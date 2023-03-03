Trustpilot: 4.6/5

Apple App store: 4.5/5

Google Play: 4.5/5

ExpressVPN receives high scores on Trustpilot, Apple App Store and Google Play, but the reviews left by customers give a more mixed opinion of the service. One thing that is mentioned repeatedly in reviews is that ExpressVPN does not work well in China – for those who don’t know, China has high-level firewalls and you need a VPN to access most, if not all, forms of social media and worldwide streaming services.

Another downside that users have highlighted is that the service has a tendency to crash and lose connection. On a more positive note, reviews praised the service for its fast connection speed that is comparable to internet speeds when not connected to a VPN server.

“When it connects right away, it’s great, and I feel safe and secure in my internet use. But very often, like just now, it doesn’t connect immediately, and then I can’t connect to the internet at all. Sometimes it takes up to five minutes to connect, which is annoying if I just want to do one quick thing. At that point, I use my iPad instead.”

Mary, via Trustpilot

“ExpressVPN is very easy to use, and it is endorsed by privacy-minded people I trust. I am sometimes a digital nomad doing cybersecurity, so when I’m away from the office or my home network, ExpressVPN keeps my communications private. In addition, it allows me to VPN into locations around the world, which helps me work from the national context of my clients and access information I otherwise could not.”

Gerald, via Trustpilot

“Express is unfortunately extremely unreliable for use in China. I’ve experienced periods of several weeks where it functions wonderfully on my laptop with minimal issues, then it’s followed by constant disconnecting and failure to connect. Even while it functions well on my laptop, it will absolutely not work on my phone or tablet concurrently. This is a feature they explicitly say is something they have, several connected devices, but it does not work.”

Inthemorbs, via Apple App Store

“Great VPN for the most part. Speeds are superb. There is a loss so don’t be surprised, but nowhere near as bad as some of the others I’ve tried. For the most part, it runs fine in auto. I use the VPN on several devices. On my phone nearly 100%. Sometimes on certain networks, I have to change protocol but then it works fine. I’d give it five stars if it worked a little more fluidly in auto and wasn’t so expensive. But I guess you can’t put a price on privacy. The app also comes with a password generator.”