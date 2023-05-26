Menu Close

Best home insurance companies in the UK

Want the best home insurance? Compare quotes from over 60 top brands
Written by Connor Campbell Finance Expert
Updated April 03, 2024
Contributions by Katharine Allison
Fact-checked by Amy Reeves

The best home insurance provider can vary greatly depending on your needs and household profile. This includes your home’s location, your budget, and whether you want buildings insurance, contents insurance, or a combined policy. 

However, it’s always handy to have a bit of help when trying to find the best home insurance policy for your needs. That’s why we’ve taken a look at some of the UK’s biggest providers, so that when you come to compare home insurance quotes, you’ll feel fully equipped to make the right decision.

Home insurance providerEditor’s pickWhy?
Tesco BankReputationWhen factoring in customer reviews on Trustpilot, industry ratings from Defaqto and Fairer Finance, and the latter’s customer experience awards, Tesco Bank comes out with the best Independent Advisor score.  
AvivaAlternative accommodationAviva offers £100,000 in alternative accommodation cover with its buildings policy, and a further £25,000 with its contents cover.
LVHome officeWith LV’s standard home insurance, you can claim up to £15,000 for business equipment such as computers and printers.
Hastings DirectTenantsIf you take out a Hastings Direct ‘Direct’ policy, you’ll have up to £15,000 in tenant’s liability cover. 
Direct LineDigital mediaDirect Line’s mid-tier Plus home insurance policy allows you to claim up to £3,000 for downloaded media. 

How we choose our editor’s picks

The editor’s picks listed above are chosen from the home insurance providers we have reviewed. The picks are based on an analysis of each provider’s standard or mid-tier combined home insurance policy, customer and industry reviews of the brand, and what we believe to be the best option in each category. 

You can find out more about how we review home insurance providers with our methodology guide.

Best home insurance companies in 2024 compared

We have reviewed some of the biggest and best home insurance providers in the UK, in order to make your life a bit easier when comparing quotes.

In the table below, you’ll find our Independent Advisor score for the top 10 home insurance providers we’ve reviewed. This takes into consideration the provider’s Trustpilot score, Defaqto and Fairer Finance ratings for its standard or mid-tier home insurance policies, and its Fairer Finance customer experience rating. 

However, we still advise that you don’t solely rely on our recommendations. We strongly encourage you to compare home insurance quotes to secure the best deal suited to your needs.

ProviderIndependent Advisor scoreTrustpilot ScoreDefaqto (Buildings)Defaqto (Contents)Fairer Finance (Combined)Fairer Finance customer experience
Tesco Bank86.64.3 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★★★67%
Axa85.64.3 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★★★62%
Direct Line*853.8 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★★★69%
Saga834.2 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★★71%
LV82.84.4 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★★66%
Aviva814 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★★65%
Rias80.64.1 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★★61%
Churchill78.84.2 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★70%
Hastings Direct76.84.2 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★60%
More Than75.63.8 stars★★★★★★★★★★★★62%

All information correct as of 3 April 2024
*Not available through Independent Advisor’s comparison journey with MoneySuperMarket

Our review and research process

20
providers compared
100
home insurance policies reviewed
200+
hours of research
500+
customer reviews read
3
experts consulted

Our team of researchers and writers are committed to delivering precise and current data to enable you to make well-informed choices on the best home insurance companies when comparing and purchasing policies.

We put forward home insurance products only after investing hundreds of hours into meticulous research, comparing various policies, mystery shopping, reviewing authenticated customer responses, and considering expert industry perspectives.

We create our articles by comparing a wide range of home insurance policies from UK insurers, both large and small. Our research primarily focuses on:

  • The level of coverage offered, and what is not covered as standard
  • Customer service
  • Industry ratings
  • How easy it is to make a claim

Pros and cons of the best home insurance providers in the UK

Through our extensive reviews process, we’ve been able to pick out the pros and cons of each of the providers mentioned above, so you have a better idea of whether it’s the right fit for your home.

