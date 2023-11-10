Menu Close

Fibre broadband deals UK 2023

Written by Connor Campbell
Updated November 10, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • What is fibre broadband?
  • What speeds are available with fibre broadband?
  • Do I need fibre broadband?
  • How do I know if I can get fibre broadband in my area?
  • How much does fibre broadband cost?
  • How to find the best fibre broadband deals
  • Which providers offer fibre broadband?
  • Do I need a phone line to get fibre broadband?
  • Conclusion
  • Frequently asked questions about fibre broadband deals

Fibre broadband is the speediest internet connection around. But there is more than one type of fibre optic broadband. If you want the fastest broadband connection, then currently full fibre is your best bet. But even if you can’t get it in your area, some form of partial fibre broadband will likely still be available.

According to the latest data from the Office of Communications (Ofcom), 97 per cent of the country can connect to superfast fibre broadband, offering download speeds of at least 30 megabits per second (Mbps). More than half (52 per cent) of UK homes, meanwhile, can now access full fibre broadband.

Below we dig deeper into what fibre is, and how you can find the best fibre broadband deals.

What is fibre broadband?

Fibre broadband isn’t determined by what you are connected to – you’ll be visiting the same old internet as everyone else – but how that connection is made. 

Before the introduction of fibre optic cables, the UK’s broadband network was based on copper. Not only that, these were the same wires that provided telephone access via your home, which is why, traditionally, you always needed a landline connection to access the internet.

The copper network hasn’t been replaced entirely – it’s now a mix of fibre and copper. And, depending where you live, some networks may still require you to have a landline connection. However, Openreach – the company that maintains the country’s main telecommunications network (used by every provider that isn’t Virgin Media) – is aiming to roll out ultrafast full fibre broadband to 25 million homes by the end of 2026.

But what’s behind the switch from copper to fibre optic cables? In a word, speed. Fibre broadband in its various forms allows for faster download and upload speeds than the old copper network. It is also more reliable, with Openreach claiming it has 70 to 80 per cent fewer faults than the current copper-fibre hybrid network.

Broadband speed is typically measured in how many megabits (a unit of data size or transfer) are downloaded or uploaded per second. This is normally expressed as Mbps. The higher your broadband connection’s Mbps, the quicker you will be able to download something from, or upload something to, the internet. 

icons8-internet-96

Not all fibre broadband is made equally. There are actually two main types: full fibre, otherwise known as fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), and partial fibre, also known as fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC).

icons8-indoor-navigation-96

1. Fibre-to-the-premises

  • How the connection is made: With an FTTP connection, the fibre optic cables run straight from the broadband exchange all the way to your home. 
  • Average download speed: Mid-range contracts around 100-150Mbps
  • Maximum download speed: 1,000Mbps (for most major providers)
  • Do you need a phone line?: No
  • Availability in the UK: 52 per cent of homes
icons8-street-96

2. Fibre-to-the-cabinet

  • How the connection is made: With an FTTC connection, fibre-optic cables run from the broadband exchange to a cabinet on your street. Copper cables then connect the street cabinet to your home via your phone line.
  • Average download speed: Around 30-70Mbps
  • Maximum download speed: Normally up to 80Mbps
  • Do you need a phone line?: Yes
  • Availability in the UK: 97 per cent of homes

What speeds are available with fibre broadband?

The speed of your internet isn’t just determined by the availability of FTTC or FTTP connections in your area. It is dependent on what you are willing to pay for. A good rule of thumb is that the faster your internet is, the more it will cost.

Generally, fibre broadband speeds are broken down into three categories:

Superfast broadband 

This is defined by Ofcom as offering download speeds of at least 30Mbps. It means that superfast broadband can be both FTTC and FTTP and is available to most (97 per cent) of households in the UK.

Ultrafast broadband 

Ofcom defines this as download speeds of at least 300Mbps – that’s 10 times faster than superfast broadband. This means that most of the time that ultrafast broadband will require a FTTP connection.

Gigabit fibre

Put simply, gigabit fibre is an FTTP connection capable of delivering download speeds of up to 1,000Mbps, or one gigabit. It’s currently the fastest broadband available in the UK, and is only offered by a handful of providers. However, the government wants that to change. It is aiming for 85 per cent of UK households to be able to access gigabit broadband by 2025, and 99 per cent by 2030. 

Pros Fibre broadband, whether FTTC or FTTP, is faster than other forms of broadband Faster broadband means more people can use the internet in your household at once, without causing an issue Full fibre broadband is more reliable than broadband on networks that still use copper
Cons FTTC is still not available in some harder-to-reach, typically rural, areas Full fibre broadband is more expensive than the alternative (although cheaper fibre broadband deals are increasingly available)

Do I need fibre broadband?

The majority of broadband deals offered in the UK in 2023 will involve some kind of fibre broadband. So, unless you live in quite a remote area, you may end up with an FTTC connection without necessarily realising.

