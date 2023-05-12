Security

NordVPN adheres to a strict no-log policy and has opened its practices to independent auditors at PricewaterhouseCoopers for scrutiny as recently as January 2023.

NordVPN uses the AES encryption standard with 256-bit keys to keep your data safe and secure online. What’s more, it uses three different VPN protocols – IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN and NordLynx – to transmit your data to its more than 5,500 servers across 60 countries.

Users can also utilise its Threat Protection feature to protect against malware and Meshnet, which allows you to link directly with other devices to game together or share files securely.

User experience

NordVPN’s app provided one of the best user experiences in our quest to find the best VPN for Android. The app loads and immediately you see a large button to tap for a quick connection, meaning you can literally get up and running securely in one second. This will give you a quick connection to a server in your current location, eg the UK, but scrolling down the interface gives you access to the other locations around the world. Should you wish not to scroll, there’s a search bar beneath the quick connect button.

Everything is available on the main screen, including Meshnet and specialty servers. It’s so user-friendly that even your friends and family who may struggle with technology will find it intuitive to use. Customers on the whole love how fast and easy it is to use. The majority of negative comments seem to be complaints about Netflix making it harder to access geo-blocked content via VPNs.

Performance

You expect a drop-off in broadband speed when using a VPN, but NordVPN’s Android app seemed to significantly reduce the speed of our reviewer’s connection, even within the UK. Using a UK server, his speed was nearly cut in half. Using US servers provided a third of the normal download speeds without a VPN, while connecting to Australia saw both download and upload speeds plummet.

Of course, individual results in tests like these may vary depending on factors such as internet connection strength and device specifications. And these speeds were still fast enough in all locations to stream content, and NordVPN did post some of the lowest latency scores of all the Android VPNs we tested.

Speed test results