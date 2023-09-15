Menu Close

Car insurance for 17-year-olds

Written by Rachel Wait
Updated September 15, 2023
Verified by Molly Dyson

  • Is car insurance for 17-year-olds more expensive?
  • What is the cheapest car to insure for 17-year-olds?
  • What are the best ways to get the cheapest car insurance for 17-year-olds?
  • What types of car insurance cover are available for 17-year-olds?
  • Are there any other costs involved for car insurance for 17-year-olds?
  • FAQs

If you’re looking for car insurance for 17-year-olds, it’s likely you or your child have recently passed their driving test. But while getting out on the road as a newly qualified driver can be an exciting time, it can also be expensive. 

The cost of car insurance for a 17-year-old will typically be far higher than insurance for an older driver with years of driving experience behind them. This makes it all the more important to try and find a cheap car insurance deal without scrimping on cover.

Is car insurance for 17-year-olds more expensive?

Yes, car insurance for 17-year-olds and new drivers is generally more expensive because insurance providers consider this category of drivers as higher risk. Young drivers have less driving experience on UK roads and are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident, so insurers offset this risk by charging more for cover.

According to road safety charity Brake, one in five drivers crashes within a year of passing their driving test. At the same time, government figures show that around one-fifth (20 per cent) of severe or fatal car accidents involve a driver aged 17 to 24. This figure rises to 32 per cent for male drivers in this age group. 

Some reasons for this increased risk include that the brain’s prefrontal cortex, essential for regulating impulse behaviour, doesn’t reach full maturity until people reach their mid-20s. Because of this, young drivers tend to be overconfident, and peer pressure can encourage dangerous driving as they show off to their friends and take more risks. Research shows that newly qualified drivers with a car full of passengers of a similar age are four times more likely to be in a fatal crash than when driving alone. Younger drivers are also less likely to crash when carrying older adult passengers.

On top of this, younger drivers tend to drive faster because they underestimate the risks associated with speeding. Their inexperience means they cannot spot hazards as easily, and younger drivers are more likely to use their mobile phones at the wheel, less likely to wear a seat belt and more likely to drive at night when visibility is poor. 

Average cost of car insurance for 17-year-olds

The table below uses data from insurer Admiral to highlight the average cost of car insurance depending on the driver’s age. These figures are based on comprehensive policies from July 2023 and show how insurance costs generally decrease as a driver ages.

Age of the main driverAverage annual car insurance cost with Admiral
17-18£1,840.22
19-21£1,439.64
22-25£1,139.70
26-30£970.84
31-40£1,006.68
41-50£968.53
51-60£837.02
60+£819.89
Between the ages of 17 and 18, drivers are likely to pay as much as 77 per cent more than the national average of £1,037.73, with an average premium of £1,840.22.

What is the cheapest car to insure for 17-year-olds?

Additional research from Admiral shows the Volkswagen Up is the cheapest car for a 17-year-old to insure, at an average cost of £1,023.21. A Skoda Citigo costs an average of £1,054.63 to insure for a 17-year-old, and a Peugeot 108 costs £1,058.73.

Other cars to consider include the Citroen C1 and Hyundai i10. These all fall into lower car insurance groups and will generally be cheaper to insure.

There are 50 insurance groups, and all cars are sorted into one based on their make and model. Those in group 1 are generally the cheapest to insure, while those in group 50 are the most expensive. Cars in group 1 tend to have good security and safety features, cheaper repair costs, smaller engine sizes and a low market value. By contrast, those in higher groups tend to have more powerful engines and are more expensive to repair. 

Compact cars can be a good choice for young drivers, as they’re usually cheaper to buy and insure and easier to drive. The table below shows some makes and models of cars in lower insurance groups and which insurance groups they’re in.

