Compare cheap home insurance quotes

Our experts are here to help you find the best home insurance for your home and possessions. We’ve searched through hundreds of contents, buildings and combined deals, read the small print, and tested customer service and claims processes to bring you the definitive guide on how to secure the best home insurance deals out there for your budget and needs.
Our aim is to help you navigate some of the more confusing elements of home insurance and compare quotes with confidence. Understanding what you need and how to find it is crucial if you want to get the best deal.
Here’s the bottom line:
Firstly, if you’re getting a home insurance quote for the first time, you should always shop around for the best deal on the market. Comparison websites can help you find the best policy for you at the cheapest price. You’ll see home insurance quotes from dozens of insurers in one place, which makes comparing quotes much easier than ringing around providers individually.
If you already have home insurance but your current deal is coming to an end, it’s worth shopping around and comparing quotes from other insurers to see if you can get a better price elsewhere.
And, lastly, despite recent changes from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that ban insurers from charging renewing customers more than new customers, you can still often get a better deal by shopping around, as prices still vary significantly from one insurer to another.
This article will help you get the most out of your next home insurance quote and get you on the cheapest deal.
Let’s get started.
Our researchers and writers are dedicated to bringing you accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to comparing and buying home insurance.
We will only recommend home insurance products after hundreds of hours of research, policy comparisons and mystery shopping, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews, and the opinions of industry experts.
To write our articles we’ve compared (and continue to compare) hundreds of insurance policies from dozens of the UK’s insurers – big and small. We focus our research on:
All of our articles are verified by industry experts including regulatory compliance specialists, and the policy data verified by the insurance providers themselves, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up to date as possible.
Even after all that, we would still recommend that you don’t just take our word for it, and you should compare quotes to get the best deal for you and your home.
Home insurance covers your home and belongings against theft, damage and loss. There are three types of home insurance policy: “contents”, which will insure your possessions; “buildings”, which insures your home against damage; and “combined”, which is a combination of the two.
To remain covered, you pay a monthly or yearly amount to an insurer, known as a premium. When damage occurs to your property or belongings, you lose them, or they are stolen, you contact the insurer to make a claim. If the insurer agrees your claim is genuine and covered by your policy, they will pay out an amount to repair the damage, or to replace your valuables.
Simply put: yes. Just think about how much it would cost to rebuild your house from scratch in the event of a devastating fire or catastrophic storm. The cost would be ruinous for most people, or at least wipe out your savings.
This is where buildings insurance comes in. For a few pounds a month, the physical building of your home will be covered. From your garage to your pipes and drains, buildings insurance covers property damage up to the full cost of rebuilding your home.
If you own your home and have a mortgage, you need buildings insurance to at least cover the value of the outstanding mortgage. If you own and don’t have a mortgage, it is still a very good idea to have buildings insurance. Otherwise, you will bear the entire cost of anything happening to your four walls and roof, typically the most expensive parts of your home to fix.
Now consider what’s inside your property. Everyone has valuables in their home. The cost of replacing or repairing these valuables without home insurance can be high. You could have to spend large amounts of your savings, or get into expensive and unmanageable debt.
Consider just one room in your house. If you had to replace everything in that room, from carpets to ceiling lights, how much would it cost?
Contents insurance covers all the belongings inside your home. If you live in a high-risk area for issues like crime or flooding, it is an especially good idea to get contents insurance. If you are renting you may be covered under your landlord’s home insurance policy, but do check.
Our research found it takes on average just seven minutes to get an online home insurance quote for a combined buildings and contents insurance policy using the most popular home insurance comparison sites. Well worth your time, in our opinion.
Home insurance provides a financial safety net. When you make a valid claim, your insurer will pay out an amount to fix damage to your physical property under a buildings insurance policy, or an amount equal to the cost of replacing or fixing your lost, stolen or damaged items at today’s prices under a contents insurance policy.
Before you start to compare home insurance, check out how much cover you are likely to need.
