Fibre broadband isn’t determined by what you are connected to – you’ll be visiting the same old internet as everyone else – but how that connection is made.

Before the introduction of fibre optic cables, the UK’s broadband network was based on copper. Not only that, these were the same wires that provided telephone access via your home, which is why, traditionally, you always needed a landline connection to access the internet.

The copper network hasn’t been replaced entirely – it’s now a mix of fibre and copper. And, depending where you live, some networks may still require you to have a landline connection. However, Openreach – the company that maintains the country’s main telecommunications network (used by every provider that isn’t Virgin Media) – is aiming to roll out ultrafast full fibre broadband to 25 million homes by the end of 2026.

But what’s behind the switch from copper to fibre optic cables? In a word, speed. Fibre broadband in its various forms allows for faster download and upload speeds than the old copper network. It is also more reliable, with Openreach claiming it has 70 to 80 per cent fewer faults than the current copper-fibre hybrid network.

Broadband speed is typically measured in how many megabits (a unit of data size or transfer) are downloaded or uploaded per second. This is normally expressed as Mbps. The higher your broadband connection’s Mbps, the quicker you will be able to download something from, or upload something to, the internet.