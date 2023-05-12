Security
To ensure your online safety, Surfshark provides several privacy and security functions. For instance, its Multihop feature enables you to browse with a double VPN mode that secures your connection with encryption. It also boasts AES-256-bit encryption, a no-logs policy and a kill switch that safeguards your data in case of connection loss. You’ll also find a wider range of VPN protocols than other providers, such as OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard, and the option to choose split tunnelling.
Surfshark’s no-logs policy has recently undergone its first independent audit, and its server infrastructure receives regular independent assessments to ensure user protection.
User experience
Surfshark’s app is easy enough to use, but it’s not as intuitive as some of the other Android VPNs we’ve tested. When you load the app, the home screen has the familiar quick-connect button to your nearest server, but should you wish to use an alternate location, you have to navigate to another tab in the footer menu. In this folder, you’re presented with a list of locations from Albania to Vietnam, which you must scroll through to find your desired country – or type in using the search bar. Most of the other Android VPN apps tested here bunched some of the more popular locations, like the US and Australia, at the top to save you having to scroll or type.
There were a few other niggles with the interface. For instance, when you disconnect, it won’t disconnect. The app asks you if you want to pause, and when you tap disconnect it asks again, giving you options to pause for different lengths of time.
There are, however, a fair number of controls in the My Account tab, which allow you to enable features such as CleanWeb, Auto Connect and the kill switch.
Performance
When using Surfshark’s VPN on a domestic server here in the UK, connection speeds weren’t far off the base value without the VPN. Connecting to US and Australian servers, though, caused a drop-off in download speeds that was pretty much in line with other mobile VPN providers in this test. However, upload speeds fell off a cliff. Repeat runs of Google’s Internet Speed Test showed US and Australian upload speeds running more than 90 per cent slower than our base value.
Speed test results