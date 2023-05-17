When shopping for solar panels for your home, there are several factors to consider to ensure you choose the right product for your needs.

Determine your energy needs

To determine your energy needs for a solar panel system, you’ll need to estimate your household’s electricity consumption and other factors to size the system correctly. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you determine your energy needs:

Step 1: Collect your electricity bills from the past 12 months. These bills should indicate your monthly energy consumption in kilowatt-hours (kWh). To calculate your daily usage, divide your average monthly bill by 30.

Step 2: Decide how much of your electricity consumption you want your panels to produce. Generally, the more power your system generates, the higher the initial cost. However, with more of your solar energy generated, your bills will be lower.

Step 3: Determine the average daily sunlight hours in your area. This number varies throughout the UK, with Southern England receiving the most sun and Northern Scotland experiencing fewer sun-hours. However, solar panels still generate electricity when the weather is overcast. Generally, the UK sees more than eight hours of daylight and has mild temperatures, making it the ideal climate for solar panels.

Step 4: Divide your daily energy consumption (kWh) by the average daily sunlight hours to get the approximate system size required in kilowatts (kW). This calculation assumes 100 per cent efficiency, but solar panel systems are not perfectly efficient.

Step 5: To account for efficiency, divide the estimated system size by the efficiency of the solar panels you plan to use. This typically ranges from 15 to 27 per cent, although it can sometimes reach over 40 per cent.

Step 6: Finally, determine how many panels you’ll need to cover your daily electricity needs. Divide the energy you use per day by the kWs your system can generate to give you the required number of panels.

The average UK home requires a 4kW system, which equates to 16 panels, but the above calculation will provide a more accurate estimate for your particular circumstances.

Research solar panel types

Solar panel technology has evolved significantly over the years, and various types of solar panels are available on the market today. Each type has its advantages and disadvantages.

Monocrystalline solar panels: Made from a single crystal structure of silicon Highest efficiency rates (15–27 per cent) More expensive than other types Longer lifespan Excellent performance in low-light conditions

Polycrystalline solar panels: Composed of multiple crystal structures of silicon Lower efficiency rates than monocrystalline panels (15–19 per cent) Less expensive than monocrystalline panels Shorter lifespan Slightly lower performance in low-light conditions

Bifacial solar panels: Can absorb sunlight from both sides of the panel Typically made from monocrystalline or polycrystalline cells Increased efficiency and power output Requires specific installation conditions (e.g., reflective surfaces, raised mounting)

Building-integrated photovoltaics: Integrated into building materials, such as windows, facades, or roof tiles Offer aesthetic appeal and multi-functionality Typically lower efficiency rates than traditional solar panels Can be more expensive due to custom design and integration



Assess your roof and panel location

Inspect your roof for any damage or wear. Solar panels have a 25- to 30-year lifespan, so your roof should be in good condition and not require replacement soon. The roof material needs to be strong enough to support the weight of the solar panels.

The optimal orientation for panels in the UK is facing south, which receives the most sunlight throughout the day. East and west-facing roofs will also work, but may be less efficient.

The angle of your roof can also make a difference in energy production. Most residential roofs have a pitch between 15 and 45 degrees, which is suitable for solar panel installation. However, if your roof angle differs from this, mounting frames are available to create the optimal pitch.

Shading will reduce the efficiency and power output of solar panels. Inspect your roof for any potential sources of shading, such as trees, chimneys, or neighbouring buildings. It’s important to consider shading patterns throughout the year, as the sun’s position changes with the seasons.

Ensure you have enough roof space to accommodate the desired solar system size. The average home solar panels have surface areas measuring around 1.4m² so, for example, if you need 12 panels, you’ll require about 22m² of roof space.

Investigate solar panel warranties

Solar panel warranties play a crucial role in protecting your investment. Warranties can provide peace of mind and ensure you receive the expected performance from your panels over their lifespan. Typically, two types of warranties are associated with panels:

Performance Warranty (or Power Output Warranty): This type of warranty guarantees your panels will produce a certain percentage of their rated power output over a specific period. Most manufacturers offer a 25-year performance warranty, which usually includes: A guarantee the panels will produce at least 90 per cent of their rated power output for the first 10 years A guarantee the panels will produce at least 80 per cent of their rated power output for the remaining 15 years

Product Warranty (or Materials and Workmanship Warranty): This type of warranty covers defects in materials or quality that can cause the solar panels to malfunction or underperform. Product warranties typically range from 10 to 25 years, depending on the manufacturer, with some premium manufacturers offering more extended warranties.

When evaluating solar panel warranties, read the documents carefully to understand the terms and conditions, including any exclusions or limitations and the process for making a warranty claim. You should also check if the warranty is transferable to a new owner if you sell your property. This can add value to your home and make it more attractive to potential buyers.

Choose a solar panel installer

Choosing the right solar panel installation company is crucial for a successful solar energy system, and there are several points to consider.

In the UK, solar suppliers and installers should hold accreditation from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS). The MCS is a nationally recognised quality assurance scheme supported by the UK government. MCS-certified professionals are required to meet strict standards for the installation of renewable energy technologies, and having this accreditation is essential to qualify for the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme, which means you’ll get paid for any excess electricity your system can feed back into the grid.

A less common certification is the Renewable Energy Consumer Code (RECC). This voluntary consumer code ensures high consumer protection standards for those investing in renewable energy systems, including solar photovoltaic (PV) panels. RECC membership demonstrates that an installer is committed to providing high-quality service and following consumer protection best practices.

Look for an installer with a proven track record in the solar industry. They should have experience installing home solar panel systems similar to the one you’re interested in, and be able to handle any potential challenges, ensuring a smooth process.

A good installer will take the time to understand your specific energy needs and budget. They should provide a custom solar panel system design and a detailed proposal that outlines the costs, installation time, expected performance, and payback period. There also needs to be after-sales support, including system monitoring, maintenance, and repair services.

Get multiple quotes

Solar panel installation costs can vary significantly from one provider to another. By obtaining multiple quotes, you can compare prices and secure the best deal possible. It also allows you to evaluate the available product options and choose the equipment that best suits your requirements.