Suntech solar panels review

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated August 16, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this review

  • Suntech company insights
  • Suntech prices and cost structure
  • Suntech’s best solar panels
  • Ultra X Plus Half Cell Bifacial module: Best for large families with high energy requirements
  • Ultra V Pro Mini Half Cell Bifacial module: Best for aesthetic appearance
  • Ultra V Half Cell Bifacial module: Best for a high-efficiency rating
  • Ultra V Mini Half Cell Monofacial module: Best for smaller properties
  • Ultra V Pro Plus Half Cell Bifacial module: Best for large families and properties with an expansive roof estate
  • Frequently asked questions about Suntech solar panels

Founded in China in 2001 by Dr Zhengrong Shi, Suntech has grown rapidly and established a global presence. By 2011, Suntech had become one of the world’s largest producers of crystalline silicon solar panels, with a commitment to research and development.

Besides a strong presence in China, Suntech has an expanded footprint in various markets, including North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. It has both manufacturing facilities and sales offices in many of these regions.

Suntech has developed solar panels for various residential and commercial applications and, to help you decide which model suits your requirements, our experts examine a selection of Suntech solar panels.

Suntech company insights

In 2013, Suntech declared bankruptcy due to a combination of company debt and a challenging market environment. This was a significant event, given its stature in the industry. However, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited, a prominent renewable energy investment and independent power entity, acquired the company’s assets.

Suntech has since garnered global acclaim, securing the Top PV Brand accolade from the EuPD Research Institute, a prestigious recognition given EuPD’s stature as the premier research institute in the solar sector. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has ranked Suntech as a Tier 1 solar photovoltaics (PV) producer and several United Nations divisions have lauded the manufacturer for its noteworthy contributions to environmental conservation. 

Suntech produces a variety of solar panels, including its double-sided Ultra V Pro series, which boasts efficiency ratings reaching 25 per cent and a power output of over 580W. 

Suntech prices and cost structure

The cost of solar panels from Suntech, compared to other Chinese manufacturers, is relatively competitive, with its 415W Ultra V Pro Mini bifacial panel priced at around £200. JA Solar sells a similar model for £180 and a QCells 405W panel is £190. 

Suntech’s best solar panels

Suntech manufactures a broad range of solar panels. The featured solar panels were chosen to suit various needs, including large family homes, rural properties and flats.

How we calculate solar panels’ value for money

To calculate the value for money of each solar panel, our experts multiplied the efficiency by the power output and divided that figure by the cost. This provides a measurable result for each solar panel. To find out more, read our article on how we review solar panels.

It should be noted that not all of Suntech’s panels have their prices available.

Ultra X Plus Half Cell Bifacial module: Best for large families with high energy requirements

Key features

✓ Resistant to high temperatures, salt water and ammonia

✓ Certified to withstand extreme wind and snow loads (5,400 Pascal)

✓ User-friendly design, which reduces the labour cost of installation by 15 per cent

Specifications

  • Power output: 650/670W
  • Efficiency: 21.6 per cent
  • Warranty: Product warranty 15 years, linear warranty 30 years
  • Cost per panel: POA 

Pros and cons

ProsCons
High power outputSuntech is a Chinese company, which can result in availability issues
Longer warranty than many competitors
Optimised for good low-light performance

Bifacial solar panels are a type of photovoltaic (PV) technology that captures and converts sunlight from both the front and back faces of the panel. Unlike monofacial solar panels, which only have one active side for generating electricity, bifacial panels have cells on both sides. This allows them to capture sunlight directly from the front and the reflected light from the ground or nearby surfaces on the back surface. As a result, bifacial panels can produce more energy than their monofacial counterparts but are best suited to flat roof- or ground-mounted positions, rather than flush installations.

Efficiency and power output

The efficiency of the Ultra X is above average at 21.6 per cent, and it offers a high power output of between 650W and 670W.

Cost

Our researchers compared Suntech’s Ultra X panel with similar models. A power output of 650W for residential PV panels is excellent, meaning fewer panels are required.

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
Suntech Ultra X21.60%650WPOA
JA Solar GR MC421.50%550W£156
JA Solar 540W Mono PERC Half-Cell MBB20.90%540W£232.80
Longi Solar 500W Hi-Mo 5M21.50%500W£145.20
Sharp 540W Nujd54020.80%540W£246.82

Our rating

Efficiency★★★★
Power output★★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)★★★★
Overall★★★★

What is this panel best for?

If your roof space doesn’t allow for a more extensive system, but you require a high power output, an Ultra X system may be a good option. The bifacial type is also better suited to flat roofs or the ground (so the panels can receive sunlight from both sides of the panel).

What is it not good for?

As it’s recommended that a solar system contains at least four panels, if you only need a small amount of generated electricity, these Suntech modules could be overkill. Bifacial panels also don’t work as well with flush installations.

Ultra V Pro Mini Half Cell Bifacial module: Best for aesthetic appearance

Key features

✓ Efficiency of up to 21.8 per cent

✓Lightweight double glass design, which effectively reduces the risk of cracks

✓ All-black appearance 

Specifications

  • Power output: 405-425W
  • Efficiency: 21.8 per cent
  • Warranty: Product warranty 15 years, linear warranty 30 years
  • Cost per panel: £155

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Thin frame design with enhanced weight-bearing capabilitiesPotential availability issues
Competitive price point

Suntech’s Ultra V Pro Mini incorporates a double layer of glass, giving it a resilience that single-panelled modules cannot offer, while still being lightweight and easy to install. The sleek, all-black design blends well with most roofing materials. 