Tesco Bank home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • Unlimited buildings cover as standard
  • Valuable items not specified on your Schedule are included in your contents policy as standard
  • Accidental damage to windows, door glass, solar panels, bathroom suites and home entertainment equipment included as standard
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • Only offers one level of cover
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 4.3 out of five
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★★ (Buildings and Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★★★ (Combined)

Tesco Bank’s online reviews frequently praise the provider for its quick, efficient and understanding responses to claims, and the overall quality of its customer service team. 
Read our full Tesco Bank home insurance review.

Axa home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • Three cover tiers offering buildings, contents and combined options – Axa Home Insurance, Axa Plus, and Axa Premier
  • No compulsory excess for replacement locks and keys
  • Offers a three-year guarantee for building repairs from an approved tradesperson
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • No claims discount unavailable
  • No cover for credit cards
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 4.3 out of five
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★★ (Buildings and Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★★★ (Combined)

Many customer reviews mentioned long waits to speak to customer support. Our researchers had similar experiences when getting through to customer services and, more importantly, trying to contact the emergency claims department. According to reviews, it can also take time for Axa to make a decision on claims.

Read our full Axa home insurance review.

Direct Line home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • The Home Insurance, Home Insurance Plus, and Select Premier levels provide contents, buildings and combined policies
  • Equal cover limit for shed or garage-stored possessions
  • Easy claims process
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • Not available on comparison sites
  • Limited alternative accommodation under buildings cover of £25,000
  • No matching sets cover
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 3.8 out of five
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★★ (Buildings and Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★★★ (Combined)

Direct Line’s customer service received favourable reviews, with many saying how easy the claims process was. Our researchers found the same, although, when making an online claim via the Virtual Assistant chat service, the replies were very unsatisfactory, and ringing customer support was the best option.

Read our full Direct Line home insurance review.

Best of the rest

Saga home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • Offers two tiers of home insurance, Saga Select and Saga Plus
  • Up to £100,000 for alternative accommodation and lost rent included with Select buildings cover
  • ‘Gold Ribbon’ customer experience rating from Fairer Finance
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • Only available if you’re in your 50s and above
  • Saga Plus definitely stronger than Saga Select
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 4.2 out of five
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★★ (Buildings and Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★★★ (Combined)

When it comes to its online reviews, customers repeatedly praise Saga for competitive quotes, the ease of its application process, and the quality of the brand as a whole. There are complaints about renewal quote hikes; however, that is an issue with most providers at the moment.
Read our full Saga home insurance review.

LV home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • Offers three tiers of buildings, contents or combined policies – LV Essentials, Home, and Home Plus
  • Good level of customer support
  • Equal cover limit for shed or garage-stored possessions
  • Covers damage caused by the gradual buildup of groundwater
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • Lacks a no claims discount
  • Home Emergency cover doesn’t include underfloor heating
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 4.4 out of five
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★★ (Buildings and Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★★★★ (Combined)

In terms of customer satisfaction, LV generally received positive reviews. Many mentioned the straightforward claims process, and helpful customer service. Our team found that an engineer was typically assigned to us within 20 minutes when reporting a claim, and we were informed of any updates to our claim. 

Read our full LV home insurance review.

Aviva home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • Provides two tiers of home insurance – Aviva Online and Aviva Premium
  • Good range of optional extras
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • Unlimited cover excludes properties with more than five bedrooms
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 4 out of five 
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★★ (Buildings and Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★★ (Combined)

Customer reviews varied, with some appreciating Aviva’s clear communication, efficient claims handling, and overall customer service. There were also less positive reviews that focused on claims processing or policy pricing issues. Our researchers found the customer personnel helpful in answering questions and discussing the claims process. 

Read our full Aviva home insurance review.

Rias home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • Tailored for households with older, or medically challenged, occupants
  • Includes a number of features not found elsewhere, such as theft by bogus officials, protection for loaned medical equipment, and cover for accidental damage to wheelchairs and stairlifts
  • Offers £1,000 towards counselling fees
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • Only offers one level of cover
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 4.1 out of five
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★★ (Buildings and Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★★ (Combined)

While Rias has an overall ‘Great’ score on Trustpilot, some customers have complained about difficulties when making a claim. However, there is also praise for the ease of its quotes process, and positive comments about its pricing.  

Read our full Rias home insurance review.

