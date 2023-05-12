Menu Close

Best VPN for Android 2023: The fastest and most secure VPNs tested by our experts

Written by Jeff Meyer
Updated May 16, 2023
Verified by Nick Jones

When choosing the best VPN for Android, you want the perfect balance of speed, accuracy and robust security. We test the top mobile VPNs from NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, CyberGhost and HMA.

Phones are no longer just phones, and they haven’t been for some time. Our mobile devices are where we do our banking, order our groceries, stay on top of the news, connect with friends and family and so much more. We keep the internet in our pocket as we go about our day. But while our new digitised world has made things quicker and easier, it’s also made us more vulnerable to cybercrime. 

This is why many are turning to using a virtual private network (VPN) on their mobile phone, as well as their home computer, to protect their data and identity on unsecured networks. With so many options out there and nearly 7.5 billion smartphone users worldwide, how does one begin to choose the best VPN for Android devices?

Our top three VPNs for Android

In our testing, each of these VPNs demonstrated excellent levels of security, along with fast download and streaming speeds. All ideal for you mobile VPN needs.

The best VPNs for Android compared

We understand that choosing a VPN provider can be a daunting task, especially if you’re not familiar with the technology. In this guide, we will examine some of the top providers out there, looking specifically at features such as encryption protocols, server network, connection speed and customer support, to help you make an informed decision on which is the best option for you. 

Specifically, we’ll be looking at NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, CyberGhost, and HMA, all of which have robust, Android-compatible apps and a range of features that match our criteria for choosing the best VPN for Android devices. Each of these services has something to offer users with specific needs, so we’re confident you’ll find the best VPN for your needs.

VPN providerPriceFree version?Maximum number of connected devicesNumber of serversAES-256 encryptionAudited no-log policy
NordVPNFrom £2.69/mNo65,500+YesYes
ExpressVPNFrom £5.52/mNo53,000+YesYes
SurfsharkFrom £1.84/mNoUnlimited3,200+YesYes
CyberGhostFrom £1.92/mNo79,000+YesYes
HMAFrom £2.39/mNo101,090+YesYes
Some prices exclusive of VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 16/5/2023
The best VPNs for Android reviewed

Here’s what our experts rate as the best VPNs for Android.

Editor's Choice – NordVPN: Best overall

NordVPN logo featured thumbnail

  • Free version: No
  • Maximum number of connected devices: 6
  • Number of servers: 5577
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN and NordLynx
  • No-log policy: Yes
  • Audited: Yes
  • Headquarters: Panama
  • Pricing:
  • NordVPN 2 year
    £2.69
    /month
    NordVPN 1 year
    £3.79
    /month
    NordVPN 1 month
    £10.89
    /month
    VIEW

    At NordVPN

ProsCons
Exceptionally user-friendly appMore expensive than other options
Robust range of features

If you’re looking for a VPN service that provides high-level security and privacy features along with a wide selection of servers, NordVPN is definitely worth considering. One of the most trusted names in the business, the company utilises powerful encryption protocols to safeguard your online activities and sensitive data from hackers and other online dangers. So security-conscious is NordVPN that it makes its headquarters in Panama, which isn’t party to any international surveillance alliances, and the company regularly invites independent auditors to verify its strict no-logs policy on storing user data. 

Cost

NordVPN offers three different subscription options: the Standard, Plus, and Complete plans. Regardless of which plan you select, you’ll be entitled to a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can pay monthly, annually, or bi-annually. The longer the subscription period you choose, the lower your monthly cost will be. It’s also worth noting that when you commit to the one- or two-year plan, NordVPN offers three extra months of service

Subscription termStandard planPlus planComplete plan
Monthly£10.89 / month£11.89 / month£13.09 / month
12 months (+3 months free)£3.79 / month (£56.85 up front)£4.79 / month (£71.85 up front)£5.99 / month (£89.85 up front)
24 months (+3 months free)£2.69 / month (£72.63 up front)£3.69 / month (£99.63 up front)£4.89 / month (£132.03 up front)

Security

NordVPN adheres to a strict no-log policy and has opened its practices to independent auditors at PricewaterhouseCoopers for scrutiny as recently as January 2023.

