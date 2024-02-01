NOW Broadband is one of the newer players in the UK broadband market. It first entered the fray in 2016, carving out a niche as a budget-minded subsidiary of Sky.

While NOW only serves around 1 per cent of the market, there are still several reasons to consider it as your next broadband provider, including extensive network coverage across the UK, a competitive price point compared to other major players and straightforward add-ons for the NOW TV streaming service.

NOW Broadband isn’t the fastest option available, and anyone looking for high-speed fibre optic connections that can download hundreds of megabits per second (Mbps) is going to be left disappointed. But when it comes to price, simplicity and flexibility, there’s a lot to recommend for this value broadband deals provider. If NOW offers good coverage for your area, it may be worth switching from your current contract to improve your internet connection speed or save a few pounds every month on a cheaper plan.