QCells manufactures residential and commercial solar panels. QCells photovoltaic (PV) solar panels combine affordability with performance. Its product ranges are diverse and feature panels that are well-suited for small, medium and large homes. This article provides an in-depth insight into QCells products focusing on pricing, performance and reputation.
QCells company overview
QCells was founded in 1999, though it didn’t gain popularity until 2012 when it was acquired by the Hanwha Group – a South Korean business conglomerate – after facing financial difficulties. It’s now a thriving solar panel manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea that markets its solar panels in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, South America, Africa and the Middle East.
QCells is a Tier 1 monocrystalline solar panel manufacturer, rated by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), that is well-known for its above-average solar panel efficiency. Tier one manufacturers means that their products are crafted using high-quality silicon and the manufacturing process is vigorously checked for errors. It has multiple engineering offices which include China, Australia, Germany, North America, South America and Malaysia.
QCells is a leading solar panel manufacturer and all of its panels come with minimal degradation. Most of its panels have 98 per cent of nominal power (power that can be stored at a specified time interval ) in their first year and have an annual degradation of just 0.5 per cent after the first year. Its products also come with a 25-year performance warranty, and its panels are projected to produce at least 86 per cent of nominal power for up to 25 years.
QCells solar panels feature impressive performance ratings across all of its product ranges. What’s most notable about QCell’s panels is its high-tech aluminium alloy frame that’s certified to combat adverse weather conditions such as high snow and high winds – this features on most products.
When our researchers compared QCell’s solar panel pricing with other reputable solar companies we found it to be good value for money. Even its highest power output panels were lower than some other brands such as SunPower.
Solar company
Price range
Power output range
Product warranty range
Qcells
£146.40 to £190.40
345W to 410W
12 to 25 years
SunPower
£200.28 to £614.40
330W to 440W
25 to 40 years
JA Solar
£188.40 to £262.80
365W to 420W
20 to 25 years
Jinko Solar
£141.60 to £177
415W to 470W
12 to 25 years
Suntech
£103.20 to £232.80
400W to 555W
12 years
REC
£171.60 to £262.80
365W 420W
20 to 25 years
Although QCell is one of the more affordable companies, its product warranty isn’t the longest when compared with SunPower, REC and JA Solar. This could be a downside for some if that is of high priority. Despite this, QCells has a lot to offer in terms of power output and efficiency.
QCells reputation
Since 2016, QCell has consistently scored in the ‘Top Performer’ category of the DNV GL/PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard report. The DNV GL is a reputable authority of independent energy experts. The annual report establishes 20 industry leaders for solar panel manufacturers.
QCells best solar panels
In this article, the featured solar panels were chosen to suit different UK households’ requirements. Our researchers considered the needs of high-energy consumption households as well as small homes. Regardless of size, performance, efficiency and price were always of high priority.
How we calculate solar panels’ value for money
Our experts multiplied the efficiency by the power output and divided that figure by the cost to calculate the value for money. This provides a fair and measurable result for each of SunPower’s panels. To find out more, read our article on how wereview solar panels.
Q.Peak Duo Black M-G11+ 400W: Best for small and medium-sized homes
Key features
✓ At least 98 per cent of maximum power in the first year
✓ 0.5 per cent annual degradation
✓ All-weather technology with high-tech alloy aluminium frame
Specifications
Power output: 400W
Efficiency: 20.8 per cent
Warranty: 25 years product and performance warranty
Cost per panel: £164.40
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Works well in extreme weather conditions
Expensive
QCell’s Q.Peak duo M-G11+ 400W panel has an average level of efficiency when compared to other solar panels on the market. Most notable is its high-tech aluminium alloy frame, which is certified to withstand high snow and high wind loads. For households that are situated in areas with low light conditions, the QCells M-G11’s innovative all-weather technology could help bypass any sunlight exposure restrictions.
Efficiency and power output
The Q.Peak duo M-11+ 400W has an efficiency of 20.8 per cent, which surpasses the average of 20 per cent. Its high 400W output also contributes to a high generation of solar energy and the panel would suit small and medium-sized homes. The panel works well in extreme weather conditions thanks to its high-tech aluminium alloy frame and can withstand high snow loads (5,400 pascals) and wind loads (3,600 pascals).
Cost
Our researchers found QCell’s duo M-G11 + 400W solar panel to be reasonably priced compared to others on the market. It’s more expensive than JA Solar’s Mono Percium Half-cell 400W panel, but its efficiency is slightly higher. REC’s Twinpeak 405W panel is more expensive and its efficiency is lower than QCell’s.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
QCell’s Q.Peak duo M-G11+ 400W
20.80%
400W
£164.40
400W JA Solar Mono MBB Percium Half-Cell All Black Short Frame QC4 solar panel
20.50%
400W
£114
405W REC TwinPeak 5 Series
20.50%
405W
£171.50
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★
Power output
★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★1/2
Overall
★★★
What is this panel good for?
Generating a good amount of renewable energy in adverse weather conditions. It has the ability to work well in high winds and high snow.
Not good for
For those on a budget; there are some other panels with slightly less efficiency that are priced a fair amount cheaper per panel.
