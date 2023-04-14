Atlas VPN offers a feature-packed service, starting with its innovative SafeSwap privacy feature.
SafeSwap
Developed by Atlas VPN’s engineers, SafeSwap allows you to have a number of different IP addresses that rotate while you’re online, providing another layer of anonymity.
VPNs reroute your internet connection through servers, meaning that your actual IP address remains hidden, and only the server’s IP is visible. SafeSwap routes your internet connection through a pool of different IP addresses, which automatically rotate as you move between online sessions, making your activities even harder to track.
Atlas VPN servers offering SafeSwap are located in Amsterdam, Singapore, and Los Angeles, and unfortunately, it’s only available as part of its paid packages.
MultiHop+
Working similarly to SafeSwap and the double VPN features offered by other providers, MultiHop+ selects random exit servers from Atlas VPN’s pool of global servers, rotating between them as you browse. It also allows you to benefit from double encryption. Used when government tracking in highly restricted countries needs to be bypassed, MultiHop+ servers are currently available in North America and Europe.
SafeBrowse
Atlas VPN’s SafeBrowse is designed to prevent tracking and block malware by disabling third-party trackers and stopping you from entering malicious websites.
Data breach monitoring
Data breaches can occur due to accidental or deliberate causes, but the results are the same – the loss, alteration, or unauthorised disclosure of your personal information. This can include your address, emails, passwords, and financial data. According to Statista, the US alone saw more than 422 million individuals impacted by data breaches in 2022.
To combat this, Atlas VPN’s data breach monitor continually scans every publicly leaked database for your credentials, alerting you if they have been exposed. Subscribers can check any number of email accounts, while free version users are limited to one account. Many other providers we’ve reviewed, including NordVPN, offer data breach monitoring.