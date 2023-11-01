The most common reasons an insurer might cancel car insurance are non-payment, non-disclosure and fraud. Drivers with a telematics policy might also see their policy cancelled if they drive dangerously.

Non-payment

Paying for your car insurance upfront is usually cheaper. But with the cost of cover increasing and the cost-of-living crisis making it difficult for many people to make ends meet, more drivers opt for monthly insurance payments.

Paying monthly increases the risk of non-payment. You might miss a payment if you switch bank accounts and your direct debit isn’t moved across correctly, or it might fail if you don’t have sufficient funds in your account.

Usually, your insurer will alert you to the missed payment and give you the chance to resubmit it in this situation. It’s crucial that you don’t ignore any correspondence from your insurer.

Don’t be tempted to stop payments if you’re short of cash or sell your car. Not only will non-payment result in your cover being cancelled, but it could also impact your credit record, as paying for insurance monthly is effectively taking out a loan and repaying it with interest – any missed payments are likely to be reported to credit reference agencies.

Non-disclosure

Non-disclosure happens if you leave out relevant information you were asked about when you took out or renewed your car insurance policy. If you fail to disclose something important – a “material fact” – your policy could be cancelled.

An example of deliberate non-disclosure would be if you lied about a previous motoring conviction. Or it could be innocent non-disclosure, such as forgetting to tell the insurer that you’ve changed jobs.

When you take out insurance, you’ll be asked what you intend to use your car for. The options are:

Social, domestic and pleasure (SDP)

SDP plus commuting

SDP plus commuting and business use

If you choose SDP – the cheapest option – but have an accident commuting to work, this will count as non-disclosure, and your policy could be cancelled.

It’s also considered non-disclosure if you use your car as a delivery driver but haven’t told your insurer about this. This type of work is deemed a substantial risk for insurers, and your provider may not have offered you cover if it had known about your job at the outset.

Fraud

Car insurance fraud can take various forms. One common type – fronting – is when you name an older, more experienced driver as the primary motorist on your car insurance policy when the main driver is actually inexperienced or younger. More experienced drivers benefit from cheaper car insurance, so fronting is classified as fraud because it involves lying to get more affordable cover.

Other types of car insurance fraud include abandoning your car and claiming it has been stolen and “pre-inception loss,” which is when you try to claim on your insurance for damage that happened to your vehicle before you were insured. In the event of an accident, you might also commit fraud by exaggerating the extent of your injuries or losses.

Some types of organised crime involve car insurance fraud, such as staged crashes and “crash for cash” scams.

Dangerous driving

If you have a telematics or black box, your insurer will monitor your driving, including your speed, cornering, braking and accelerating. If your insurer notices you’ve been driving dangerously or at excessive speeds, it might cancel your policy.