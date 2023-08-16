Suntech solar panels review

Founded in China in 2001 by Dr Zhengrong Shi, Suntech has grown rapidly and established a global presence. By 2011, Suntech had become one of the world’s largest producers of crystalline silicon solar panels, with a commitment to research and development.

Besides a strong presence in China, Suntech has an expanded footprint in various markets, including North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. It has both manufacturing facilities and sales offices in many of these regions.

Suntech has developed solar panels for various residential and commercial applications and, to help you decide which model suits your requirements, our experts examine a selection of Suntech solar panels.