NordVPN uses the AES encryption standard with 256-bit keys to keep your data safe and secure online. What’s more, it uses three different VPN protocols – IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN and NordLynx – to transmit your data to its more than 5,500 servers across 60 countries. 

Users can also utilise its Threat Protection feature to protect against malware and Meshnet, which allows you to link directly with other devices to game together or share files securely.

User experience

NordVPN’s app provided one of the best user experiences in our quest to find the best VPN for Android. The app loads and immediately you see a large button to tap for a quick connection, meaning you can literally get up and running securely in one second. This will give you a quick connection to a server in your current location, eg the UK, but scrolling down the interface gives you access to the other locations around the world. Should you wish not to scroll, there’s a search bar beneath the quick connect button.

Everything is available on the main screen, including Meshnet and specialty servers. It’s so user-friendly that even your friends and family who may struggle with technology will find it intuitive to use. Customers on the whole love how fast and easy it is to use. The majority of negative comments seem to be complaints about Netflix making it harder to access geo-blocked content via VPNs.

Performance

You expect a drop-off in broadband speed when using a VPN, but NordVPN’s Android app seemed to significantly reduce the speed of our reviewer’s connection, even within the UK. Using a UK server, his speed was nearly cut in half. Using US servers provided a third of the normal download speeds without a VPN, while connecting to Australia saw both download and upload speeds plummet.

Of course, individual results in tests like these may vary depending on factors such as internet connection strength and device specifications. And these speeds were still fast enough in all locations to stream content, and NordVPN did post some of the lowest latency scores of all the Android VPNs we tested.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN13674.28ms
UK to UK8059.91ms59%81%
UK to US43.422.41ms32%30%
UK to Australia20.5150ms15%20%

Customer service

NordVPN has a handy Help Center within the Profile section of the app. Within this you can contact customer support. This is always useful, and some companies make you wade through several rounds of troubleshooting guides before speaking to a human. Thankfully, not here. 

The NordVPN Android app works on all Android devices and enjoys a 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store. Customers praise the app’s ease of use and reliable performance, with many users reporting fast and stable internet speeds while using the service. Additionally, customer support is often cited as a positive aspect of the service, with many users praising the company’s responsive and helpful support team.

Verdict

NordVPN boasts an extensive range of features and robust security. Its Meshnet and Threat Protection tools block trackers and malware, meaning you can surf the web in peace. But its speed issues in this test are something to consider.

★★★★½

Read our full NordVPN review.

ExpressVPN: Best for downloading

  • Free version: No
  • Maximum number of connected devices: 5
  • Number of servers: 3,000+
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: Lightway, L2TP/IPsec, OpenVPN, IKEv2, PPTP, WireGuard, SSTP
  • No-log policy: Yes
  • Audited: Yes
  • Headquarters: British Virgin Islands
  • Pricing:
  • ExpressVPN 12 month
    £5.52
    /month
    ExpressVPN 6 month
    £8.26
    /month
    ExpressVPN 1 month
    £10.71
    /month
    VIEW

    At ExpressVPN

ProsCons
Extensive range of VPN protocolsThe most expensive option
very accurate and reliable

ExpressVPN is one of the more well-known mobile VPNs and all-round performer, offering a blend of features such as speed, accuracy, and strict privacy protections. Its no-log policy and automatic kill switch, along with its wide range of servers around the world, provide a strong layer of security to users. Users also benefit from uncapped bandwidth and simultaneous connections, making it a convenient choice for families who have multiple devices connected to the internet at any one time.

Cost

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs for Android, but it’s also one of the more expensive services you can buy. You can opt for monthly, six months, or annual subscriptions, the latter of which is the cheapest when broken down by monthly price. It’s worth noting that all three plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and they offer the same set of features and support for all devices.

Subscription termPrice
Monthly£10.71 / month
6 months£8.26 / month (£49.57 up front)
12 months (+3 months free)£5.52 / month (£82.65 up front)

Security

ExpressVPN boasts a suite of features designed to protect your data, including 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, and a strict no-logs policy. It also offers a kill switch for Android devices, which automatically disconnects you from the internet if your VPN connection drops, preventing your data from being exposed.

