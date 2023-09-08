Menu Close

Young driver insurance guide 2024

Written by Rachel Wait
Updated September 08, 2023
Verified by Molly Dyson

  • What is young driver insurance?
  • Why is young driver insurance expensive?
  • How can I reduce the cost of young drivers insurance?
  • Types of insurance that help young drivers save money
  • What cover is available for young drivers?
  • Best car types for cheap young driver insurance
  • FAQs

All drivers in the UK are legally required to have car insurance in place, whether you’re a young driver or have years of experience under your belt. Anyone who is caught driving without valid insurance could be fined and/or disqualified from driving. The exception is if your vehicle is legally registered as off the road with a SORN, but this means you must not drive it. 

Young drivers tend to pay more for their car insurance as, statistically, they are more likely to be involved in an accident. But fortunately, there are ways to find cheaper car insurance for young drivers, as we explain in this guide.

What is young driver insurance?

Young driver insurance is car insurance suitable for drivers aged between 17 and 24. It’s not a specialist policy or a separate product, but it’s usually more expensive than other car insurance types. This is because young drivers are considered more of a risk for insurance providers due to their lack of driving experience. 

Car insurance for young drivers works in the same way as other car insurance types and is designed to protect you financially if you are involved in a road accident. Your exact cover levels will depend on the policy type you choose and your insurer. You can often tailor your policy to include extras such as breakdown cover, legal cover, courtesy car cover and replacement key cover, though you will usually need to pay more for these.

Why is young driver insurance expensive?

Car insurance for those aged between 17 and 24 is more expensive because drivers in this age range are less experienced on the road and are statistically more likely to cause more expensive accidents compared to older drivers. Their lack of experience means they are less likely to spot hazards and, because they are younger, they are more likely to take risks such as speeding or dangerous overtaking. According to road safety charity Brake, one in five drivers (20 per cent) crash within a year of passing their test and more than 1,500 young drivers are killed or seriously injured on UK roads each year. 

Insurers have to mitigate this increased risk by charging higher premiums. However, the exact cost of young driver insurance will also depend on factors such as your occupation, the type of car you own, your driving habits, your car’s security and your car’s mileage.   

The table below uses data from insurer Admiral to show the average cost of car insurance depending on your age bracket. It highlights how insurance costs generally decrease as a driver gets older. Figures are based on comprehensive car insurance from July 2023.

Age of main driverAverage annual car insurance cost with Admiral
17 - 18£1,840.22
19 - 21£1,439.64
22 - 25£1,139.70
26 - 30£970.84
31 - 40£1,006.68
41 - 50£968.53
51 - 60£837.02
60+£819.89

These figures show that those aged between 17 and 18 can expect to pay 77 per cent more than the national average of £1,037.73, with an average premium cost of £1,840.22. Those aged between 19 and 21 can expect to pay 39 per cent more, with an average premium of £1,439.64.

How can I reduce the cost of young drivers insurance?

Although it can be hard to find cheap car insurance for young drivers, there are a number of ways you can reduce the amount you pay for your premiums. It’s worth thinking about the following: 

  • Your occupation: You might pay more for your car insurance if an insurer classes your job as higher risk than others. If you’re regularly on the road for your job, you’re likely to pay more for your premiums compared to someone who isn’t, simply because the chance of you having an accident is higher. It’s important to be honest about your occupation so that you don’t invalidate your insurance, but it’s possible to alter your job title slightly when you run a quote to see whether it affects the amount you pay. For example, a journalist who says they are a ‘writer’ or ‘editor’ might get a lower quote.
  • Model of car: If you’re buying a car, check which insurance group the vehicle falls into. All cars belong to one of 50 car insurance groups, with those in group one being the cheapest to insure and those in group 50 being the most expensive. The more powerful and luxurious the car, the higher the insurance group it will be in and the more you’ll pay for cover. If you are buying a second-hand car, your car insurance premium might be reduced, as the value of the car might also be lower, but this won’t always be the case. 
  • Driving experience and history: Even if you only have a couple of years’ driving experience under your belt, this could help to reduce your premiums – provided you haven’t previously been involved in an accident and claimed on your insurance policy. 
  • Safety add-ons to your car: Generally, the more safety features your car includes, the lower your premium will be. If your vehicle doesn’t already have them, it’s worth getting an industry-approved immobiliser or tracker fitted, as this can reduce the chance of your car being stolen – or if your car is stolen, there’s more chance of you getting it back. Note that other forms of modification, such as spoilers or tinted windows, are viewed negatively by insurers and can push your premiums up. 
  • Good driving – no former claims or accidents: Your driving habits can also affect your car insurance premiums. Driving carefully reduces the chance of you being in an accident or getting a motoring conviction for speeding or dangerous driving – all of which can increase your premium. For each year you don’t make a claim on your car insurance, you can usually build up a no claims bonus (NCB) which means your car insurance will be cheaper at renewal time. 
  • Adding an experienced named driver to policy: Adding a more experienced driver, such as a parent, as a ‘named driver’ to a young person’s policy can reduce premiums. However, it’s crucial to be honest about who does most of the driving in the car. The named driver should drive the car less often than the main driver. Lying about this to get cheaper premiums is illegal. 
  • Upfront payments on insurance: Paying for your car insurance in one go on an annual basis will be cheaper than paying in monthly instalments, when interest is usually added. If you can afford to, always select an annual policy. 
  • Limiting mileage: Driving less frequently reduces the risk of you being involved in an accident and, as a result, your premiums will be lower. Your insurer will ask you to state your estimated annual mileage when you buy car insurance, so try to keep this low if you can. It’s important to be honest with your estimate, otherwise you risk invalidating your policy.
  • Paying more excess: Each car insurance policy has a compulsory excess that you must pay towards the cost of an insurance claim, as well as a voluntary excess. The compulsory excess is decided by your insurer, but you can choose how much you want the voluntary excess to be. Selecting a higher voluntary excess generally means you’ll pay less for your car insurance policy, but it’s important to make sure it’s affordable.
Types of insurance that help young drivers save money

There are certain types of car insurance that are designed to help young drivers save money. These are outlined below.

