Our assessment of PureVPN’s impact on internet speed centred around changes in download speed, upload speed and latency when connected to different servers.

With the VPN inactive, our baseline readings for download speed, upload speed and latency were 375.88Mbps, 230.47Mbps and 7ms, respectively.

From these results, it’s clear that using PureVPN does lead to a noticeable decrease in both download and upload speeds, with a significant latency increase, particularly when connecting to distant servers, such as in Australia. That said, the speeds may still be adequate for most users’ regular browsing and streaming activities.

When connecting to a UK server with PureVPN activated, there was a significant decline in both download and upload speeds compared with the baseline readings without a VPN. The download speed fell to 159.68Mbps, which is a 57.5 per cent speed drop from the figures recorded without using PureVPN.

Various factors could have influenced this drop in speed, such as the number of users connected to that specific server at the time of testing or network congestion due to high demand.

Interestingly, the latency remained relatively low, increasing by only 3ms compared with the baseline latency. This minimal change in latency suggests a swift transmission of data, but this did not translate into a comparable performance for upload speeds, which dropped by almost three-quarters, reaching 61.6Mbps, only 26.73 per cent of the base speed without using a VPN.

Despite these reductions, it’s important to remember that many users may still find this performance level adequate for standard internet activities, including browsing and streaming.

When testing PureVPN’s performance on a UK-to-US server connection, our researchers noticed a further decrease in both download and upload speeds compared with the non-VPN base speeds. The download speed registered at 115.76Mbps, which is about 30.8 per cent of the baseline speed without a VPN.

The upload speed took a more drastic hit, dropping to 13.97Mbps. This translates to just 6.06 per cent of the base upload speed – a significant reduction of almost 94 per cent. The potential reasons for this are varied and could include the increased distance between the UK and US servers and higher network congestion on the transatlantic route.

The latency significantly increased to 152ms, a substantial rise compared with the baseline 7ms latency. This higher latency represents the extra time it takes for data to travel to the US server and back, potentially contributing to the observed decrease in speeds.

When switching the connection from the UK to a PureVPN server in Australia, our reviewer observed some significant deterioration in performance compared with baseline figures. The download speed recorded was 149.14Mbps, equating to approximately 40 per cent of the speed without a VPN. Such a reduction in speed is not unexpected considering the vast distance between the UK and Australia and the complex routing that the connection likely requires.

The upload speed declined sharply by more than 97 per cent, plummeting to 6.09Mbps, which is indicative of the complexities and challenges in maintaining upload speeds over such long distances.

Further compounding the speed reductions was the latency, which rose steeply to 344ms. This is substantially higher than the 7ms latency observed without a VPN. Such a latency increase is typical when data must travel such long distances, as it represents the time required for the data to reach the Australian server and return to the originating device.

However, it’s essential to remember that while speed is important, a VPN’s primary purpose is to provide secure and private connections. With that in mind, even with the speed reduction, PureVPN still manages to offer an encrypted and secure connection, even on long-haul links, such as from the UK to Australia.