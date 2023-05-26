Best home insurance companies in the UK

Home insurance acts as a financial safeguard for your property and the personal possessions within it and typically comprises two types. Buildings insurance can cover the financial burden of repairing or rebuilding your home if it suffers damage from accidents such as fire, floods or storms. Contents cover, meanwhile, can allow you to replace or repair your possessions if they’re stolen or damaged. Many providers offer a combined policy, protecting both your home and items, and these may be cheaper than individual coverage.

When trying to find the best home insurance provider for your profile, it is worth considering the following:

Coverage

Understand what is covered under the policy. Typically, a home insurance policy covers the structure of your home, personal belongings, liability protection, and additional living expenses, in case your house is under repair. Check thoroughly to confirm you’re purchasing through the best home insurer for you. Ensure the policy covers the types of damage likely in your area, such as flooding or wildfires. If they are omitted, you may need to buy additional coverage.

Cover for high-value items

Home insurance for high-value items offers specialised coverage beyond standard policies, ensuring prized possessions, including art, antiques, and jewellery, are adequately protected against theft, loss, or damage.

Amount of coverage

The amount of coverage you need depends on the value of your home and personal belongings. Check the insurance would cover the cost of rebuilding your home and replacing your belongings, and remember to consider the value of any major renovations or additions to your home.

Excess

The excess is the amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in. A policy with a higher excess will typically have a lower premium, but you’ll need to pay more if you make a claim.

Premiums

Premiums are the cost of the policy, usually billed monthly or annually. Check what factors may affect your premium, such as your home’s age, location, or your credit score, and if there’s anything you can do to lower it.

Discounts

Some insurance companies offer discounts if you have a home security system installed in your home, if you bundle your home and auto insurance or if you are a long-time customer. Don’t hesitate to ask about any discounts you might qualify for.

Exclusions

Understand what is excluded under the policy. Generally, this includes damage due to a build-up of water, pet damage, neglect, or intentional loss.

Policy upgrades

You might want to consider policy upgrades depending on your possessions and lifestyle. For instance, running a business from home or having high-value items like jewellery or artwork could require additional coverage.

Claims process

Understand the insurer’s claims process before you sign up. How easy is it to file a claim and how quickly do they typically process and pay claims?

Insurance company’s reputation

Look at the insurance company’s ratings and reviews on sites such as Trustpilot and Defaqto. Check how they handle claims and their customer service reputation.