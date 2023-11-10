3. Do you also need phone or TV services?
If you need a landline, or even mobile phone, contract alongside your broadband connection, or a TV package, you could look for a deal that bundles these services together.
This may end up being cheaper than signing three separate contracts for your broadband, your phone, and a TV service, such as Sky, TNT Sports or Virgin. Some packages may even include a streaming service, such as Netflix or Apple TV.
At the same time, if you don’t need a landline contract, for example, signing up for a broadband-only deal means you can avoid paying for services you won’t use.
4. Compare, compare, compare!
Once you know your budget, how fast you need your internet to be, and whether you want TV or phone services included, you can start comparing fibre broadband deals.
By using a price comparison website, for example, you will be able to easily get an overview of what is available in your area. Be on the lookout for any set-up fees, or other hidden costs. If you stick to the plan you created, you should find the right broadband service for your needs in no time.
One extra thing to look out for is any sign-up perks. While your entire decision shouldn’t be based around these bonuses, they can be a useful tiebreaker between two similarly priced, similarly speedy deals.
Sometimes this will be discounts on other services, while other times you may receive a rewards card upfront, or a subscription to another service, such as Xbox Game Pass.