If you want to make sure you’re getting the best home insurance deal, it pays to compare policies from different insurers every time you renew.
Until recently, this was mainly due to something called “price walking”. When it was time to renew your insurance, your insurer would normally increase the premium by more than inflation and hope you didn’t notice. But if you went on the price comparison sites, you’d almost certainly find a lower price from a rival provider. In other words, insurance companies were offering better deals to new customers over existing ones.
Thankfully, insurance companies are no longer allowed to discriminate against existing customers, but it still makes sense to shop around. A survey by Which? showed that since the new rules came in, people who switched insurer were still more likely to get a lower premium. That may be because a rival insurer has cut premiums across the board for all customers. Or it may be because insurers are still allowed to charge lower premiums for customers who came from price comparison sites as opposed to directly. Either way, better deals are out there.
Comparing premiums annually should also prompt you to check that your policy is right for you. Perhaps you’ve acquired more “stuff” over the year, and you need to boost the size of your policy. And if you’ve got separate contents and buildings policies, you can check whether you’ll get a better deal if you combine them both into one policy.
I’ve compared my home insurance policies for many years and I’m definitely going to carry on!
|Homeowners (freeholders and leaseholders)
|Homeowners who are freeholders usually have to have home buildings insurance. Cover against damage to the physical building is a requirement of most mortgages. Even if you have paid off your mortgage, buildings insurance can be a cheap alternative to paying for damage yourself. It is the homeowner’s responsibility to maintain their building at least for the term of their mortgage. Without insurance that can be very expensive. Fixing a roof after a storm, for example, can cost thousands of pounds. Homeowners who are leaseholders should check with the freeholder what home insurance cover they have. Typically it is the freeholder’s responsibility to have buildings insurance to cover the physical structure. Homeowners will also usually have contents insurance to cover items inside their property against damage, loss or being stolen. Flat owners may find their building insurance is covered in the service charge they pay the property freeholder. But this will not cover their personal belongings. Separate contents insurance is needed to cover their own items.
|Renters
|Renters need home contents insurance to cover their belongings. Their landlord will typically have insurance to cover damage to their physical building. But this will not cover a renter’s personal items. We advise you to check with the landlord before signing a tenancy agreement, and compare quotes from multiple insurers for contents insurance ahead of time.
|Landlords
|Landlords will usually need homeowner’s buildings insurance to cover the physical premises they rent out. This will protect them against any accidental damage done to their property by tenants. If the landlord has furnished the property, they may also require contents insurance to cover damage to those items.
|Students
|Students are likely to need home contents insurance to cover their personal items. Student accommodation, like halls of residence or private shared housing, will be covered by the buildings insurance of the property owner. But this will not cover the student’s own belongings. Replacing broken or stolen items like laptops, musical instruments or sports equipment while away at university can be very expensive without contents insurance.
|Holiday homeowners
|Holiday homeowners will typically need home insurance that covers both the physical building and the furniture and amenities they own inside. Holiday homes may be rented out to many people during the year. This makes the likelihood of expensive damage to the building or its contents higher, and insurance even more important.
Home insurance policies can cover the physical building of your property (buildings insurance), the personal belongings inside the property (contents insurance), or both.
This may sound complicated, but it’s not. When you carry out a home insurance quotes comparison, the site will ask you some simple questions about you, your home and the level of cover you need. Then you’ll find you can easily compare home insurance quotes online.
You can get a home insurance quote for each type of insurance separately, or, if you need both, it is often cheaper to buy them together in a combined policy.
Contents insurance covers what is inside your home. It includes items such as a washing machine and fridge freezer, right down to your personal belongings like jewellery and your laptop.
You can claim on your contents insurance for the cost of replacing or repairing your possessions if they are damaged, destroyed or stolen.
Home insurance price comparison sites are a good place to find and compare contents insurance.
Buildings insurance covers damage to the physical property of your home. Buildings insurance would pay out to repair your roof if it was damaged and leaking after a storm, for example. Again, comparing home insurance is the best way to go here.