However, you might wonder whether you should make the jump from partial to full fibre broadband? Realistically, not everyone will need the speeds that come with FTTP. For example, if you are just sending the odd email and streaming YouTube or Netflix in the evening, FTTC should be fine. 

But, if one of the following applies to you, you should seriously consider the switch:

  • If you work from home: Everyone who works remotely will have experienced a stuttery video call. Full fibre broadband can help you avoid a frozen face by bumping up the speed of your internet 
  • If you have a large household: More people means more devices. And more devices means more data being uploaded and downloaded at any given moment. Full fibre broadband, therefore, can help ease the strain on your connection 
  • If you are a gamer: Online gaming is one of the most data-intensive activities you can do on the internet. So if you want to have the edge in Fortnite or Call of Duty, you might want to consider full fibre broadband 

How do I know if I can get fibre broadband in my area?

It isn’t hard for you to discover if you can get fibre broadband in your area. 

Whether you use a price comparison website, or go to a broadband provider directly, you will first be asked to put in your postcode and address. 

This will then filter out any fibre broadband deals that you aren’t eligible for. So, if full fibre hasn’t reached your area yet, you won’t be shown any full fibre deals. 

This means that there isn’t any danger of you signing up to a contract you won’t be able to use. 

How much does fibre broadband cost?

The cost of fibre broadband can vary greatly, depending on:

  • Whether you’re getting partial or full fibre
  • The download speed you require
  • If it’s part of a package with TV or phone services

According to our research, partial fibre broadband deals usually range between around £22 and £36 a month. As for full fibre broadband, deals tend to start at around £28 a month for minimum download speeds of roughly 40-100Mbps.

If you’re after gigabit broadband, meanwhile, you’re currently facing costs of at least £45 a month. 

As for package deals, these can vary wildly depending on what exactly you are adding on. Some start at around an extra £6.99 a month for a TV add-on, but can be substantially more than if, for example, you want to add the full suite of Sky TV channels to your broadband.

How to find the best fibre broadband deals

There’s no one best fibre broadband deal, but only what is best for your household. Before you start comparing broadband providers, you should figure out exactly what you need – and, importantly, what you can afford.

1. What is your budget? 

Although it might be tempting to start with the question of download speeds, it is more sensible to first determine your budget.

Given that you will likely be committing to your broadband contract for at least a year, and more likely 18 or 24 months, you need to make sure you can comfortably afford the monthly payments. 

You will also need to factor in that the per-month cost you first sign up for will likely increase before the end of your contract.

This is because most broadband providers increase their prices – even if you are in the middle of your deal – every April. Usually this increase will be inflation plus an additional 3 to 3.9 per cent. 

2. How fast do you need your broadband to be?

How much you can afford will in part determine the download speeds you can access. Yet you will still have some decisions to make. 

Let’s say you can afford £35 a month for fibre broadband. You could choose a deal that’d cost £28 a month, which comes with a minimum download speed of 40Mbps. Or you could spend closer to your full budget and get minimum speeds of 165Mbps. 

What download speed you choose should be informed by how many people are in your household and what they use the internet for.

Internet download speedExample usageIdeal number of users
10 to 40MbpsBasic internet browsing Checking and responding to emails Streaming a video on one device Video callsOne to two people
40 to 100MbpsStreaming videos on multiple devices, e.g. YouTube on a mobile phone and Netflix on the TV One person playing games online Downloading large filesFour to seven people
100+MbpsWorking from home Streaming in high definition on multiple devices Multiple people playing games online Quickly downloading filesMore than seven people

3. Do you also need phone or TV services?

If you need a landline, or even mobile phone, contract alongside your broadband connection, or a TV package, you could look for a deal that bundles these services together.

This may end up being cheaper than signing three separate contracts for your broadband, your phone, and a TV service, such as Sky, TNT Sports or Virgin. Some packages may even include a streaming service, such as Netflix or Apple TV.

At the same time, if you don’t need a landline contract, for example, signing up for a broadband-only deal means you can avoid paying for services you won’t use.

4. Compare, compare, compare!

Once you know your budget, how fast you need your internet to be, and whether you want TV or phone services included, you can start comparing fibre broadband deals.

By using a price comparison website, for example, you will be able to easily get an overview of what is available in your area. Be on the lookout for any set-up fees, or other hidden costs. If you stick to the plan you created, you should find the right broadband service for your needs in no time. 

One extra thing to look out for is any sign-up perks. While your entire decision shouldn’t be based around these bonuses, they can be a useful tiebreaker between two similarly priced, similarly speedy deals.

Sometimes this will be discounts on other services, while other times you may receive a rewards card upfront, or a subscription to another service, such as Xbox Game Pass.

Which providers offer fibre broadband?

You have a range of options when it comes to picking full fibre broadband in the UK. Below are some examples of which providers offer full fibre, the minimum speeds they promise, and how much it’ll cost a month.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media full fibre broadband starts with minimum download speeds of 66Mbps, all the way up to 565Mbps. Its plans tend to be a bit more expensive than competitors, in part because it uses its own network, rather than BT Openreach.