Telematics insurance: With telematics or black box car insurance, a black box tracker is fitted to your car so your insurance provider can monitor your driving. Insurers will be tracking your speed, how sharply you brake, the time of day or night you drive, as well as how far and where you drive. Insurers then use this data to adjust your premiums accordingly. Someone who sticks to the speed limit and drives during quieter times and on quiet roads, for example, will pay less compared to someone who drives fast at night or during rush hour on busy roads. Some insurers might adjust your premiums every month, while others will offer a discount at renewal. 

Short-term car insurance: Short-term or temporary car insurance is a flexible way to get cover for a short period of time. Policies can last for as little as one hour and up to around 30 days, although some policies will last up to three months. This can be helpful (and potentially cheaper) if you’re using someone else’s car to learn to drive or if you’re at university and only need to use a car when you are home for the holidays. Policies include cover for loss, theft, fire or vandalism, legal liability, personal accident costs and legal expenses. 

Pay-per-mile or pay-per-hour car insurance: With pay-per-mile or pay-per-hour car insurance, a black box tracks the number of miles or number of hours you drive. You’re then billed at a pre-agreed rate depending on the number of miles or number of hours you’ve driven. 

This can make it a much cheaper option if you don’t drive far or if you don’t drive on a regular basis – for example, if you sometimes drive your parent’s car. An additional fixed cost will also cover your car while it’s parked. Fully comprehensive cover is usually offered as standard and you can still build up your NCB.

Named driver insurance: Being added as a named driver to another driver’s (typically a parent’s) policy can be a lot cheaper than taking out a separate policy for a young driver. However, as a named driver, you must drive the car less often than the main driver, otherwise you could be found guilty of something called fronting, which is illegal. Alternatively, you could add a more experienced driver to your own car insurance policy to reduce the cost. In this case, you (as the main driver) must drive the car more frequently than the named driver.

Benefits of each insurance type

Car insurance typeBenefits
Telematics insuranceYou could be rewarded with a lower premium if you drive carefully Black boxes can help make you a better driver and help prove who was at fault if you’re in an accident
Short-term car insuranceFlexible cover option if you only drive from time to time Can work out cheaper if you’re borrowing someone’s car to learn to drive
Pay-per-mile or pay-per-hour insuranceYou only pay for the miles or hours you drive, making it cheaper for those who drive infrequently Fixed cost protects the car while it’s parked
Named driver insuranceA quick and easy way to reduce premiums Young drivers can start to earn their own no claims discount

What cover is available for young drivers?

There are three main types of cover available for young drivers. It’s important to consider each one carefully before choosing what works best for you. 

  • Third party only: This is the legal minimum requirement for drivers. It’s also the most basic level of cover, as it will only cover you for injuries to other people or damage to their car or property. Damage to your own car or any injuries you suffer in an accident will not be covered. 
  • Third party fire and theft: This is the next level up and includes third party cover, as well as cover for your own car if it’s damaged by fire or stolen. 
  • Fully comprehensive: This is the highest level of car insurance available. It covers you for everything included in a third party fire and theft policy, as well as damage to your own car and any injuries to you or your passengers if you’re involved in an accident. It might also offer cover for vandalism and legal expenses. Although this offers the best protection, it won’t necessarily be more expensive than third party cover, as more people with third party cover tend to claim on their insurance. It’s worth comparing all of the above options to be sure you’re getting the right deal. 

Additionally, you can choose from a range of optional extras to add to your policy. Make sure you choose these carefully, as you’ll usually pay more for this cover. Depending on your provider, you might be able to choose from:

  • Windscreen cover: Covers the cost of replacing a cracked windscreen.
  • Personal belongings cover: Pays out if belongings left in the car are lost, stolen or damaged.
  • Breakdown cover: Offers roadside assistance if your car breaks down.
  • Driving abroad cover: Provides cover for driving your car in countries outside the UK.
  • Replacement key cover: Pays out for the cost of replacing a set of keys if they are lost or stolen.
  • Courtesy car cover: Offers a replacement vehicle if yours is being repaired following an accident.
  • Misfuelling cover: Covers the cost of draining and flushing your fuel tank if you accidentally fill up your car with the wrong type of fuel.

Best car types for cheap young driver insurance

All cars are put into insurance groups ranging from one to 50. This is based on factors such as the car’s size, speed, power and cost of repairs. Generally, the smaller and less powerful the car is, the less you’ll pay for insurance.

The table below lists the 10 cheapest car types for 17 to 25 year olds to insure, based on data from insurer Admiral in July 2023.

Type of carAverage annual car insurance cost with Admiral
Peugeot 108£885.60
Volkswagen Up!£933.81
Skoda Citigo£940.58
Fiat 500£989.22
Citroen C1£994.02
Vauxhall Adam£1,000.64
Hyundai i10£1,019.19
Fiat Panda£1,045.95
Hyundai i20£1,053.94
Suzuki Alto£1,053.94

Frequently asked questions about young driver insurance

The Independent Advisor brand is owned by 3S Media International Limited. 3S Media International Ltd is an introducer appointed representative of Moneysupermarket.com Financial Group Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA FRN 303190).