Efficiency and power output

The power output of the Ultra V Pro Mini panel is between 405 and 425W, and it has an efficiency percentage of 21.8 per cent. The half-cell configuration minimises any issues caused by shading, allowing power to be generated even in shade. 

Cost

The Ultra V Pro Mini is priced competitively with similar modules.

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
Suntech Ultra V Pro Mini21.80%405W£155
JA Solar Mono PERC Half-Cell20.70%405W£105
Jinko Tiger Neo TOPCon Monocrystalline21.60%435W£142
QCells G11 M Mono21.40%405W£195

Our rating

Efficiency★★★★
Power output★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)★★★★
Overall★★★★

What is this panel best for?

With a power output of 405W and a sleek black design, the Ultra V Pro Mini is suitable for larger properties featuring period architecture.  

Not good for

If you want your neighbourhood to see your green credentials, the discreet aesthetic offered by Suntech’s panels may not be for you. 

Ultra V Half Cell Bifacial module: Best for a high-efficiency rating

Key features

✓ Efficiency of up to 22.6 per cent

✓ High power output

✓ Module certified to withstand extreme wind (2,400 Pascal) and snow loads (5,400 Pascal)

Specifications

  • Power output: 565-585W
  • Efficiency: 22.6 per cent
  • Warranty: Product warranty 15 years, linear warranty 30 years
  • Cost per panel: POA

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Multiple busbars minimise any internal power leaks improving the energy generationThis module isn’t available in black
Double-sided power generation

The Ultra V Pro can generate energy front and back, hence its high power output and efficiency. It also benefits from multi-busbars, which prevent power wastage, and a half-cell design to maintain performance even in shady conditions. 

Efficiency and power output

Suntech’s Ultra V Pro panel delivers an impressive efficiency of 22.6 per cent and a power output of up to 585W.

Cost

The price for the Ultra V Pro is only available on request. 

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
Suntech Ultra V Pro22.60%585WPOA
JA Solar GR MC421.50%550W£156
Trina Vertex-S Triple Cut PERC21.10%505W£165
Longi Solar 500W Hi-Mo 5M21.50%500W£145.20
Sharp 540W Nujd54020.80%540W£246.82

Our rating

Efficiency★★★★★
Power output★★★★1/2
Value for money (ExP/C)★★★★
Overall★★★★

What is this panel best for?

Suntech’s Ultra V Pro module is a good choice if you want the combination of a high power output and high efficiency and are less concerned about the panel’s aesthetic appeal.

Not good for

An all-black panel is a more suitable option if you live in a period property or conservation area. 

Ultra V Mini Half Cell Monofacial module: Best for smaller properties

Key features

✓ Efficiency of up to 21 per cent

✓ Lower operating temperature 

✓ Aesthetic appearance 

Specifications

  • Power output: 390-410W
  • Efficiency: 21 per cent
  • Warranty: Product warranty 15 years, linear warranty 30 years
  • Cost per panel: £160

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Thin frame designBeing a Chinese manufacturer, there could be availability issues
Resistant to high temperatures, salt water, air pollution and ammonia

The Ultra V Mini offers a smaller panel, ideal for properties with less roof space, while still generating enough power for a family. 

Efficiency and power output

Suntech’s Ultra V is a monofacial module, meaning that energy is generated from one face of the panel instead of two. While this limits the power output to around 390W to 410W, the efficiency remains at a decent 21 per cent. 

Cost

Our researchers compared Suntech’s Ultra V Mini with other models offering similar outputs and efficiency, with the result that it offers a competitive price point.

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
Suntech Ultra V Mini21%390W£160
JA Solar Mono PERC Half-Cell20.70%405W£105
Jinko Tiger Neo TOPCon Monocrystalline21.60%435W£142
QCells G11 M Mono21.40%405W£195
REC TwinPeak 4 Series20.30%370W£195

Our rating

Efficiency★★★
Power output★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)★★★★
Overall★★★★

What is this panel best for?

The Suntech Ultra V Mini is good for smaller properties, such as townhouses or city apartments. 

Not good for

If you have a larger country house or an energy-hungry household, this panel may not be your best choice. 

Ultra V Pro Plus Half Cell Bifacial module: Best for large families and properties with an expansive roof estate

Key features

✓ Efficiency of up to 22.7 per cent

✓ High power output

✓ Double-sided power generation

Specifications

  • Power output: 615-635W
  • Efficiency: 22.7 per cent
  • Warranty: Product warranty 15 years, linear warranty 30 years
  • Cost per panel: POA

Pros and cons

ProsCons
High efficiencyThere may be delivery delays from China
Multi busbar technology improves output and reliability

This panel from Suntech delivers an impressive power output, thanks to its bifacial design. The double glass also gives the panel a robustness that can withstand high winds and heavy snow loads. 

Efficiency and power output

The Ultra V Pro Plus delivers an output of 615W to 635W and an efficiency of 22.7 per cent, making it one of the most efficient modules on the market. 

Cost

As with many of Suntech’s higher-performing panels, the price of the Ultra V Pro Plus is only available on request. 

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
Suntech Ultra V Pro Plus22.70%615WPOA
JA Solar 540W Mono PERC Half-Cell MBB20.90%540W£232.80
Sharp 540W Nujd54020.80%540W£246.82
Trina Solar 505W Trina Vertex-S Triple Cut PERC Mono21.10%505W£162

Our rating

Efficiency★★★★★
Power output★★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)★★★★
Overall★★★★★

What is this panel best for?

The Ultra V Pro Plus would make a good panel for your system if you have a large power-heavy household, if you have a flat roof, or if you are intending to install the panels on the ground. 

Not good for

While this panel has an excellent efficiency rating, if you only have a small energy requirement, it could be more than you need.

Frequently asked questions about Suntech solar panels

