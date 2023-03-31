As we discussed in the section above, solar panels are usually made up of solar cells, which come in a variety of different materials, each with their own benefits and downsides. The most common panels used for residential solar systems are monocrystalline, polycrystalline and thin-film (sometimes called amorphous).

Monocrystalline cells

Offering the highest efficiency rates on the market, monocrystalline solar panels are so named because they are made of a single piece of silicon. These cells are more popular with consumers who are concerned with the appearance of their panels, as their simple construction offers a sleek, nearly all-black design.

Monocrystalline cells tend to be more efficient and perform better in low-light conditions because the single-crystal construction allows electrons to flow more freely. Thanks to efficiency rates of around 15 to 20 per cent, you would need fewer panels to meet your energy needs than you would with polycrystalline panels. In addition, their efficiency degrades less in high heat than polycrystalline cells and have a longer lifespan than other types of cells.

However, monocrystalline panels tend to be the most expensive type, and the manufacturing process produces more waste, as some silicon is cut off when making the cells.

Polycrystalline cells

As the name suggests, the main difference between polycrystalline and monocrystalline cells is that the former is made of multiple silicon crystals as opposed to just one. The crystals are melted into squares, which are then connected to form a solar panel.

The downside of using multiple crystals is reduced efficiency of around 13 per cent, as there is less room for electrons to move around. This also means you would need more polycrystalline solar panels to cover your energy requirements. Polycrystalline cells also suffer more from temperature fluctuations and therefore have a shorter lifespan than monocrystalline.

That being said, polycrystalline panels are much cheaper than mono cells, making them ideal for those on a tight budget.

Thin-film cells

Although the least efficient of the three types of solar cells discussed here (topping out at around 7 per cent), thin-film solar panels require less material to make and are therefore the cheapest option. They are produced by transferring a thin film of silicon onto another material – usually glass.

Thin-film panels are usually only recommended for installations where space is not an issue due to their lower efficiency and they tend to degrade quicker than crystalline cells, so they are not typically used for residential buildings. However, they perform very well in low-light conditions and have even been found to produce electricity in bright moonlight.