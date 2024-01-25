Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Vodafone broadband deals UK 2024

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Compare Deals
Written by Hannah Holway
Updated January 25, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • Vodafone broadband deals available now
  • What do you get with Vodafone broadband?
  • Advantages of Vodafone broadband
  • Disadvantages of Vodafone broadband
  • What speeds can you get with Vodafone broadband?
  • Are Vodafone broadband deals right for me?
  • Vodafone broadband deals FAQs

Vodafone is a well-known and reputable provider if you’re looking for broadband deals, and with wide coverage across the UK and a range of average download speeds, it’s likely there will be a broadband package that works for you and your household. We’ve found a variety of different deals available from Vodafone, and have rounded up everything you need to know before you switch providers.

Our top recommended broadband providers
Virgin Media
Ultrafast speeds at affordable prices
VIEW DEALS
Vodafone
Perks for existing mobile customers
VIEW DEALS
BT Broadband
The UK's largest broadband provider
VIEW DEALS
Sky Broadband
Great broadband & TV packages
VIEW DEALS

Vodafone broadband deals available now

The broadband deals you can enjoy will depend on where you live, as certain postcodes won’t be able to access the full range of packages offered by Vodafone. However, Vodafone is a large broadband provider and covers many areas of the UK, as well as offering a selection of add-ons such as TV packages and 4G broadband back-up.

Deal nameAverage speedContract lengthDownloadsPriceExtras (included in cost)Setup costs
Fibre 135Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£24/mIntelligent wifi hub£0
Fibre 268Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£24/mIntelligent wifi hub£0
Pro II Fibre 268Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£37/mUltra hub with wifi 6E, super wifi 6e booster, wifi ‘Xperts’ for the first 10 days, 4G broadband back-up£0
Full Fibre 273Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£24/mIntelligent wifi hub£0
Full Fibre 100100Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£26/mIntelligent wifi hub£0
Full Fibre 200200 Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£30/mIntelligent wifi hub£0
Full Fibre 500500 Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£30/mIntelligent wifi hub£0
Full Fibre 900910 Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£36/mIntelligent wifi hub£0
Pro II Full Fibre 900910 Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£46/mUltra hub with wifi 6E, super wifi 6e booster, wifi ‘Xperts’ for the first 10 days, 4G broadband back-up£0
Pro II Full Fibre 900 Xtra910 Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£60/mUltra hub with wifi 6E, super wifi 6e booster, wifi ‘Xperts’ for the first 10 days, 4G broadband back-up, Apple TV in 4K, 24m of Apple TV+, unlimited Anytime calls to UK landlines and mobile£0

What do you get with Vodafone broadband?

If you can get Vodafone broadband in your area, it’s one of the most comprehensive providers in terms of the range of packages on offer and the variety of add-ons and extras you can choose from. Currently, all Vodafone plans come with unlimited downloads – so you won’t be restricted by how much you can download each month, just how quickly you’ll be able to do it – as well as free setup and activation. 

Types of broadband

Vodafone offers either fibre or full fibre broadband, with more remote areas of the UK usually less likely to be able to access the high speeds and power of full fibre. Having said this, through our research and testing several different postcodes on Vodafone’s site, we found that plenty of households will be able to access super fast full fibre broadband. Put simply, full fibre has a connection that uses solely fibre optic cables (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP), while fibre connections use both fibre optic and copper cables (Fibre to the Cabinet, or FTTC).

Broadband speeds

We’ll talk more about this later, but Vodafone’s packages cover a range of different average download speeds, from 35Mbps to 910Mbps. By way of comparison, EE currently provides the fastest average download speeds in the country for a large, national broadband provider, with speeds of up to 1.6Gbps (gigabits per second), so 910Mbps isn’t quite as fast as the best in the UK but not far off. If you’re not sure what speeds you’re currently getting with your provider, it’s worth doing a quick broadband speed test to see.

Packages

As we’ve shown in the table above, there are plenty of broadband packages to choose from with Vodafone. Fibre and full fibre broadband plans range from 35Mbps to 910Mbps, and every plan we saw came with two options: fibre or full fibre as standard, which includes the intelligent router, or pro II broadband, which sees the intelligent hub upgraded to an ‘ultra’ hub with wifi 6E, a booster to create ‘super wifi’, access to wifi ‘Xperts’ for the first 10 days of your plan, and 4G broadband back-up, so your router will connect to Vodafone’s 4G network if there’s a problem with your wifi.

All of these add-ons tend to cost £10 extra a month, but do keep in mind that you’ll have to follow certain criteria for these advantages to be relevant. For example, 4G broadband back-up won’t work if you can’t actually get Vodafone’s 4G service in your area. Not only this, but Vodafone’s ‘Xtra Broadband’ packages are only £14 extra a month (where available), and allow you to get a new Apple TV device in 4K, 24 months of Apple TV+ for free, and unlimited Anytime calls to UK landlines and mobile – so choosing Xtra means you’ll be getting one of the best broadband and TV deals, as well as a solid broadband and phone plan.

Advantages of Vodafone broadband

As with any provider, there are advantages and disadvantages to choosing Vodafone. The good news is that there are plenty of perks available to both new and existing customers, and monthly prices are generally very low.

