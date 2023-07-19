PrivateVNP has a number of built-in features such as a kill switch, various security protocols, a no-log policy (though this hasn’t been audited), and a small group of reliable and fast servers.

Server count and countries

PrivateVPN has more than 200 servers in 63 different countries. For such a highly rated VPN service, it has a small number of servers to choose from, and many users have suggested increasing the server count. PrivateVPN has taken the feedback into account and says it’s planning to expand its server network in the near future.

No-log policy and headquarters

A no-log policy is an indicator of a reliable and trustworthy VPN, as it ensures users’ personal data is not stored. PrivateVPN advertises a no-log policy, but this has yet to be independently audited.

As mentioned earlier, PrivateVPN is based in Sweden, where there are no rules and regulations that can demand a VPN service to share its users’ personal data. Sweden is also considered to be a data-secure country, as it was one of the first countries to pass data protection laws.

Still, an independent audit of its privacy policy and server structure could provide some reassurance to existing and potential customers.

Kill switch

A VPN kill switch adds an additional layer of security to your VPN. It activates when there is a drop in your connection to the VPN, restricting internet traffic on your device to ensure no data can slip through unprotected while the connection is re-established. PrivateVPN is equipped with an instant kill switch, which is known for being reliable and accurate.

When a connection drop is noticed, PrivateVPN’s kill switch activates automatically, successfully cloaking your IP address.

Split tunnelling

Split tunnelling is a feature offered by certain VPN services that lets you choose which parts of your internet activity go through the VPN and which parts don’t. It’s like having two separate lanes for your online traffic: one lane goes through the VPN for privacy and security, while the other lane directly connects to the internet without going through the VPN, which can help maintain speeds where it’s important.

PrivateVPN does not offer a split tunnelling feature, and this is one of a few areas where our researchers feel it could improve.

Encryption and privacy

PrivateVPN features AES-256 encryption, the highest level available. This encryption works because user traffic is mixed with that of other users while PrivateVPN hides IP addresses. The user’s device and the secure VPN servers both use encryption to keep the user’s data secure and hidden from prying eyes. This is nothing unique, as AES-256 encryption has become the industry standard.

Additionally, five protocols are accessible, including OpenVPN (UDP and TCP), L2TP, IPsec, WireGuard, and IKEv2.