Churchill home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • Offers two levels of cover, Home Insurance and Home Plus
  • Customisable policies thanks to range of optional extras
  • Unlimited buildings insurance with Home Plus
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • Just two stars from Fairer Finance for its standard Combined Home Insurance
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 4.2 out of five
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★★ (Buildings and Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★ (Combined)

Despite a positive Trustpilot score, customers online repeatedly complained about how long it takes for Churchill to deal with claims. However, it is praised for competitive premiums and renewal prices.  

Read our full Churchill home insurance review.

Hastings Direct home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • Offers three different levels of cover: Essentials, Direct and Premier
  • Direct buildings insurance offers £100,000 in alternative accommodation and lot rent cover
  • Direct contents policies have a generous tenant’s liability limit of £15,000
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • The alternative accommodation benefit with Direct contents cover is only £10,000
  • Direct content policies only offer £500 for theft of keys
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 4.2 out of five
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★★ (Buildings), ★★★★ (Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★★ (Combined)

Hastings Direct is frequently praised online for its competitive new customer quotes, the ease of its application process, and its home emergency cover. However, multiple customers have taken issue with how difficult it is to cancel its policies. 

Read our full Hastings Direct home insurance review.

More Than home insurance

icons8-check-mark-96

Pros

  • Two policy tiers offering buildings and contents separately or combined 
  • No fees for adjusting or cancelling your policy
icons8-cross-mark-96

Cons

  • Standard alternative accommodation cover is limited to £30,000
  • Hard to find information on its website
icons8-review-96

Reviews

  • Trustpilot score: 3.8 out of five
  • Defaqto score: ★★★★ (Buildings), ★★★★★ (Contents)
  • Fairer Finance score: ★★★ (Combined)

More Than’s customer reviews are mixed. Many mention positive experiences with customer support, but a large number complain about the time taken to receive refunds. Our researchers found the customer support department helpful, but had trouble locating any contact information on More Than’s website. 

Read our full More Than home insurance review.

What to look for when comparing the best home insurance companies

Home insurance acts as a financial safeguard for your property and the personal possessions within it and typically comprises two types. Buildings insurance can cover the financial burden of repairing or rebuilding your home if it suffers damage from accidents such as fire, floods or storms. Contents cover, meanwhile, can allow you to replace or repair your possessions if they’re stolen or damaged. Many providers offer a combined policy, protecting both your home and items, and these may be cheaper than individual coverage. 

When trying to find the best home insurance provider for your profile, it is worth considering the following:

Coverage

Understand what is covered under the policy. Typically, a home insurance policy covers the structure of your home, personal belongings, liability protection, and additional living expenses, in case your house is under repair. Check thoroughly to confirm you’re purchasing through the best home insurer for you. Ensure the policy covers the types of damage likely in your area, such as flooding or wildfires. If they are omitted, you may need to buy additional coverage.

Cover for high-value items

Home insurance for high-value items offers specialised coverage beyond standard policies, ensuring prized possessions, including art, antiques, and jewellery, are adequately protected against theft, loss, or damage.

Amount of coverage

The amount of coverage you need depends on the value of your home and personal belongings. Check the insurance would cover the cost of rebuilding your home and replacing your belongings, and remember to consider the value of any major renovations or additions to your home.

Excess

The excess is the amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in. A policy with a higher excess will typically have a lower premium, but you’ll need to pay more if you make a claim.

Premiums

Premiums are the cost of the policy, usually billed monthly or annually. Check what factors may affect your premium, such as your home’s age, location, or your credit score, and if there’s anything you can do to lower it.

Discounts

Some insurance companies offer discounts if you have a home security system installed in your home, if you bundle your home and auto insurance or if you are a long-time customer. Don’t hesitate to ask about any discounts you might qualify for.

Exclusions

Understand what is excluded under the policy. Generally, this includes damage due to a build-up of water, pet damage, neglect, or intentional loss. 

Policy upgrades

You might want to consider policy upgrades depending on your possessions and lifestyle. For instance, running a business from home or having high-value items like jewellery or artwork could require additional coverage.

Claims process

Understand the insurer’s claims process before you sign up. How easy is it to file a claim and how quickly do they typically process and pay claims?

Insurance company’s reputation

Look at the insurance company’s ratings and reviews on sites such as Trustpilot and Defaqto. Check how they handle claims and their customer service reputation. 