ExpressVPN’s dedication to privacy is evident in its mission statement, which places a high priority on safeguarding user data. The company further demonstrates its commitment to accountability and transparency by regularly inviting independent auditors to review its privacy policy and test its technology.

User experience

ExpressVPN is the easiest to use of the VPNs for Android being tested here. The app opens to a large power button, and a Smart Location feature identifies where you’re located and the nearest server with the best connection. Should you wish to change your location, tap the suggested location and it will present you with a menu of recommended locations, filtered for various purposes. Or you can view all and choose another location.

ExpressVPN receives almost overwhelmingly positive reviews from its users. Many praise its unlimited bandwidth and strong security features. Complaints tend to be around slower connection speeds, which is certainly an issue we found in our test. 

Performance

The story here is very similar to NordVPN. Despite numerous tries running Google’s Internet Speed Test, the download speed nearly halved when connecting to the VPN, even within the UK. The US connection was only a third as fast and connecting to an Australian server slowed things right down. Again, though, like NordVPN, latency was minimal.

Our reviewer was still able to stream content without issue despite the slower speeds, but he was starting out with a very fast true fibre connection. For those with slower broadband connections, a download speed that’s 17 per cent of your normal rate might prohibit you from certain activities. 

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN128.975.417ms
UK to UK75.955.40ms59%73%
UK to US42.226.26ms33%35%
UK to Australia22.47.970ms17%11%

Customer service

If we were grading the best VPN for Android on customer service alone, ExpressVPN would win hands down. In the footer menu of the app is a Help Center menu, within which you’ll find all sorts of helpful content, guides to all the common problems, a password manager and, crucially, a section titled Talk To A Human, via which you can email their team directly. Like with NordVPN, it’s so refreshing to see this offered here so early and prominently in the user journey.

ExpressVPN’s excellent customer support is really a standout feature, and many users note this, too, giving it rave reviews online. 

Verdict

In many ways, ExpressVPN is the most complete service, with outstanding privacy protocols and unlimited bandwidth. But its performance in our speed test lets it down slightly.

★★★★½

Read our full ExpressVPN review.

Surfshark: Best value

Surfshark VPN thumbnail

  • Free version: No
  • Maximum number of connected devices: Unlimited
  • Number of servers: 3,200
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN
  • No-log policy: Yes
  • Audited: Yes
  • Headquarters: Netherlands
  • Pricing:
  • Surfshark 24 month
    £1.84
    /month
    Surfshark 12 month
    £3.19
    /month
    Surfshark 12 month
    £10.35
    /month
    VIEW

    At Surfshark

ProsCons
Unlimited number of connected devicesApp not as intuative as others
Great value price

Surfshark is one of the more popular mobile VPNs owing to its expansive features and reliable performance. What really sets it apart, however, is that it allows for an unlimited number of connected devices at any time. It’s the only provider in this guide to offer this, which makes it the best Android VPN for families and businesses of all sizes. Among its features are AES 256-bit encryption, an independently verified no-log policy, multi-hop VPN, automatic kill switch and a vast network of over 3,200 servers in more than 63 countries.

Cost

Surfshark offers a similar pricing structure to other providers on our list, with monthly, annual and two-year plans available. It’s also worth noting that each subscription plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Subscription termPrice
Monthly£10.35 / month
12 months£3.19 / month (£38.28 up front)
24 months£1.84 / month (£47.77 up front)

Security

To ensure your online safety, Surfshark provides several privacy and security functions. For instance, its Multihop feature enables you to browse with a double VPN mode that secures your connection with encryption. It also boasts AES-256-bit encryption, a no-logs policy and a kill switch that safeguards your data in case of connection loss. You’ll also find a wider range of VPN protocols than other providers, such as OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard, and the option to choose split tunnelling.

Surfshark’s no-logs policy has recently undergone its first independent audit, and its server infrastructure receives regular independent assessments to ensure user protection.

User experience

Surfshark’s app is easy enough to use, but it’s not as intuitive as some of the other Android VPNs we’ve tested. When you load the app, the home screen has the familiar quick-connect button to your nearest server, but should you wish to use an alternate location, you have to navigate to another tab in the footer menu. In this folder, you’re presented with a list of locations from Albania to Vietnam, which you must scroll through to find your desired country – or type in using the search bar. Most of the other Android VPN apps tested here bunched some of the more popular locations, like the US and Australia, at the top to save you having to scroll or type.

