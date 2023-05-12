You might have different hearing tests depending on where you have them done. If your first port of call is your GP, it’s likely they’ll perform one or two very simple checks, rather than a full hearing test.

Basic hearing assessment

This basic hearing assessment can be carried out by your GP, and may also form part of an audiologist’s initial assessment should you bypass the NHS and choose to go private.

The aim is to find out if there’s something simple causing your hearing loss that can be easily resolved. For example, the examiner will look into your ear with a device called an otoscope, which can show if there’s a build-up of wax or something else blocking your ear canal, or any sign of an ear infection.

Other basic checks include a whispered voice test, where the examiner stands at arm’s length behind you and whispers letters and numbers – usually a sequence of three at a time – to see whether you can hear them.

You might also have a tuning fork test, where a tuning fork is placed against the top of your head or behind your ear, then struck to check whether you can hear the noise it produces. It can be useful in detecting some types of hearing loss and identifying if you’re hearing impaired in one or both ears.

Based on what the hearing assessment shows, your GP might suggest a more detailed look at what’s happening and refer you to an audiologist for a full hearing test, which you can get for free with the NHS.

Pure tone audiometry

Pure tone audiometry, often referred to simply as audiometry, is what probably comes to mind when you think of a hearing test. It measures your hearing range and sensitivity; in other words, if and how you hear sounds at different pitches, tones and frequencies.

It involves listening out for beep sounds through headphones and indicating each time you hear a sound.

This hearing test is performed by an audiologist who’s trained to carry out audiometry and interpret the results. They’ll also be able to advise you which treatments might help you, and give you advice for the best hearing aids for your needs, if necessary.

Speech audiometry

Very similar to pure tone audiometry, this hearing test plays spoken words rather than beep noises through the headphones at different volumes.

Also called speech recognition threshold testing, the advantage of this assessment is that it specifically examines how well you can hear other people speaking and whether there are certain elements of speech that you find more difficult than others.

Using natural speech sounds, it gives more of an overview of your hearing in normal, everyday life. Sometimes speech audiometry is performed against background noise, which can help the audiologist to suggest the best hearing aids for you, should you need them.

Audiometry hearing test in detail

Typically, you go into a soundproof room or booth, so there’s no interference from noise and external sounds that could influence the results. The audiologist stays outside the room or booth to administer the test. You put on headphones, which are connected to an audiometer machine operated by the audiologist. The audiometer plays beep sounds through the headphones, at different volumes and pitches through each ear in turn. In speech audiometry, the audiologist utters different words and speech sounds, which are played through the headphones. When you hear a sound, you press a button or raise your hand and the audiologist records your responses. The aim is to identify how loud sounds and speech of different pitches need to be for you to hear them, known as hearing loss range.

Tympanometry



Hearing loss is sometimes caused by a malfunction in your middle ear, and a tympanometry hearing test can be useful in detecting such problems.

In tympanometry, the audiologist introduces a probe into your ear canal and air is gently pushed through to see how your eardrum moves in response. The vibrations are recorded on a graph.

If your eardrum is damaged, or you have fluid in your middle ear, for example, your ear drum won’t vibrate as it should and no movement will be recorded on the graph.

Acoustic reflex test

Used to assess how severe your hearing loss is, an acoustic reflex test measures your ears’ response to loud noise. It examines the automatic reflexes of a tiny muscle in your middle ear in reaction to sounds of varying loudness.

The audiologist plays sound at increasing volume through a probe in your ear. What they’re looking out for is the minimum sound intensity required to activate your acoustic reflex.

Otoacoustic emissions test

More commonly associated with hearing screening in newborn babies, an otoacoustic emissions (OAE) test can also be used for adults to diagnose hearing problems that originate from the cochlea in your inner ear.

Like with other hearing tests, sounds are played through a small probe in your ear. The audiologist checks for acoustic feedback – called otoacoustic emissions – that your inner ear sends back to your middle ear in response to the sound.

The results can help identify the severity of hearing loss and guide the audiologist as to whether a hearing aid or other treatment might benefit you.