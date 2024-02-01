NOW Broadband is one of the newer players in the UK broadband market. It first entered the fray in 2016, carving out a niche as a budget-minded subsidiary of Sky.
While NOW only serves around 1 per cent of the market, there are still several reasons to consider it as your next broadband provider, including extensive network coverage across the UK, a competitive price point compared to other major players and straightforward add-ons for the NOW TV streaming service.
NOW Broadband isn’t the fastest option available, and anyone looking for high-speed fibre optic connections that can download hundreds of megabits per second (Mbps) is going to be left disappointed. But when it comes to price, simplicity and flexibility, there’s a lot to recommend for this value broadband deals provider. If NOW offers good coverage for your area, it may be worth switching from your current contract to improve your internet connection speed or save a few pounds every month on a cheaper plan.
NOW Broadband deals
Unlike some other broadband providers, NOW Broadband has just three deals to consider, and they’re very similar in pricing, starting at £20 per month and ending at £24 per month. So, the main consideration isn’t the cost, but rather which internet speeds are available for your home. If you can get the highest speeds possible, there’s little reason not to get them.
What do you get with NOW Broadband?
As ever in life, you get out what you put in – and the benefits of NOW Broadband scale according to how much you’re willing to pay.
Fibre broadband is the fastest kind of internet connection available today, using fibre-optic cables to transmit information at high speeds. NOW relies on a part-fibre network, which uses a mix of fibre-optic (new and fast) and copper cabling (old and slow). It can still reach download speeds of 30Mbps and above, but that’s far less than the maximum broadband speeds offered by BT, Virgin Media and EE, which can exceed 1,000Mbps (1 gigabit per second or 1Gbps).
Many customers will be content with NOW’s speeds, though, especially for smaller homes or those with less-intensive internet usage. (You’ll find a good explanation of broadband speeds in our broadband deals guide.)
Alongside broadband, NOW also offers TV streaming packages. As a subsidiary of Sky, it lets you add a Sky Sports or Sky Cinema subscription to your contract, giving you good internet speeds as well as plenty of content. There are also add-on options for reality TV streaming service Hayu and an Entertainment package that throws in Peacock, MTV, Comedy Central and a host of other Sky TV channels, including HBO shows through Sky Atlantic.
What speeds can you get with NOW Broadband?
NOW Broadband speeds are a little slow compared to some full-fibre providers. That’s because NOW’s part-fibre broadband network still relies heavily on an older copper cable standard, limiting the maximum speeds possible. NOW’s speeds will be sufficient for people with less-intensive internet needs, though you won’t be getting the 1.6Gbps performance boasted by EE.
However, it’s very hard to make sweeping statements about broadband speeds, as they can vary hugely between postcodes, even within the same city. You may get poor coverage on certain London streets and excellent performance in Berwick-upon-Tweed. Urban areas are likely better covered, with speeds of up to 70-75Mbps, but it’s often up to chance whether your own address is connected to NOW’s broadband network or if you’re stuck with maximum 10Mbps speeds.
We recommend looking at our guide to the best broadband providers in your area to get a sense of what’s available to you and using NOW’s postcode checker for your home address.
Are NOW Broadband deals right for me?
Thinking about a NOW Broadband deal? Here’s everything you should consider before committing:
- Is it the right time? If you’re currently in a long-term broadband contract with another provider, you may be liable for cancellation fees if you leave your agreement early. Try to line up a new provider with the end of a current contract if you can
- Is it the right speed? NOW is one of the slower broadband providers overall, though many households won’t need more than its part-fibre network to get suitable speeds. Check which speeds are available for your home, and consider whether it’s enough for your needs.
- Is it the right price? NOW’s broadband deals are close in pricing: at the time of writing, you’ll be paying £20 to 24 per month for any of its three options. It’s unlikely you’ll get much less than that anywhere else, though some providers (such as Shell Energy) offer discounts for those receiving financial support. As always, it’s good to shop around
- Do I want to switch? It’s always tempting to switch to a cheaper provider, but make sure you’re happy with giving up your existing service, especially when it comes to added benefits
- What’s in it for me? Broadband providers may run short-term discounts or cashback incentives when signing up, so keep an eye out for these promotions