Combined buildings and contents insurance covers both the physical structure of your home and all your belongings inside.
In the event of serious damage to a home you own, for example a fire, you would likely need to claim on both buildings and contents insurance. Buildings insurance would cover the cost of repairing the damage to the physical property. Contents insurance would pay to replace your belongings.
Buildings and contents insurance can be bought together as a single combined policy when you get a home insurance quote online.
Standard home insurance policies cover you to a varying degree against loss, damage or theft. This could be caused by a natural event such as a flood or fire, or losses in a burglary, for example.
Accidental damage may not be covered as standard by your home insurance policy. Cover against accidental damage can typically be bought as an add-on to a standard insurance policy, for a small extra cost. Accidental damage cover can be a worthwhile investment, especially if you have pets or children who are more likely to break things by mistake (though it’s important to note that accidental damage cover does not include damage caused by pets fouling, chewing, or scratching).
Insurance of all types is essentially designed to put you back in the same position you were in before the damage or loss happened.
Be sure to compare home insurance policies for their different features so you know what coverage you are getting. The easiest way to compare home insurance quotes these days is online.
Home insurance won’t cover deliberate damage to your home or its contents. Home insurance also might not cover you if you fail to take sensible precautions, like locking your doors and windows, or forgetting to set your burglar alarm.
Home insurance policies will also not cover general wear and tear.
Different policies will have different levels of standard cover. When doing a home insurance price comparison, compare home insurance exclusions across a few different policies to find the best option for you.
A standard home insurance policy may not cover everything you want it to. You may need to purchase an add-on to your policy.
For example, for a modern detached brick built house with a mortgage, combined home and buildings insurance costs around £170 a year on the home insurance comparison website MoneySupermarket. The following add-ons change that price to:
Home insurance is priced monthly or yearly, by what are called premiums. When you compare home insurance quotes using comparison sites, they will show you the premiums you’ll have to pay for cover, usually listed with the cheapest option at the top.
An average buildings and contents policy stands at £136 a year, according to the Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index. Londoners continue to pay the most for their home insurance (£185), with the North East (£122) still the cheapest UK region.
|UK region
|Average cost of buildings and contents policy (yearly)
|North East
|£122
|East Midlands
|£125
|West Midlands
|£128
|North West
|£129
|Yorkshire & The Humber
|£129
|South West
|£129
|Eastern
|£130
|Wales
|£130
|Scotland
|£131
|South East
|£141
|London
|£185
When doing a home insurance price comparison, you may wonder why your home insurance quote is much higher than your friend’s in a different town.
When you come to compare home insurance policies, the two main factors that affect the cost are:
When deciding how much your premium will be, insurers will consider factors like how high crime is in your area, or if your home is close to a river that poses a flooding risk.
Some home insurance policies will have certain exclusions, or require you to take out extra cover. If you keep expensive antiques or jewellery in your home, your premiums may be higher, for example. If your home has been repeatedly flooded you may struggle to get cover against that particular risk.
Insurers are also more likely to charge you higher premiums if you have made previous claims on your home insurance.
How old you are makes little difference to the cost of home insurance. The annual cost of home insurance for the under-50s is £138 and for the over-50s it is just five pounds less at £133, according to research by the Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index in November 2022.
All home insurance policies have a 14-day cooling off period. After you have accepted a home insurance quote online you can cancel your policy any time within the first 14 days and get any premiums you have paid back (this is pro-rata and assumes you haven’t made any claims in that period), though they may charge an admin fee. After this point, insurers can charge for “time on risk”, which means you’re unlikely to get your premium refunded in full.
Older homes normally come with higher insurance premiums. That’s partly because older homes may have ropey electric wires or outdated pipes and drains. Old pipes and wires are more likely to cause a fire or flood and hence trigger an insurance claim. Older homes are also more likely to be hit by problems such as subsidence. My wife and I live in a 19th-century home – nothing fancy – and we’ve had subsidence issues since 2018. It’s all been a bit of a nightmare and I’ve spent considerable time dealing with the insurance company. When we next move, I want a modern house, built in the 2020s without a single crack. Not even a tiny fissure!
