Many different VPN tunnel protocols are used to set up secure tunnels between your device and the VPN server. Let’s explore some of the most commonly used protocols:

WireGuard

Speed: Extremely high

Security: Extremely high

WireGuard is the fastest protocol on the market and is useful when speed is your top priority. It’s a modern VPN protocol that’s popular for its performance, efficiency and simplicity. It’s also secure and lightweight, with only 4,000 lines of code, leaving less room for vulnerabilities and defects. It’s transparent and easy to customise and troubleshoot. Compared to competing protocols, WireGuard’s streamlined architecture allows for faster connections and lower latency. NordVPN has built its own version of the protocol called NordLynx, which combines the speed of WireGuard with enhanced privacy measures.

OpenVPN

Speed: High

Security: High

OpenVPN is an open-source protocol that’s extremely flexible and compatible with all major operating systems (Windows, macOS, Android and iOS). It’s also one of the fastest and most secure VPN tunnelling technologies. For example, ExpressVPN users can choose between a User Datagram Protocol (UDP) (best for speed) and Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) (best for connection dependability). Its strong encryption, flexibility and versatility make it a popular choice among VPN users.

IKEv2

Speed: High

Security: High

One of the newer protocols available to users, Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2) is a safe and secure VPN protocol primarily used for mobile devices due to its ability to seamlessly manage network changes, such as switching between wifi and cellular data. It offers high-level security as well as quick reconnection capabilities. However, there are some operating systems that it’s incompatible with.

PPTP

Speed: High

Security: Very poor

Point-to-Point Tunnelling Protocol (PPTP) is an older VPN protocol known for its simplicity and ease of use. While it offers fast speeds, PPTP’s security is not as robust as other protocols, so it is recommended to use more secure alternatives whenever possible.

L2TP

Speed: Normal

Security: Normal

Layer 2 Tunnelling Protocol (L2TP) is used in conjunction with Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) to produce a more secure tunnelling protocol than PPTP. Still, it’s a slow and outdated protocol, contains multiple vulnerabilities and there have been allegations that it has been compromised by the National Security Agency (NSA). Because of the double encapsulation of data, it’s regarded as a weak protocol.

SSTP

Speed: Normal

Security: High

Secure Socket Tunnelling Protocol (SSTP) is a Windows-based VPN protocol created by Microsoft. It offers high security by leveraging the Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security (SSL/TLS) protocol, making it difficult to detect or block. SSTP is simple to set up and a safe protocol that can overcome firewalls.