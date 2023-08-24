Founded in 2010 as Renewable Engineering Australia, REA Solar is an Australian solar company specialising in designing and manufacturing solar panels and system components for residential and commercial clients. The company primarily focuses on advancing energy efficiency independence, incorporating smart home technology, and promoting electric vehicle transportation.

REA Solar partners with Hyundai, Tesla, Samsung, Enphase and Transdev and are only available through Heatable in the UK.

Our solar experts take a close look at the solar panels offered by REA Solar for UK homeowners.