How can I cut the cost of my home insurance?

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), the average annual premium for a combined home insurance policy jumped 13 per cent in 2023 to £341.

With premiums on the rise, it’s even more important to try and keep costs down. The tips below can help you do just that:

  • Comparing quotes and shop around: comparing quotes won’t only potentially save you money, it can help you select the best home insurance provider for your household
  • Bundling insurance policies: many insurers offer discounts if you purchase multiple policies, such as combining car insurance and home insurance cover. This not only keeps your premiums lower but also simplifies management and renewals
  • Increasing your voluntary excess: opting for a higher excess can substantially lower your premiums. However, ensure it’s an amount you can comfortably afford in case of an insurance claim
  • Paying your premium annually: annual payments typically work out cheaper than paying monthly 
  • Installing a security system: insurers can provide discounts for homes equipped with security enhancements, such as alarm systems, deadbolt locks, smoke detectors, or smart home safety technologies
  • Limiting claims: insurance companies consider your claims history when you take out a policy. Frequently filing claims can cause your premiums to spike. It’s beneficial to handle minor repairs out-of-pocket and only claim when absolutely necessary
  • Reviewing and updating your policy: regularly review your policy for any changes in coverage needs, such as significant home upgrades or getting rid of valuable items
  • Improving your credit score: a solid credit history can impact your premiums positively, as many insurers view credit score as an indicator of risk. Regularly check your credit report, pay bills on time, and reduce debt to enhance your score
  • Understanding your policy: understanding exactly what your insurance covers avoids unnecessary add-ons. For instance, if you’re living in a low-risk flood area, you might not need as comprehensive flood protection

Frequently asked questions about the best home insurance companies

The best home insurance policy isn’t one-size-fits-all, so the best home insurer can vary greatly depending on factors like your home’s location, your coverage needs, and your budget.

To find a home insurance provider, it’s generally recommended to get quotes from multiple companies and compare their offerings in terms of coverage, price, customer service, and claims satisfaction. Consider your specific needs and circumstances when evaluating these factors. Remember, the cheapest isn’t always the best if it doesn’t provide the coverage you need.

Be sure to read the details of each policy carefully and don’t hesitate to ask questions if there’s anything you don’t understand.

While home insurance isn’t required by law, there are many benefits gained by purchasing cover. 

  • Financial protection: one of the most significant benefits of finding the best home insurance in the UK is its financial protection. If your home is damaged and the cause is covered, such as fire or flood, insurance can help cover the costs of repairs or rebuilding
  • Protection for personal belongings: home insurance typically covers replacing personal belongings damaged, stolen, or destroyed. This includes furniture, clothing, mobile devices, and other items. Some policies also provide off-premises coverage, meaning your belongings are covered away from your home
  • Liability coverage: if someone suffers an injury on your property or you damage someone else’s property, the liability portion of your home insurance policy can help cover legal expenses and any awarded damages, up to the policy limits 
  • Additional living expenses: if an accident makes your home uninhabitable, your policy may cover additional living expenses. These typically include hotel bills, restaurant meals, and other expenses over and above your typical living expenses while your home is being repaired 
  • Mortgage requirement: most mortgage lenders require you to have home insurance as a loan condition. This is to protect the lender’s investment in the property. While this may seem like more of a benefit for the lender, it also benefits you by helping to ensure you have the insurance coverage you need
  • Peace of mind: knowing you’re protected in case of disaster can provide significant peace of mind. You’ll rest easier knowing that if something unexpected happens, you won’t be out of pocket

Every insurance policy is different, and not all policies will provide all of these benefits. Always read your policy carefully and talk to your insurance provider if you have any questions about what’s covered.

There isn’t a definitive answer to this question because the “best” home insurance provider can greatly depend on personal circumstances and coverage needs. Different providers may excel in different areas.

For example, some providers might offer the most affordable premiums, but might not provide the level of coverage you need, or they might not have the best customer service. Conversely, a provider that has excellent customer service and comprehensive coverage might be more expensive.

Home insurance costs in the UK have been subject to fluctuations over the years due to a range of factors, including changes in the regulatory environment, and broader economic trends.

Climate change has also led to more frequent and severe weather events, such as floods and storms, which increases the number and cost of insurance claims and potentially leads to higher premiums.