Package namePrice per monthMinimum download speed*
M125 Fibre Broadband£26.5066Mbps
M250 Fibre Broadband£32.50132Mbps
M350 Fibre Broadband£38.50181Mbps
M500 Fibre Broadband£44.50258Mbps
Gig1 Fibre Broadband£45565Mbps

BT

BT is roughly the benchmark for how much full fibre broadband costs. From Full Fibre 100 onwards you can add the BT TV Entertainment package for £15 a month extra, while Full Fibre 500 and 900 each come with Xbox Game pass Ultimate. As of 6 December 2023, BT users will be migrated to the EE network and their new products rebranded. Existing customers can choose to stay with their BT packages or move to EE when desired. 

Package namePrice per monthMinimum download speed*
Full Fibre Essentials£27.9918Mbps
Full Fibre 1£30.9925Mbps
Full Fibre 100£29.99100Mbps
Full Fibre 300£32.99150Mbps
Full Fibre 500£37.99425Mbps
Full Fibre 900£42.99700Mbps

TalkTalk

Aside from Full Fibre 65, all of TalkTalk’s full fibre options come with WiFi 6 and an Amazon eero 6 router.

Package namePrice per monthMinimum download speed*
Full Fibre 65£2855Mbps
Full Fibre 150£28120Mbps
Full Fibre 500£39440Mbps
Full Fibre 900£45725Mbps

Sky

The cost of your Sky broadband package can change dramatically if you customise it with the many TV add-ons it offers.

Package namePrice per monthMinimum download speed*
Full Fibre 100£2890Mbps
Ultrafast£38100Mbps
Ultrafast Plus£35400Mbps
Gigafast£58600Mbps

Vodafone

Vodafone has the most full fibre broadband deals of the major providers. Each level can be upgraded to ‘Pro II’, which comes with an WiFi 6E Ultra Hub, a super WiFi 6E booster, and automatic 4G broadband backup.

Package namePrice per monthMinimum download speed*
Full Fibre 2£23.5037Mbps
Pro II Full Fibre 2£36.5037Mbps
Full Fibre 100£2550Mbps
Pro II Full Fibre 100£3850Mbps
Full Fibre 200£32100Mbps
Pro II Full Fibre 200£42100Mbps
Full Fibre 500£32250Mbps
Pro II Full Fibre 500£42250Mbps
Full Fibre 900£38455Mbps
Pro II Full Fibre 900£48455Mbps

Plusnet

Every Plusnet full fibre broadband deal comes with Plusnet Safeguard and Plusnet Protect. And from Full Fibre 145 onwards, you may be able to claim a reward card worth at least £50.

Package namePrice per monthMinimum download speed*
Full Fibre 74£26.9940Mbps
Full Fibre 145£29.9980Mbps
Full Fibre 300£32.99165Mbps
Full Fibre 500£39.99275Mbps
Full Fibre 900£44.99500Mbps

EE

Every EE full fibre broadband option comes with SmartHub Plus, while Full Fibre 500 and Gigabit Full Works both include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Package namePrice per monthMinimum download speed*
Full Fibre 36 Essentials£31.9918Mbps
Full Fibre 50 Essentials£32.9925Mbps
Full Fibre 74 Essentials£35.9937Mbps
Full Fibre 150 Essentials£33.99100Mbps
Full Fibre 300 Essentials£37.99150Mbps
Full Fibre 500 Essentials£43.99425Mbps
Full Fibre Gigabit Full Works£49.99700Mbps

*Minimum speeds may vary depending on postcode

All information is correct as of 8 November 2023.

Do I need a phone line to get fibre broadband?

You don’t always need a phone line to get fibre broadband. It depends on whether you are getting a FTTC or FTTP connection.

If you are getting FTTC, or partial fibre, broadband, then you will need a phone line, as the copper connection from the street cabinet to your house uses the old telephone line network. 

However, if you get FTTP, or full fibre, you aren’t required to have a phone line, as the fibre optic cables run straight from the broadband exchange to your home.

Instead, when having full fibre installed, your master phone socket will be replaced with a new modem that allows for full fibre broadband. If you are moving to an area that has full fibre availability, the property may already have this modem installed. 

And if you want full fibre broadband, but still need a landline phone connection, you can look for a deal that packages the two together.

Conclusion

Fibre broadband is a lot speedier than the old purely copper-based network – and full fibre broadband is even faster still!

Whether you can access partial or full fibre broadband will depend on where you live. Whether you should pay for full fibre broadband, meanwhile, is down to how fast you need your internet connection to be. 

Make sure to compare prices from a range of providers before settling on a fibre broadband deal. And not only by looking at the price per month. Also consider how long the contract lasts, the minimum download speeds promised by the provider, and any sign-up bonuses on offer.

Frequently asked questions about fibre broadband deals

Connor Campbell

Contributor

Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade.

Now writing for the Independent Advisor, Connor is our personal finance expert, helping readers navigate everything from insurance and bank accounts, to energy and loans.

In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs.

At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard.

Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.