There were a few other niggles with the interface. For instance, when you disconnect, it won’t disconnect. The app asks you if you want to pause, and when you tap disconnect it asks again, giving you options to pause for different lengths of time. 

There are, however, a fair number of controls in the My Account tab, which allow you to enable features such as CleanWeb, Auto Connect and the kill switch.

Performance

When using Surfshark’s VPN on a domestic server here in the UK, connection speeds weren’t far off the base value without the VPN. Connecting to US and Australian servers, though, caused a drop-off in download speeds that was pretty much in line with other mobile VPN providers in this test. However, upload speeds fell off a cliff. Repeat runs of Google’s Internet Speed Test showed US and Australian upload speeds running more than 90 per cent slower than our base value.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN126.2797ms
UK to UK88.773.86ms70%93%
UK to US43.95.987ms35%8%
UK to Australia194.420ms15%6%

Customer service

Surfshark provides excellent in-app customer service. Like the other best VPN for Android providers, the company makes it easy to speak to human members of its customer support team. Not only can you email the team directly, but there’s a 24/7 live chat option to get quick answers to your urgent questions. What’s more, all of Surfshark’s numerous tutorials and troubleshooting guides are available in-app. With all of these options at your disposal, you should never get stuck.

In reviews, customers laud the team’s accessibility, patience, and problem-solving approach. In cases where refunds are necessary, the team is also swift to act. 

Verdict

Surfshark shines in most areas, from features to price and security, but the very slow upload speeds outside the UK servers were concerning.

★★★★½

Read our full SurfShark review.

CyberGhost Best for speed

CyberGhost review thumbnail

  • Free version: No
  • Maximum number of connected devices: 7
  • Number of servers: 7000
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard
  • No-log policy: Yes
  • Audited: Yes
  • Headquarters: Romania
  • Pricing:
  • CyberGhost 27 month
    £1.92
    /month
    CyberGhost 6 month
    £6.19
    /month
    CyberGhost 1 month
    £10.89
    /month
    VIEW

    At CyberGhost

ProsCons
Exceptional reliabilityHigh-costing monthly plan
Well-priced longer term plans

CyberGhost is one of the more affordable VPNs for Android, which makes it a popular choice among those who want a secure and unrestricted internet experience. The company boasts a huge fleet of 7,000 servers across nearly 100 countries, making its service stable and accurate. This should particularly appeal to those heavy users who need reliability at all times.

As well as its affordability, CyberGhost also sets itself apart from the other mobile VPNs in this guide by offering a 45-day money-back guarantee when you take out one of its longer-term subscription plans.

Features-wise, you’ll benefit from AES 256-bit encryption, strict no-log policy, automatic kill switch, unlimited bandwidth and up to seven simultaneous connections.

Cost

Similar to other services in our best VPN for Android guide, CyberGhost dangles the carrot of a much-lower subscription rate for a longer commitment. Its monthly plan includes a 14-day refund policy. Interestingly, CyberGhost eschews the common one-year subscription plan and instead offers a six-month plan, as well as a two-year subscription, both of which come with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

It’s also worth noting that CyberGhost offers the unique option to add a dedicated IP to your plan in the UK, US, Australia and other select locations.

Subscription termPrice
Monthly£10.89 / month
6 months£6.19 / month (£37.14 every 6 months)
24 months (+2 free months)£1.92 / month (£49.92 first 2 years and yearly thereafter)

Security

CyberGhost’s security measures include AES-256, anti-malware protection, IP leak protection, and a kill switch. In addition to these, the company implements a strict no-logs policy that has been independently audited by firms such as Deloitte.

User experience

CyberGhost is probably the best VPN for Android in terms of user-friendliness. Its app is incredibly simple and intuitive. When it loads, the home screen greets you with a large power button, and beneath it a quick-connect tool identifies your location and suggests a local server for the fastest connection. If you wish to change this, simply tap the suggested location and it brings up an alphabetical list of countries in which it has servers. A second tab contains servers optimised for streaming.

