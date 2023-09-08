Types of insurance that help young drivers save money
There are certain types of car insurance that are designed to help young drivers save money. These are outlined below.
Telematics insurance: With telematics or black box car insurance, a black box tracker is fitted to your car so your insurance provider can monitor your driving. Insurers will be tracking your speed, how sharply you brake, the time of day or night you drive, as well as how far and where you drive. Insurers then use this data to adjust your premiums accordingly. Someone who sticks to the speed limit and drives during quieter times and on quiet roads, for example, will pay less compared to someone who drives fast at night or during rush hour on busy roads. Some insurers might adjust your premiums every month, while others will offer a discount at renewal.
Short-term car insurance: Short-term or temporary car insurance is a flexible way to get cover for a short period of time. Policies can last for as little as one hour and up to around 30 days, although some policies will last up to three months. This can be helpful (and potentially cheaper) if you’re using someone else’s car to learn to drive or if you’re at university and only need to use a car when you are home for the holidays. Policies include cover for loss, theft, fire or vandalism, legal liability, personal accident costs and legal expenses.
Pay-per-mile or pay-per-hour car insurance: With pay-per-mile or pay-per-hour car insurance, a black box tracks the number of miles or number of hours you drive. You’re then billed at a pre-agreed rate depending on the number of miles or number of hours you’ve driven.
This can make it a much cheaper option if you don’t drive far or if you don’t drive on a regular basis – for example, if you sometimes drive your parent’s car. An additional fixed cost will also cover your car while it’s parked. Fully comprehensive cover is usually offered as standard and you can still build up your NCB.
Named driver insurance: Being added as a named driver to another driver’s (typically a parent’s) policy can be a lot cheaper than taking out a separate policy for a young driver. However, as a named driver, you must drive the car less often than the main driver, otherwise you could be found guilty of something called fronting, which is illegal. Alternatively, you could add a more experienced driver to your own car insurance policy to reduce the cost. In this case, you (as the main driver) must drive the car more frequently than the named driver.
What cover is available for young drivers?
There are three main types of cover available for young drivers. It’s important to consider each one carefully before choosing what works best for you.
- Third party only: This is the legal minimum requirement for drivers. It’s also the most basic level of cover, as it will only cover you for injuries to other people or damage to their car or property. Damage to your own car or any injuries you suffer in an accident will not be covered.
- Third party fire and theft: This is the next level up and includes third party cover, as well as cover for your own car if it’s damaged by fire or stolen.
- Fully comprehensive: This is the highest level of car insurance available. It covers you for everything included in a third party fire and theft policy, as well as damage to your own car and any injuries to you or your passengers if you’re involved in an accident. It might also offer cover for vandalism and legal expenses. Although this offers the best protection, it won’t necessarily be more expensive than third party cover, as more people with third party cover tend to claim on their insurance. It’s worth comparing all of the above options to be sure you’re getting the right deal.
Additionally, you can choose from a range of optional extras to add to your policy. Make sure you choose these carefully, as you’ll usually pay more for this cover. Depending on your provider, you might be able to choose from:
- Windscreen cover: Covers the cost of replacing a cracked windscreen.
- Personal belongings cover: Pays out if belongings left in the car are lost, stolen or damaged.
- Breakdown cover: Offers roadside assistance if your car breaks down.
- Driving abroad cover: Provides cover for driving your car in countries outside the UK.
- Replacement key cover: Pays out for the cost of replacing a set of keys if they are lost or stolen.
- Courtesy car cover: Offers a replacement vehicle if yours is being repaired following an accident.
- Misfuelling cover: Covers the cost of draining and flushing your fuel tank if you accidentally fill up your car with the wrong type of fuel.
Best car types for cheap young driver insurance
All cars are put into insurance groups ranging from one to 50. This is based on factors such as the car’s size, speed, power and cost of repairs. Generally, the smaller and less powerful the car is, the less you’ll pay for insurance.