Q.Peak Duo M-G11A Series 410W: Best for homes with low-light conditions
Key features
✓ Q.antum Duo Z Technology with zero gap cell layout
✓ Certified for high snow and high winds
✓ Weighs less than other QCell panels
Specifications
Power output: 410W
Efficiency: 21.4 per cent
Warranty: 12 years product warranty and 25 years performance warranty
Cost per panel: £152.40
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
High panel efficiency
Product warranty shorter than other QCells panels
Good value for money
The Q.Peak Duo M-G11A Series 410W is a durable and efficient solar panel. It has a lot of similarities to the M-G11+ series such as its capability of working well in adverse weather conditions and low light. The panel aluminium alloy frame is certified for high snow (5,400 pascals) and has the ability to cope with high wind loads (3,600 pascals).
Efficiency and power output
The Q.Peak Duo M-G11A 410W is one of the more efficient panels on the market with an impressive 21.4 per cent. The series comes in various power outputs and its 410W is reasonably priced.
Cost
When our researchers compared the QCell’s Duo M-G11A 410W with panels that have a similar power output and efficiency we found that it was good value for money. Both the Longi Himo5 410W and the JAM53S30 Half Cell 410W have a power output of 410W and both are priced higher than QCells. Both panels also have a slightly lower efficiency, so evidently QCells comes out on top in this instance.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Q.Peak Duo M-G11A Series 410W
21.40%
410W
£152.40
Longi Himo5 – Mono 410Wp
21%
410W
£173.89
JAM53S30 410 Half Cell PV
21%
410W
£172
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★
Power output
★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★★1/2
Overall
★★★
What is this panel best for?
This lighter-weight panel is good for households that need to withstand heavy snowfall and suffer from light conditions, such as those situated in Scotland. It has the ability to generate a decent amount of energy in low light conditions, high wind loads and heavy snowfall.
Not good for
Households who don’t have a high energy output. This panel has an above-average efficiency and a high power output.
Q.Peak Duo ML-G9 All Black 380W HQC4 Solar Panel: Best for small homes
Key features
✓ 98 per cent of nominal power in the first year
✓ 0.5 per cent annual degradation
✓ Zero gap cell layout
Specifications
Power output: 380W
Efficiency: 20.6 per cent
Warranty: 12 years product warranty and 25 years performance warranty
Cost per panel: £147.60
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Affordable
Low power output
All-black sleek design
Efficiency and power output
QCell’s Q.Peak Duo ML-G9 has a lower efficiency than the MG-11A and MG-11+ panels, but would still be a good choice for smaller households as its panel efficiency is above the average 20 per cent. Its 380W power output is also noticeably lower, but it still has the ability to supply enough energy for smaller homes with lower energy consumption.
Cost
The Q.Peak Duo ML-G9 is one of QCell’s more affordable panels. When our researchers compared it to other similar panels we found its pricing to be average. It’s cheaper than JA Solar’s MBB Percium Half-Cell 380W panel and has marginally higher efficiency.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Q.Peak Duo ML-G9
20.60%
380W
£147.60
380W JA Solar Mono MBB Percium Half-Cell Silver Short Frame QC4
20.40%
380W
£153.60
Suntech 375W Mono PERC Black Frame
20.60%
375W
£147.47
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★
Power output
★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★★
Overall
★★★
What is this panel good for?
Households on a budget. This QCell’s panel is affordable when compared to other similar panels and still has an above-average efficiency.
Not good for
Large properties with more than three bedrooms – the power output is not well-suited.
Q.Peak Dup M-G11S Series 420W: Best for homes with a high energy consumption
Key features
✓ 98 per cent nominal power during the first year
✓ 0.5 per cent annual degradation
✓ Works well in adverse weather conditions
Specifications
Power output: 420W
Efficiency: 21.5 per cent
Warranty: 12 years product warranty and 25 years performance warranty
Cost per panel: POA
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
High power output
Weighs more than other QCell panels
High panel efficiency
Efficiency and power output
The QCells Q.Peak Duo M-G11S 420W panel has an efficiency of 21.5 per cent, which is higher than its other panels. Its high efficiency combined with the panel’s 420W power output would be well suited to larger homes or households with high energy consumption. The panel can also withstand snow and high winds and would still work well in cloudy conditions or homes that have high shade coverage. Thanks to its bypass diodes which improve efficiency by allowing the current to flow around the shaded panel instead of through it.
Cost
The M-G11S 420W panel prices aren’t widely available, which makes it difficult to compare to other panels on the market. Although, we did compare it for power output and efficiency.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
QCells Q.Peak Duo M-G11S 420W
21.50%
420W
POA
Jinko Tiger Neo 420W N-Type 54 Cell
21.50%
420W
£177
420W REC Alpha Pure-R Series All Black Solar Panel
21.70%
420W
£262.80
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★
Power output
★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★★
Overall
★★★1/2
What is this panel best for?
Efficiency and power output – its 21.5 per cent efficiency is one of the best on the market. This panel would suit large homes with more than three bedrooms.
Not good for
Homes with a small energy consumption. With such a large projected power output and efficiency, the Q.Peak M-G11S may produce more solar energy than is required.
Frequently asked questions about QCells solar panels
QCells is a reputable solar panel manufacturer with four different models including the Q.Peak Duo, MG-11, MG11A and the ML-G9 series. Each series features a wide range of power outputs and efficiency.
QCells do not install any of their solar panels themselves. To install QCell’s solar panels, it’s best to purchase from a trusted and MCS-Accredited solar panel installer. Although QCell doesn’t provide installation, they do come with long product and performance warranties, which means you’re covered, should you require replacements.