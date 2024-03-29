Does having a dash cam lower my car insurance costs?

With premiums regularly hitting record highs, now more than ever it’s worth taking every step you can to get cheap car insurance. And may include installing a dash cam in your car.

Below we take a look at when a dash cam can lower your insurance costs, how you can send your footage to your provider, and what to be aware of before buying one.

Dash cams and car insurance: at a glance Certain providers may offer a car insurance discount if you have a dash cam, but it isn’t guaranteed, so always check beforehand

Dash cams may be able to help you prove an accident wasn’t your fault when making a claim

You can send your dash cam footage to your insurance provider in the event of a claim

What is a dash cam?

A dash cam is a small camera that is usually stuck to the top of your windscreen, or mounted on your dashboard. It makes time-stamped audio and video recordings as you drive around, meaning you can prove exactly when and how an accident happened in the event of a car insurance claim.

There are different types of dash cams you can choose from:

Front view dash cams: these record the road in front of you as you are driving, and are usually the cheapest models

these record the road in front of you as you are driving, and are usually the cheapest models Rear view dash cams: these record the road and vehicle behind you as you are driving

these record the road and vehicle behind you as you are driving Front and back view dash cams: these record both the road in front of your, and vehicles behind you, giving you the fullest overview of any incident

these record both the road in front of your, and vehicles behind you, giving you the fullest overview of any incident Cabin view dash cams: these record inside the cabin, and may give you extra insight into your own driving habits, while also proving you were following the rules of the road in the event of an accident

How much does a dash cam cost?

The cost of dash cams can vary wildly depending on the make and model of the device.

For example, it is possible to get cheaper models costing around £15, as well as high-end brands that come in at close to £800.

Can I get a discount on my car insurance if I have a dash cam?

Whether or not you can get a dash cam discount on your car insurance depends completely on the provider, and the dash cam itself.

For example, specialist insurer Adrian Flux offers a discount worth up to 15 per cent on your premium if you have an in-car camera installed in your vehicle. But only if you install a dash cam from the provider’s pre-approved list.

MyFirst – which specialises in cover for young drivers, new drivers, learner drivers and convicted drivers – also offers discounted dash cam insurance policies.

Similarly, dash cam manufacturer Nextbase has partnered with providers such as Ageas, Axa, KGM, and Aviva to offer a discounted insurance policy for its customers.

However, were you to purchase a policy with Aviva directly, for instance, you wouldn’t receive a discount for your dash cam.

Does my insurer need to approve my dash cam?

Normally, providers will specify which dash cams are eligible for any discount. For example, a cheap, low-quality dash cam is less likely to receive a discount than a more expensive camera that records in high definition.

Therefore it’s always worth checking with an existing or prospective insurance provider before purchasing a dash cam to make sure it meets any requirements.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of dash cams?

Even if your provider doesn’t offer a dash cam discount, there are still reasons to install one in your car. At the same time, it’s wise to be aware of the disadvantages before purchasing an in-car camera.

Dash cam advantages Dash cam disadvantages It may be possible to get a discount on your car insurance If you were at-fault, your dash cam footage could be used against you Dash cam footage can help you prove an accident wasn’t your fault, potentially helping you maintain your no-claims bonus Expensive models may attract thieves, as they are easy to steal Dash cam footage can help claims resolve more quickly If installed incorrectly, the placement of a dash cam can be distracting when driving Helps prevent car insurance fraud and ‘staged’ collisions Some countries have a ban on dash cams Can encourage both you, and the cars around you, to drive more safely Dash cams can potentially help deter thieves If you drive a scenic route, a dash cam can capture those memories

If you have an accident, it can be beneficial to send your dash cam footage to your car insurance provider as evidence of what happened.

When making a claim, you can inform your provider that you have footage of the accident. You’ll normally be directed to a page where you can upload your videos. The provider can then review the footage and decide the next steps of your claim.

How you get the footage from your dash cam will depend on its make and model:

SD card: almost all dash cams store footage on an SD card (or microSD card). So, to upload your footage, you’ll need to remove the SD card from the camera and insert it into your computer. Depending on your computer, you may need an external SD card reader

almost all dash cams store footage on an SD card (or microSD card). So, to upload your footage, you’ll need to remove the SD card from the camera and insert it into your computer. Depending on your computer, you may need an external SD card reader USB cable: you may also be able to connect your dash cam to a computer using a USB cable, and then access your files that way

you may also be able to connect your dash cam to a computer using a USB cable, and then access your files that way Wifi: if your dash cam is wifi-enabled, you’ll be able to download footage directly from your camera to your chosen device

Frequently asked questions about dash cams and car insurance Are you allowed to have a dash cam in your car? In the UK, it is completely legal to have a dash cam installed in your car. However, you should be aware if you take your car abroad that not all countries allow for dash cams, including Cyprus, Luxembourg and Portugal. Do I need to have my dash cam professionally fitted? It is possible to install your dash cam yourself. However, you may choose to pay for it to be installed professionally if you don’t feel comfortable doing it yourself, or if you want your dash cam hard-wired into your car. By having your dash cam hard-wired, it means the camera will be recording whenever your engine is on, and any wires will be tucked away. A hard-wired dash cam can also allow you to get the most out of Parking Mode – that’s when your device records video when it detects movement, or an impact or collision, despite the ignition being off.