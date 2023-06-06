HomeBase 2

The HomeBase2 securely connects all of the Eufy home equipment pieces to the internet via an ethernet cable connected to your home’s router. This is how the different components of your home alarm system communicate with each other and most of Eufy’s home security equipment pieces must be connected via the HomeBase in order to function. The HomeBase2 needs to be plugged in and ideally be placed downstairs, but Eufy cameras will still work from up to 30 feet away from the HomeBase.

Keypad

Eufy’s keypad takes just a few minutes to install, as there are no drills involved, and its built-in battery gives you 180 days of protection before needing to be recharged – ideal for homeowners who might be away from home for extended periods of time. Arm and disarm your Eufy home security system by keying in your password – the keypad requires Eufy’s HomeBase, which is included in the Home Alarm Kit or alongside any add-on cameras or video doorbells. The keypad is customisable via the Eufy home security app, allowing personalised security modes. Also from the app, users can arm and disarm their security system.

Motion sensor

The motion sensor is one of the most essential pieces of equipment for any home security system. Eufy’s motion sensor’s battery provides up to two years of power before requiring a recharge. Its wide coverage detects motion within a 100-degree field of view and up to 9m away – covering an average-sized room. The motion sensor only works when connected to Eufy’s HomeBase (included in the Home Alarm Kit), and it can be paired with Eufy’s app to notify you as soon as motion is detected. Eufy’s motion sensor is pet-friendly too, so your cat or dog is less likely to accidentally trigger the sensor.

Entry sensor

An entry sensor’s primary function is to notify homeowners of a break-in through a window or door. If a forced entry is detected a loud 100dB siren will be triggered on the HomeBase and users will receive a notification on the Eufy app. The sensors are small and compact in design, will fit on any door or window and its CR-123A battery provides up to two years of power.

Video doorbell

Eufy’s video doorbell comes with a three- to six-month battery life, has a 160 degree camera range and two-way audio, which allows homeowners to communicate with visitors or delivery people. The video doorbell also has motion-activated event recording and 16GB of local storage that should last up to 90 days.

Indoor camera

Eufy’s indoor camera can see 4K detail in both day and night light. It comes with up to 15TB of local storage and there’s no need to recharge the camera, as it’s powered by Forever Power – an integrated solar panel. The smart camera comes with facial recognition, human, vehicle and pet detection.

Floodlight camera

The floodlight camera has a 360 degree pan and tilt coverage. All live-stream and recorded footage benefit from 2K quality. The floodlight comes with three tunable light panels, which can adjust the spotlight’s colour temperature and brightness, based on sunrise and sunset. Its AI tracking recognises when a person is present and can lock, track and record the subject.