The other problem is that repairs on older homes can be more expensive. You’ll probably need pricey materials and possibly specialist craftsmen, who often charge more. Insurance companies are especially nervous about thatched roofs. There’s an obvious risk of fire and the homeowner needs to get the ridge of the roof repaired every 10 to 15 years. Repair costs rise even more if your home is listed. You’re allowed to make genuine repairs to a listed home, but you have to be very careful to make sure that any repairs don’t become alterations. Alterations mean you need to get written permission from the relevant authorities and costs rise further. Insurance companies are well aware of these issues and so your premium will be higher.
Before you start to compare online home insurance quotes, here are some ways to save money:
One of the best ways to save money on your home insurance is to use online comparison sites. Getting an online home insurance quote is quick, easy and allows you to do a price comparison between providers. This will help you find the cheapest quote.
Buying buildings insurance and contents insurance together in a single policy from the same provider can be cheaper than buying two separate policies.
An excess is the amount you agree to pay to cover any loss or damage to your home or contents before you can claim on the policy. Often the higher the excess you agree to pay before making a claim, the lower the monthly or annual premiums.
Most insurers will give you the option to pay for your home insurance policy premiums monthly or once a year. You can see these options clearly when you compare quotes using online home insurance comparison sites. Often insurers will give you a discount if you pay the whole year’s premiums up front in one single payment, and some might even consider an annual payment to be a lower risk factor when rating your premium.
A home insurance excess is a fixed amount you pay if you make a home insurance claim. A compulsory excess is a sum that all customers are obliged to pay when they make a claim. A voluntary excess is an additional sum that the customer signs up for when they buy the policy, and they set the amount they’re happy to pay. Going for a high voluntary excess will reduce the size of your premium.
Let’s look at a couple of examples.
Example 1: Nasty vandal
A vandal spray paints graffiti on your front door and also leaves a dent. Most home insurance policies cover vandalism. Let’s say the cost of a new door is £900. Your compulsory excess is £100 and you chose a voluntary excess of £300 when you bought the policy. That means you have to pay £400 towards the cost of the new door and your insurance company pays the remaining £500.
|Claim total
|£900
|Compulsory excess
|£100
|Voluntary excess
|£300
|Insurance payout
|£500
Example 2: Tearaway toddler
A visiting toddler spills some Ribena on a rug in your living room. The replacement cost for the rug is £200. You still have a total excess of £300. There’s no point claiming because the insurer will insist that you pay the total replacement cost. It also makes sense to avoid the claim to preserve your no claims bonus.
|Claim
|£200
|Compulsory excess
|£100
|Voluntary excess
|£300
|Insurance payout
|-£200
Most insurers offer optional add-ons to a standard home insurance policy. Add-ons can cost extra or be added on free of charge if you opt for them when you buy your policy.
Common add-ons to home insurance policies are:
When you weigh up home insurance quotes, be sure you are comparing like-for-like. Free add-ons on a more expensive policy could give you a better deal overall than paying for them separately.
Insurers on the top four comparison sites we reviewed asked on average 57 questions before they revealed a home insurance quote. This information is used to determine risk; the higher the risk to an insurer, the higher the price of the home insurance policy.
It’s important to be accurate when completing these questions, as failure to do so could result in a claim being rejected if found to be inaccurate. Some insurers might also charge a higher premium if a customer changes the answers to certain questions – such as whether you’ve made any claims in the past – during the quote process.
Higher risk customers have to pay more in premiums for home insurance. This is because an insurer thinks there is a higher chance these customers will make a claim and the insurer will have to pay out.
