning you won’t need to pay for a separate subscription – and Sky will help you integrate your existing Netflix plan into your Sky account. For more entertainment options, you can also add Disney+ to your broadband and TV package if you’ve opted for a Sky Q box; this service will cost the same with Sky as it does without but will be included under the same bill every month. With some plans, the streaming service Paramount+ is included with no extra cost – a definite benefit if this is a service you already pay for.

All of its bundle contract lengths are for 18 months, with plans costing from £36. Sky Glass and Sky Stream do not require a satellite dish, but for Sky Q, a satellite dish is required to provide live TV. If you don’t already have one installed, you should speak to Sky about installation costs. They will vary depending on the work that needs to be done.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media is best known for its expansive TV packages. Virgin offers six different broadband and TV packages, all of which come with Virgin TV Ultra HD channels. Its ready-made packages are designed to suit a variety of customer TV and broadband needs.

Its plans range from basic coverage offering TV and broadband to the more premium packages with Netflix, Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and an unlimited O2 sim card. Virgin’s bundles TV channels range from more than 100 to the most comprehensive package offering over 230 channels. Plans are offered as an 18-month contract with the cheapest deal starting at £31.99 per month.

BT TV

BT is one of the main broadband providers in the UK – it also offers flexible broadband and TV deals. Currently, BT TV offers five TV packages, which customers can add onto a new or existing broadband package. BT TV has entertainment and sports packages, as well as a combined VIP package.

BT has a variety of broadband deals ranging from its basic Fibre Essentials package with average speeds of 25Mbps as well as a number of full fibre packages – the fastest offers an average speed of 700Mbps. Customers can add-on any of BT’s TV deals to create a customised broadband and TV deal.

The entertainment packages include NOW TV, Netflix and Sky Cinema. Its two sports packages – Sport and Big Sport – would suit customers interested in Premier League and Europa League games with options to watch TNT Sports channels, discovery+ Premium and NOW Sports. These packages are designed to be added to your existing broadband package and contracts run for 24 months with prices starting at £18 per month.

If you’re looking for entertainment and sports combined and don’t mind paying a premium price tag, its VIP package offers all sports and streaming services for £76.

In October 2023, BT announced that it is to re-brand its service to EE TV on 6 December 2023. The BT and EE merger will combine broadband, TV and mobile services.

TalkTalk TV

TalkTalk is one of the more affordable options on our list. Customers can add a TV package to their existing full-fibre broadband – packages cost just £5 extra per month plus broadband cost. With TalkTalk’s TV package you’ll have access to live Freeview channels and on-demand players. You’ll also be able to download streaming apps such as Now TV and Netflix.

EE TV

EE offers broadband only and broadband and TV deals. Customers can choose from standard broadband or a range of fibre broadband deals. For customers who are looking for a broadband and TV deal, EE TV combines the two. Included in the TV package is Apple TV 4K with TNT Sports. The deal is available to EE Pay Monthly mobile and 12 and 24-month SIM plan customers signing up for a new Broadband plan. EE’s broadband and TV packages cost from £49 per month.

Vodafone TV

Vodafone’s broadband deals offer super-fast internet speeds. Its lowest broadband deal – Fibre 1 – has a guaranteed speed of 18.2Mbps, and its fastest plan offers a guaranteed speed of 455Mbps. Customers can add Vodafone Xtra Broadband for additional £12 per month and it gives customers access to Apple TV 4K on a 24-month plan.

NOW TV

This popular streaming service offers three broadband deals – Brilliant Broadband, Fab Fibre and Super Fibre – with each of them allowing customers full access to its streaming service for an added fee.

Its cheapest broadband package costs just £20 and adding an entertainment membership costs an additional £6.99 for a minimum term of six months – membership auto-renews at £9.99.

Its packages offer broadband and an entertainment membership for NOW TV. The streaming service includes HBO and Sky Sports channels.