The insurance market itself is also cyclical and can go through ‘soft’ and ‘hard’ phases, which can affect premium levels. In a ‘hard’ market, insurers tend to tighten their underwriting criteria and increase premiums, while in a ‘soft’ market, competition often leads to lower premiums.

While home insurance is not a legal requirement, if your property is mortgaged, most lenders will require you to have building insurance at the very least. This type of insurance protects the structure of your home, including fixtures and fittings, from unforeseen damage such as fire, flood, or vandalism.

Contents insurance is usually optional and more about protecting your assets rather than satisfying any legal or contractual requirement.

Obtaining house insurance involves answering a series of questions to assess risk and determine your premium. Insurers typically inquire about:

  • Property type and size: details about your home’s construction, age, style, number of rooms, and overall size, which inform the potential repair or rebuild costs
  • Location: the property’s postcode to assess risks like crime rates, flooding, or subsidence in the area
  • Security: existing security measures, including locks, alarms, or neighbourhood watch schemes
  • Occupancy and use: who resides at the property, occupancy periods, and whether it’s used for anything other than residential purposes 
  • Personal information: your claims history, employment status, and potentially your credit score, affecting your reliability assessment

Answering accurately is crucial, as misinformation can invalidate your insurance.

There are a number of circumstances where normal home insurance might not be the right fit for your property. This can include if your home is built from non-standard construction materials, such as a timber or steel frame.

These specialist policies extend beyond what your home is built from, however. You can also take out non-standard home insurance if you own a listed building or high value property, have a home that is a flood risk, or if your house is under construction or being renovated.

Second home insurance is typically more expensive than primary residence coverage due to heightened risks. These properties often stand unoccupied, making them vulnerable to theft, vandalism, or maintenance issues that can escalate unnoticed, compounding the potential for more severe claims.

Additionally, if the home is in a location prone to environmental hazards or used as a holiday rental, the likelihood of damage could increase, further elevating the risk profile. Insurers account for these variables, reflecting the increased risk in higher premiums.

While not mandatory, it’s prudent for both property owners to be listed on the home insurance policy. This safeguards each party’s financial interest, ensuring seamless claim processing and payout allocation. 

If only one owner is named, any compensation is legally theirs, potentially creating disputes or complications, especially in non-marital ownership.

You can check your home insurance policy by reviewing the policy document, often sent via email or available on your insurer’s online portal. This document details your coverage, exclusions, and conditions. For clarity or if you can’t find your policy, contact your insurer directly for assistance.

Connor Campbell

Finance Writer

Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade. 

Connor is the personal finance expert for Independent Advisor, guiding readers through everything they need to know about car insurance and home insurance. From how much it costs to the best insurance providers in the UK, he’s here to help you find the right policy for your needs. 

In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs. His commentary was featured in sites such as The Mirror, the Daily Express and Business Insider

At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard

Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.

Katharine Allison

Energy Saving Writer

As Independent Advisor’s energy saving expert, Katharine, a keen advocate for sustainability, is an authority on solar panels, double glazing, and cutting-edge renewable energy technologies. Her dedication merges with a commitment to enlighten and steer readers toward embracing eco-friendly solutions and the latest trends in sustainability.

With over 10 years of experience, she has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies and publications, including the Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Denon Construction. 

Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare and has art, philosophy, and psychology degrees. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.

Amy Reeves

Editor

Amy is a seasoned writer and editor with a special interest in home design, sustainable technology and green building methods.

She has interviewed hundreds of self-builders, extenders and renovators about their journeys towards individual, well-considered homes, as well as architects and industry experts during her five years working as Assistant Editor at Homebuilding & Renovating, part of Future plc.

Amy’s work covers topics ranging from home, interior and garden design to DIY step-by-steps, planning permission and build costs, and has been published in Period Living, Real Homes, and 25 Beautiful Homes, Homes and Gardens.

Now an Editor at the Independent Advisor, Amy manages homes-related content for the site, including solar panels, combi boilers, and windows.

Her passion for saving tired and inefficient homes also extends to her own life; Amy completed a renovation of a mid-century house in 2022 and is about to embark on an energy-efficient overhaul of a 1800s cottage in Somerset.

