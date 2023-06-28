This article explores the risks of using public wifi, strategies for protection and the best virtual private networks (VPNs) for securing your connection.

As 2023 is witnessing an increase in cybercrime that shows no sign of slowing down, taking measures to protect your data and privacy while using the internet is vital. This is particularly critical when connecting to public wifi networks, making implementing a VPN solution an imperative step towards ensuring online security.

The figures obtained and analysed by our researchers are indicative. More than 364 million people were affected by data breaches between January and May this year, with the greatest number of compromised personal records associated with telecom providers.

Although not every data breach results in fraud, it still entails financial losses for businesses due to lost customer trust and impaired reputation. Alarmingly, cybercrime is expected to cost US$10.5 trillion (£8.4 trillion GBP) annually by 2025.

With a lack of encryption and security features, public wifi hotspots, which have dramatically increased in number and usage, are a weak link, leaving users vulnerable and exposed to security threats. In this article, we’ll guide you through the dangers imposed by public wifi and the most effective strategies for protecting your data and identity while connecting to them. We’ll also discuss the best VPNs for securing your connection when using public wifi hotspots.