Some key factors that can affect how much you pay for home insurance are shown in the table below:
|Policy factor
|Premiums higher or lower
|Neighbourhood watch area
|Lower – suggests greater security
|Proximity to floodplain
|Higher – increased risk of flooding
|Burglar alarm in place
|Lower – deterrent to theft
|Smoke alarms in place
|Lower – reduced risk of fire damage
|Locked windows
|Lower – higher home security
|Ground floor flat
|Higher – easier access for thieves
|Previous claims
|Higher – repeat claims look higher risk
Accidental damage was the most claimed-for incident on home insurance policies in 2021, according to data from the Association of British Insurers. Almost 350,000 policyholders made a claim for accidental damage in 2021.
|Ranking
|Type of home insurance claim
|Number of claims in 2021
|1
|Accidental damage
|346,000
|2
|Escape of water (non-weather)
|224,000
|3
|Storm
|156,000
|4
|Other domestic claims
|111,000
|5
|Theft
|65,000
Example types of accidental claims include:
When deciding if accidental damage cover is a good idea for you, think about your lifestyle and who is in your home.
Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at insurer Aviva, gave the following examples:
“People living in a busy household with children and pets running around may consider themselves more likely to experience spills and breakages than a more quiet, sedate home. In the past we’ve seen that accidental damage claims have increased during the school holidays when children are at home.”
Many accidental damage policies won’t cover damage caused directly by your pets, such as fouling or chewing.
However, Davidson added: “We have seen and paid many claims where a cat or dog has tripped up their owner, causing them to smash a laptop or damage a carpet.”.
Home emergency cover is optional – it’s not essential, but it can be useful if you think you might find it difficult to pay for emergency repairs to your home out of pocket. Home emergency cover typically includes situations such as a boiler breakdown or central heating failure, plumbing problems such as a burst pipe or blocked drains, electrical failure, broken doors and windows, and roof damage that needs immediate attention. It will not cover incidents caused by a lack of maintenance on your part (such as a boiler that hasn’t been serviced in the last 12 months) or anything resulting from normal wear and tear.
Most insurers have a dedicated 24/7 emergency helpline for customers who pay for home emergency cover. If you make a claim through this service, your insurer will usually arrange for a tradesperson to attend your property to fix the problem as soon as possible and pay for any work they do.
If there is damage to your property resulting from the emergency that requires additional work, you will usually need to make a claim on your main home insurance policy.
Home contents policies will generally have a single item limit for valuable items and personal belongings, which is the maximum payable for any one item in the event of a claim.
Anything above this limit – usually around £1,000 to £2,000 – should be listed separately on your policy to ensure you’re adequately covered. Some insurers call this a “specified item” on your policy documents.
A no claims discount or bonus is a reward for not claiming on your home insurance over the previous 12 months. A no claims discount gives you a reduction on your premiums when you renew your home insurance.
A no claims discount builds up and becomes more valuable the more years you go without claiming on your insurance. No claims discounts vary from insurer to insurer. They can start from 10 per cent to 20 per cent for the first year, increasing to as much as 50 per cent after around five years.
Before claiming on your home insurance you should weigh the cost of paying for the fix or replacement yourself, compared to the cost of the increased premiums from losing your accumulated no claims discount.
You can protect your no claims discount by carrying out preventive measures to avoid a claim, for example insulating your pipes and water tanks to prevent freezing in cold weather. Some insurers will also allow you to protect your no claims discount by paying a little extra on your premium. This means you can make a specified number of claims during the term of the policy without losing your accumulated discount. It doesn’t protect the overall price of your policy, but it means your no claims discount won’t reset to zero.
Home emergency claims usually will not affect your no claims discount, even if it’s not protected.
Typically, you can only make a claim on your insurance if what happened wasn’t your fault. This includes situations like floods, storms and accidental damage.
If you were at fault – for example you left your front door open and were burgled, or you failed to maintain your roof and it caved in – you would not be able to make a claim.
Insurer Aviva gave us this example:
Imagine there’s a major storm in your area. If your home is damaged due to high winds, but your roof already needed maintenance work before the storm, it’s not covered because the winds would have highlighted the existing damage.
But, if the high winds made a tree fall on your roof, then your roof repairs would be covered.
Step 1: Report the incident to the police if you are making a claim for theft. They will give you a crime number, which you will need to make a claim.
