QCells was founded in 1999, though it didn’t gain popularity until 2012 when it was acquired by the Hanwha Group – a South Korean business conglomerate – after facing financial difficulties. It’s now a thriving solar panel manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea that markets its solar panels in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, South America, Africa and the Middle East.

QCells is a Tier 1 monocrystalline solar panel manufacturer, rated by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), that is well-known for its above-average solar panel efficiency. Tier one manufacturers means that their products are crafted using high-quality silicon and the manufacturing process is vigorously checked for errors. It has multiple engineering offices which include China, Australia, Germany, North America, South America and Malaysia.

QCells is a leading solar panel manufacturer and all of its panels come with minimal degradation. Most of its panels have 98 per cent of nominal power (power that can be stored at a specified time interval ) in their first year and have an annual degradation of just 0.5 per cent after the first year. Its products also come with a 25-year performance warranty, and its panels are projected to produce at least 86 per cent of nominal power for up to 25 years.