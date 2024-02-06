Pinning down a broadband deal for your needs can be difficult with so many options on the market. If you want to simplify the process, broadband-only deals can be the perfect solution. This comprehensive guide will answer any burning questions you have about broadband-only deals and help you find the best deal for your household.
What are broadband-only deals?
Broadband-only deals provide an internet connection to your home with no additional features. A majority of broadband-only deals are either fibre to the premises (FTTP) or fibre to the cabinet, which do not require a landline service for a stable connection. FTTP broadband is the fastest type of broadband available in the UK, allowing for a superfast or ultrafast broadband connection.
As more households move away from traditional landline services, broadband-only deals are becoming more popular. However, some households will require a broadband and landline package due to infrastructure limitations, namely the need for copper wires for broadband connections.
The nature of broadband-only deals means you cannot benefit from additional features such as SIM cards or TV bundles, which can include extra TV channels or subscriptions to popular streaming services, making them ideal for households that only require an internet connection.
What are the most common types of broadband-only deals?
The most common type of broadband-only deal, as the name suggests, only comes with a broadband connection. These deals exclude landline, SIM and TV services.
Some broadband-only deals come with a landline for no additional cost, namely from providers such as Vodafone and TalkTalk. These deals can also be considered broadband and phone deals; however, they are a necessity for certain households, so they can still fall under the broadband-only umbrella.
Mobile broadband can also be classified as broadband only, sending data between 4G or 5G networks to establish a connection, unlike the traditional cable system used for a majority of other broadband services. Mobile broadband is not equivalent to data on a smartphone, meaning you won’t automatically have access to it, even when using your own 4G or 5G data.
Which providers have the best broadband-only deals?
Some of the best broadband providers offer broadband-only deals to a wide array of households in the UK, making them readily accessible to most postcodes.
Virgin Media
Virgin Media provides an array of broadband-only deals, with speeds ranging from 132Mbps to 1,130Mbps.
BT Broadband
BT covers wide swathes of the UK, and eligible households can benefit from broadband-only deals, with speeds capping out at 900Mbps.
Sky Broadband
Sky Broadband may be well known for its extensive broadband and TV packages, but the company also offers broadband-only deals, with prices starting from £28 per month.
NOW Broadband
NOW Broadband offers three broadband-only deals, with the 63Mbps package costing £23 per month with no activation fees.
TalkTalk
As previously noted, TalkTalk offers broadband-only deals that come with a landline service at no additional cost. All TalkTalk broadband deals come with a line rental for one fixed cost, with speeds ranging from 38Mbps to 944Mbps.
Plusnet
Since Plusnet has started to phase out its landline services, all of its packages are broadband only, as they do not offer additional TV services. Plusnet broadband speeds cap out at 900Mbps.
Vodafone
Vodafone, in the same vein as TalkTalk, bundles a landline service with all of its broadband-only deals for no extra charge. The company’s top speed is 910Mbps, while the lowest speed is 35Mbps.
Hyperoptic
Hyperoptic provides broadband-only deals alongside its broadband and phone packages. Eligible households can benefit from ultrafast speeds of up to 900Mbps with its most expensive package.
How can I get a cheap broadband-only deal?
The best way to compare broadband-only deals is to use our comparison tool to get instant access to some of the best broadband deals in your area.
While you don’t want to go over your budget, you must consider more than the cost to ensure you get the most effective broadband deal for your needs.
- Speeds: households with more people or more intensive internet habits will require faster speeds. Generally, speeds between 20Mbps and 30Mbps are considered suitable for streaming, with 50Mbps being ideal for gaming. Look for fibre or full-fibre deals if you require faster broadband
- Cost: faster broadband packages will cost more per month than slower broadband deals. Consider how much you can budget for your broadband, and be aware of any initial fees you may have to pay, such as activation, setup and delivery fees
- Availability: not every broadband provider will offer adequate speeds or packages for your area, especially if you live in a rural community. Check which providers offer the best speed and price for your area using our comparison guide
- Contract length: most contracts operate on a 12, 18 or 24-month contract; however, some offer monthly rollover contracts. While these contracts are usually more expensive, they negate the cancellation fees that come with traditional contracts, making them ideal for people who won’t be at the same residence for more than 12 months
- Rewards and perks: some providers offer perks and incentives for new and existing customers. Perks can include gift cards or exclusive deals
- Download limits: not all broadband-only deals come with unlimited downloads, which will be a requirement if you work from home or engage in internet-intensive activities, such as streaming. If you opt for a limited download package, you may be liable for fees if you go over the download limit
- Customer support: effective customer support is essential when picking a broadband-only deal. Check for dedicated customer support lines or online chat features to ensure any problems you encounter will be resolved quickly and easily
How do broadband-only deals compare to broadband packages?
Generally, broadband-only deals are more affordable than broadband packages, as they come with fewer features. Other than the cheaper monthly bill, broadband-only deals should be considered with your own needs in mind; if you don’t need and won’t make use of a landline or TV service, opting for a broadband-only deal will be more affordable and make more sense for your household.
That being said, if you want to take advantage of other services, packages such as broadband and TV deals can be more affordable than signing up for these services separately, with the same being true for broadband and phone or broadband and SIM deals. Consider the needs of your household and which features you really need to help you find the best deal.