Performance

The pattern of degradation in download and upload speeds when connecting to servers farther and farther away is very similar to many of the other mobile VPNs in this test. What sets CyberGhost apart – or, back, really – is its struggle with latency. Generally, anywhere from 40 to 60ms of latency will still provide a good user experience, but as you can see in the chart below, our connection really struggled on the US and Australian servers. While general browsing was fine, video content was slow to load and gaming with 522ms lag would be very frustrating.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN125.876.48ms
UK to UK74.964.319ms59%73%
UK to US46.465.690ms33%35%
UK to Australia1313.6522ms17%11%

Customer service

Access to customer support isn’t as immediately clear in CyberGhost’s app as it is in the apps from other VPNs in this test, but you can still email the team directly. To do this, navigate to the settings menu (the cog icon at the top right of the screen) and select Report a Problem. You’ll also find an FAQ section with 13 articles that should also answer a fair number of your queries. 

CyberGhost posts overwhelmingly positive reviews from customers online. On Trustpilot, 85 per cent of its reviews are the full five stars, and another 9 per cent are four stars. This means that nearly everyone who uses CyberGhost gives it a positive review, and most of these cite its user-friendliness and reliability. 

Verdict

We loved the simplicity of the CyberGhost app’s design and the servers specifically optimised for different streaming services. Its 7,000 servers are the most of any Android VPN we tested, and it’s the most affordable of all. But it struggled with slow speeds and high latency in foreign servers.

★★★★

Read our full CyberGhost review.

HMA

hma-vpn-logo

  • Lowest price: £2.39 per month
  • Free version: 7-day free trial
  • Maximum number of connected devices: 10
  • Number of servers: 1090
  • Encryption: AES-256
  • VPN protocols: OpenVPN
  • No-log policy: Yes
  • Audited: Yes
  • Headquarters: UK
ProsCons
Fastest download and upload speeds of all the mobile VPNs on testNo monthly option

Formerly known as HideMyAss, the company has revamped its image in recent years, shortening its name to HMA and adopting a no-logs policy.

HMA’s servers operate at 20Gbps, and there are a host of interesting features like IP Shuffle, which randomises your IP address to avoid trackers, a kill switch (which blocks the internet if you lose your VPN connection) and Smart Kill Switch (which automatically launches HMA to protect your apps).

HMA has been trading for more than 15 years, making it one of the oldest VPN services on the market.

Cost

HMA’s pricing structure differs from all the other Android VPNs tested here. The company splits its plans into subscriptions for up to five connections and those for 10 connections. The former starts with a seven-day free trial and then you have the choice of 12 months or 36 months. The 10-connection subscriptions are divided into 12-, 24- and 36-month plans.

It’s worth noting that every plan includes all of HMA’s features and server access. There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee for all subscriptions.

Subscription term5 connections10 connections
12 months£3.29 / month (£39.48 up front)£5.99 / month (£71.88 up front)
24 monthsN/A£4.99 / month (£119.76 up front)
36 months£2.39 / month (£86.04 up front)£4.59 / month (£165.24 up front)

Security

When you look at user reviews online, many in the past have raised concerns about HMA’s data-logging policy and its relationship with law enforcement agencies. It should be noted that HMA addressed this in 2020 and now says it follows a strict no-logs policy. What’s more, the company hired veteran cyber-risk consultancy VerSprite to audit its practice and independently verify its privacy claims.

User experience

HMA’s Android app opens to a home screen with a donkey wearing sunglasses and a large quick connect button. Slide the button to On and it will connect you to your nearest server. The Settings and Advanced menus are very clearly marked at the bottom; however, we were a little uncertain as to the difference between these and, indeed, some of the same controls, such as Auto Connect and Kill Switch, are available in both menus. 

We also found the Locations menu a little odd. On the home screen, it shows your default location (your nearest server when first logging in). You need to tap this to enter the Locations menu. Inside, there are three sub-menus: Quick Access, All and Favourites. Favourites is self-explanatory, and Quick Access gives you the Lightning Connect option, where you’re automatically paired with the fastest server based on your location. You’ll also find optimised streaming servers here. In the All section, rather than bunching the most popular options at the top, locations are grouped by continent, starting with North America at the top. So it can involve a lot of scrolling or typing out your intended location in the search bar. 