  • Prices are very reasonable: According to our research, the lowest price of £24 a month is offered across several Vodafone packages, with the same price available for a range of different download speeds. There are also instances where the price is the same for a fibre and a full fibre package, and considering most providers are planning to roll out full fibre packages to every postcode in the coming years, it makes sense to opt for a full fibre package now when the deals are so appealing.
  • Activation and setup costs are also free: All of Vodafone’s packages come with zero setup or activation fees, so you won’t need to pay any upfront costs to switch to the provider. However, if you’re eligible for full fibre and have never had a full fibre broadband package before, you may have to pay for an engineer to visit your property and connect the relevant cables.
  • There’s plenty of perks for new and existing customers: If you’ve been eyeing up a Vodafone mobile plan for a while, it makes sense to buy it at the same time as one of these broadband deals. As long as you use the same Vodafone account, you can get money off your broadband each month with your existing Vodafone mobile plan. Plus, add an extra monthly mobile plan to the account and it’ll be 30 per cent off – so if you have family members who are likely to take out a Vodafone mobile plan, they’ll save money on their plan and you’ll save on your broadband every month. Anyone on the account will also enjoy Vodafone’s VeryMe rewards, even on top of the rewards VeryMe provides its mobile customers.
  • There’s a range of packages: As we’ve mentioned, Vodafone has a lot of packages to browse through if you’re looking for more than just broadband. It’s usually £10 extra a month to upgrade from a fibre or full fibre package to a ‘pro II’ package, which includes perks such as a wifi booster and backup 4G broadband. It’s also a good place to look if you’re after a broadband plan that combines internet with landline and mobile calls or a TV package with subscription services.

Disadvantages of Vodafone broadband

  • Customer satisfaction is very low: Across different reports and sources, Vodafone comes up as one of the worst broadband providers in terms of customer service. Vodafone Group has an incredibly low score of 1.2 on Trustpilot, and for broadband specifically, Ofcom found that Vodafone received more complaints per 100,000 than any other large provider in the UK. 
  • Average download speeds are much higher than the actual guarantee: When you expand on a broadband plan, you’ll see the guaranteed download speeds that Vodafone promises to give you, and you’ll notice that these are markedly lower than average download speeds you’re signing up for. This is why it’s called an average, after all, but it’s worth keeping in mind before switching to Vodafone broadband.
  • Vodafone’s full fibre packages are mostly offered to busier areas in the UK: If you’re in a very remote area and are hoping to enjoy a full fibre package from Vodafone, you might be disappointed to find the provider’s full fibre service hasn’t quite reached you yet. This is the case across plenty of broadband providers, though, not just Vodafone.

What speeds can you get with Vodafone broadband?

Remember that these are very much average download speeds, and it might be the case that you sometimes (or often) get the lower end of these download speeds, depending on where you live and a number of other factors.

Vodafone broadband packageAverage download speed
Fibre 135Mbps
Fibre 268Mbps
Full Fibre 273Mbps
Full Fibre 100100Mbps
Full Fibre 200200Mbps
Full Fibre 500500Mbps
Full Fibre 900910Mbps
icons8-switch-96

If your current provider is under the Openreach network, then it’s very easy to switch to Vodafone. Openreach covers top providers like BT, EE, Plusnet and TalkTalk, so if you switch from an Openreach provider to Vodafone, you won’t even need to tell your current provider you’re leaving, as this will be done for you.

Are Vodafone broadband deals right for me?

Some things we think you should consider if you want to switch to Vodafone broadband are:

  • How important is good customer service to you? One of Vodafone’s biggest disadvantages is the fact that the provider is rated so badly for customer service and satisfaction. Even when using the website to browse deals, our researchers found the site often crashed and couldn’t give us the information we needed. If you would rather opt for a provider that is known for its top customer service, we recommend EE or Sky.
  • Do you want to get broadband and mobile or broadband and TV at the same time? If you’re planning to switch to a Vodafone mobile plan in the future, or you’re looking for a comprehensive TV and broadband package, Vodafone might be one of your best options. Some plans can be purchased alongside a 4K Apple TV device and an Apple TV+ subscription, and you’ll get great discounts on future monthly mobile plans with your Vodafone account.
  • Can you access Vodafone’s 4G network? As we’ve stated, some of Vodafone’s broadband plans come with a feature that will connect you automatically to the provider’s 4G network if your wifi is ever not working correctly. But, if your household can’t access Vodafone’s 4G network (or 4G in general), then this might not be worth paying for.
  • Do you need super fast download speeds? While Vodafone does offer some fairly high average download speeds, it’s also the case that these average speeds may be a lot higher than what you’ll get in reality. The prices for Vodafone’s broadband packages are very low, but remember you might end up disappointed by the download speeds you get if you’re after very fast internet.

Frequently asked questions about Vodafone broadband deals

Hannah Holway square

Hannah Holway

Tech Writer

Hannah Holway is a writer who has eight years of experience in writing and editing across several different categories. As a Tech Writer at Independent Advisor, Hannah researches, tests and writes about broadband services and home security gadgets.

She started her career as a freelance film and culture journalist, and has written for editorial platforms such as Wonderland and Hero magazine, as well as interviewing directors, actors and musical artists. While at Wonderland, she was also Social Media Editor for the brand and Contributing Editor for the publication’s sister print titles.

In 2020 she joined New York Magazine’s The Strategist UK, reporting on evolving shopping trends and writing about everything from period pants and pens to books and the next ‘status’ candle. She then used her consumer trends knowledge and expertise in her role as Shopping Writer for Woman and Home Digital, where she oversaw a range of shopping content, writing product reviews and other features in the realm of health and fitness, beauty, fashion and homes.

Hannah has also had her academic work published in journals and presented at conferences, and she has a BA and MA in Film Studies.

More articles like this

Find the best [category]