Step 2: Find your policy documents and contact your insurer to tell them you are making a claim. The quickest way is to call them. Ask them to send you a claim form. They may send this to you via email to speed things up. Many insurers also offer an online claims service, which you might find quicker to use for small claims.
Step 3: Complete the claim form. Be honest, as insurers can reject claims they think are fraudulent or overinflated. The more information you can provide, the quicker the process is likely to be. Keep a copy of your form for yourself.
Step 4: Send off the claim including copies, not originals, of receipts and/or photos to prove your claims.
Step 5: If urgent repairs are needed, speak to your insurer about approving the works and then claim back for them. Keep any invoices for work done.
For most people, using online home insurance comparison sites is quick and easy. The main pros and cons are:
The table below shows an example quote for combined buildings and contents insurance for an owner-occupied, two-bedroom house, with a £250 excess.
|Ranking
|Comparison site
|Our score
|Details
|1st
|MoneySuperMarket
|4.1/5
|Trustpilot rating: 3.1 out of 5, ranked average Time taken to complete quote questionnaire: 6 minutes 6 seconds Number of questions before quote: 49 (lots of questions pre-populated with correct answers) Cheapest quote: £23.99 for first month then £7.44 (or £95.94 annually, saving £9.89) Clarity: Have to create a password and sign up for an account before you can see quotes; first listing is sponsored not cheapest so confusing; have to toggle back a screen to see annual savings. Perks: Find the same deal for less and they will price match and give you a choice of a £20 gift card.
|2nd
|Comparethemarket
|4.0/5
|Trustpilot rating: 4.8 out of 5, ranked excellent Time taken to complete quote questionnaire: 9 minutes 18 seconds Number of questions before quote: 59 Cheapest quote: £21.25 a month (or £234.66 if paid yearly, saving £20.32) Clarity: Features of 44 available policies very clearly labelled, though not side by side – you have to scroll down to compare beyond price (cheapest first). Perks: 2 for 1 cinema tickets with Meerkat Movies and savings at restaurants when you dine out or order pizza in with Meerkat Meals, 25% off coffee and pastries at Caffè Nero every day of the week through the Meerkat app.
|3rd
|Confused.com
|3.5/5
|Trustpilot rating: 4.4 out of 5, ranked excellent Time taken to complete quote questionnaire: 7 minutes 41 seconds Number of questions before quote: 51 (lots of questions pre-populated with answers, so could ‘correct’ answer could be missed) Cheapest quote: £23.48 for first month then £7.25 per month (or £93.59 if paid annually, saving £9.64) Clarity: Have to create password and sign up for an account before you can see quotes; 53 quotes shown; first screen showed annual premium despite request for monthly; have to toggle back a screen to see annual savings Perks: Choice between £20 to spend at Lidl, 12 free car washes at IMO, £20 to spend at Halfords, or a HelloFresh recipe box.
|4th
|Go.Compare
|3.1/5
|Trustpilot rating: 4.8 out of 5, ranked excellent Time taken to complete quote questionnaire: 8 minutes 59 seconds Number of questions before quote: 70 Cheapest quote: £23.47 a month (no annual saving) Clarity: Site deletes answers if you change earlier questions; you have to create a password and sign up for an account before you can see quotes; clear policy features but not easy to see annual savings. Perks: Free £250 excess cover.
Our expert reviewers assess price comparison sites in five categories. Each category is scored out of five.
Price
This includes the price relative to a site’s competitors and value for money.
Convenience
The number of questions users are required to answer along with the time it takes to get to a quote.
Perks
The value of the incentives offered, from soft toys to movie tickets.
Customer service
How responsive a site’s customer service is and how helpful they are.
Trustpilot score
The rating – out of five – that customers report on the most-popular internet reviews site.
So that our overall score reflects users’ priorities, our review scores are determined by these categories, and are weighted to reflect each category’s importance.
This method gives us an overall rating that is based on measurable data, and that reflects the priorities of customers.