In reviews, some customers have praised the service for its ease of use, fast speeds and reliable connection. Other customers have criticised the service for frequent disconnections and poor customer support. 

Performance

HMA provided some of the most mixed – and interesting – results of our Android VPN tests. We tested the service numerous times, and every single time, the Australian connection was as fast as the UK to UK connection, with similar latency. We were running Google’s internet speed test for each of these VPN connections, and interestingly it identified HMA’s Australian server as being in London.

What’s more, its US connection cut the speed by half and struggled with high latency. That said, all connections were fast enough for general internet use, as well as streaming content.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN89.689.36ms
UK to UK76.658.910ms85%66%
UK to US41.839.5118ms47%44%
UK to Australia76.364.19ms85%72%

Customer service

HMA’s customer service has received mixed feedback from customers. Some customers have praised its support teams for being helpful and responsive, but the majority appear to criticise it for being slow and unresponsive. In particular, some customers have highlighted difficulty in cancelling their subscription or getting refunds. 

And while it’s always important to take some of these claims with grains of salt because, for instance, people have different ideas on what qualifies as slow, HMA does score the worst in consumer reviews of all the mobile VPNs in this guide. On Trustpilot, it has a meagre 1.7 out of five rating, and the company appears to be inactive in responding to these negative reviews.

Verdict

While the myriad negative consumer reviews are a little worrying, our experience with HMA was an easy-to-use, fast service that provided a stable and anonymous internet experience – everything you want from a VPN.

★★★★

 

Why do you need a VPN for your Android phone?

Using a VPN on your Android phone has several benefits. First and foremost, it provides security and ensures privacy when using unsecured public wifi networks, such as those in coffee shops, airports and hotels, which can be easily hacked. By using a VPN, you can encrypt your data and keep your personal information and activities safe from prying eyes.

In addition, some apps, such as banking apps, are best used with a VPN to hide your identity online. This can help prevent hackers from gaining access to your personal and financial information.

How to set up a VPN on Android

Setting up a VPN on your Android phone is very straightforward. First, you’ll need to choose the best one for your needs, then download the app from the Google Play Store. Once you’ve installed the app, you’ll need to create an account and log in. If it’s a paid account, you’ll likely need to enter your payment details before you can get started.

Once your account is sorted, all you need to do to get up and running is select a server location and tap to connect. The whole process should only take a minute or two.

What to look for when buying a VPN for Android

When choosing the best VPN for Android devices, there are several factors to consider. Firstly, you should look for a provider that offers fast connection speeds, as slower download and upload speeds can make it difficult to do certain activities, such as download files or stream video content. 

You should also choose a provider with a large fleet of servers in numerous locations around the world. More server options increases the stability, reliability and accuracy of a VPN.

Another consideration is how many people (and devices) will be using your VPN. Some providers cap bandwidth or restrict the number of devices that can connect to the VPN, so if you’re a business or family of heavy internet users, you’ll want a plan that ensures everyone on your network is covered. What’s more, some VPN providers offer a ‘tunnelling’ feature that allows you to route some devices on your network through the VPN and others as normal.

Finally, you should choose a provider that offers robust security features. In particular, look for a VPN that uses AES-256 encryption and has an independently audited no-logs policy, to ensure your online activity remains private.

Why you shouldn't get a free VPN from the Google Play Store

While there are many free VPN apps available on the Google Play Store, you should exercise caution when using them. Many free VPNs fail to offer the same level of security and privacy as paid versions. Some free services also make their money by selling your data to third-party advertisers, which can compromise your privacy. 

There’s also servers and connection quality to consider, as well. Free VPNs typically don’t have a large fleet of servers, so connections can be slow and unstable. It’s generally recommended to choose a paid VPN provider

How a VPN for Android can save you money when shopping online

Using a VPN for Android can also help you save money when shopping online by allowing you to change your IP address to a location where the product you’re interested in is cheaper. For example, if you’re shopping for a flight, sometimes flights are cheaper if you purchase them in the destination country. With a VPN, you can change your location to try to find cheaper fares. This can help you save money on your purchases and get access to better deals in other markets.

Best VPN for Android Q&A

Find the best [category]

