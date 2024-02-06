Some of the best broadband providers offer broadband-only deals to a wide array of households in the UK, making them readily accessible to most postcodes.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media provides an array of broadband-only deals, with speeds ranging from 132Mbps to 1,130Mbps.

BT Broadband

BT covers wide swathes of the UK, and eligible households can benefit from broadband-only deals, with speeds capping out at 900Mbps.

Sky Broadband

Sky Broadband may be well known for its extensive broadband and TV packages, but the company also offers broadband-only deals, with prices starting from £28 per month.

NOW Broadband

NOW Broadband offers three broadband-only deals, with the 63Mbps package costing £23 per month with no activation fees.

TalkTalk

As previously noted, TalkTalk offers broadband-only deals that come with a landline service at no additional cost. All TalkTalk broadband deals come with a line rental for one fixed cost, with speeds ranging from 38Mbps to 944Mbps.

Plusnet

Since Plusnet has started to phase out its landline services, all of its packages are broadband only, as they do not offer additional TV services. Plusnet broadband speeds cap out at 900Mbps.

Vodafone

Vodafone, in the same vein as TalkTalk, bundles a landline service with all of its broadband-only deals for no extra charge. The company’s top speed is 910Mbps, while the lowest speed is 35Mbps.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic provides broadband-only deals alongside its broadband and phone packages. Eligible households can benefit from ultrafast speeds of up to 900Mbps with its most expensive package.