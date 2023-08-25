First things first – what is climate change?

Climate change is the long-term alteration of Earth’s average weather patterns and temperatures. The term encompasses both the natural variations in our climate, as well as the ones caused by humans.

Why does it happen? Because of greenhouse gases.

These gases include carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases (such as hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulphur hexafluoride and nitrogen trifluoride).

They exist naturally in Earth’s atmosphere and play an important role in regulating our planet’s temperature – trapping some of the sun’s heat and preventing it from escaping back into space, a process called the ‘greenhouse effect’.

However, human activities – particularly over the last two centuries – have led to an increase of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. Burning fossil fuels (such as coal, oil, and natural gas), cutting down rainforests, travelling by plane and car all emit greenhouse gases. This, ultimately, intensifies the greenhouse effect – and causes our planet to heat up.

This process, or effect, is commonly called global warming. As the Earth’s average temperature climbs, it has far-reaching impacts, including:

Rising sea levels and melting ice caps

More frequent and severe heat waves

Altered precipitation patterns, leading to drought and heavy rainfall

Shifts in ecosystems and habitats

These aren’t the Earth’s issues – they’re ours. Because, as we’ll discuss at length throughout this article, climate change is already wreaking devastating effects on the world’s denizens (and not only its human ones). Between the loss of our planet’s biodiversity and food security and disruptions in agricultural practices, climate change is happening – and it’s getting worse.

Before we get started with the countries best and worst set up to survive climate change, though, let’s unpack some key definitions.

Climate change encompasses both the natural and human-caused alterations to our environment.

The climate crisis, as a term, originated in 2009 to underscore the situation’s severity – and underline the sustained, concerted efforts required to mitigate its effects. Since then, climate crisis or climate emergency have become the preferred ways to refer to the problem.

Climate emergency formally entered the public lexicon around 2016. Like the term ‘climate crisis’, it attempts to escalate perceptions of climate severity – and emphasise how bad the state of our environment has become.

Similarly, the term global boiling has evolved to replace the softer-sounding global warming. This change was hammered home in July 2023 by the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres in a stark statement, when he suggested that the time of global warming is over – and that “the era of global boiling has arrived”.