Make and modelCar insurance group
Citroen C1 (2005-14)1
Fiat Panda (2004-11)1
Ford Ka (2009-16)2
Ford Fiesta Hatchback (2017-23)2
Hyundai i10 (2014-20)1
Kia Picanto (2011-17)2
Nissan Micra Hatchback (2017 onwards)1
Peugeot 107 (2005-14)3
Renault Clio Hatchback (2019 onwards)3
Seat Mii (2012-19)1
Skoda Citigo (2012-19)1
Toyota Aygo (2005-14)2
Vauxhall ADAM (2012-19)2
Vauxhall Corsa Hatchback (2006-14)1
Volkswagen Up (2012 onwards)1

What are the best ways to get the cheapest car insurance for 17-year-olds?

Although car insurance for 17-year-olds is expensive, there are steps you can take to reduce these costs. It’s worth keeping the following in mind: 

  • Consider taking out telematics insurance: With this type of cover, a black box tracker is fitted to your car that monitors your driving habits (some insurers record this via a smartphone app). Insurers will be looking at how fast you drive, how sharply you brake, the time of day or night you drive, where you drive and how far you drive. Those who drive safely and within the speed limit will be rewarded with lower premiums than those who drive erratically. Some insurers might adjust your premiums monthly, while others will offer a discount at renewal. 
  • Choose a car in a lower insurance group: If you’re buying a car, remember that, generally speaking, cars in lower insurance groups tend to be cheaper to insure than those in higher groups. Lower-grouped vehicles tend to have smaller engines, are less powerful and usually have more affordable repair parts. If you’re buying a pre-owned car, the insurance premium might be lower due to the lower value of the vehicle, but this won’t always be the case. 
  • Add an experienced driver as a named driver to your policy: Adding a more experienced driver (such as a parent) to your car insurance policy can help reduce premiums. That’s because the risk of a car accident is lowered if the younger driver is behind the wheel less often. However, you must be honest about who does most of the driving; in this case, it should be the main driver (the 17-year-old), not the named driver (the parent). Being dishonest to get lower premiums is illegal.
  • Register for an advanced driving course: Insurers might reduce your premium if you have taken an advanced driving course, such as the Pass Plus course, as they’ll consider you a safer driver. The course takes at least six hours and teaches you advanced driving skills. However, you should still shop around and compare quotes elsewhere, even if you qualify for this discount, to be sure you’re getting the best deal.
  • Pay for your insurance annually: Although it requires an upfront payment, which might not be affordable for a 17-year-old, paying for your car insurance in one go each year will be cheaper than paying monthly instalments, when interest is usually added. 
  • Limit your mileage: The fewer miles you drive, the less chance of you being in an accident, which means your premiums should be lower. However, you must be honest when stating your estimated annual mileage on your car insurance application; otherwise, you risk invalidating your insurance. 

On top of this, you should avoid several tactics when trying to lower car insurance premiums for 17-year-olds. These include:

  • Increasing the excess: Car insurance policies come with both a compulsory and voluntary excess, which you must pay if you make a claim. Your insurer sets the compulsory excess, but you can choose how much you want the voluntary excess to be. Choosing a higher voluntary excess is an easy way to lower your insurance premiums, but increasing it too much could make it unaffordable for a 17-year-old in the event of a claim. 
  • Making modifications to your car: Many insurers will charge a higher premium if vehicle modifications are made. Adding spoilers, for example, can decrease vehicle safety if it’s involved in a crash, while fitting alloy wheels can make the car more attractive to thieves, so there’s a greater chance of making a claim. However, modifications that improve the safety of your vehicle, such as fitting an industry-approved immobiliser or tracker, can reduce your premiums. 
  • Street parking: Although parking your car in a private driveway or garage might not be possible, some insurers may charge a higher premium if your vehicle is always parked on the street as it’s at greater risk of theft or damage.
What types of car insurance cover are available for 17-year-olds?

As with other drivers, 17-year-olds usually have three types of car insurance to choose from: 

  1. Third party: This is the legal minimum requirement for drivers and the most basic level of cover. Third-party insurance covers you for injuries to other people or damage to their property, but won’t cover your vehicle or any injuries you suffer in a car accident. 
  2. Third party, fire and theft: This covers you for all of the above but also includes cover if your car is damaged by fire or stolen. 
  3. Fully comprehensive: This is the highest level of car insurance you can buy and covers you for everything included in a third-party, fire and theft policy and more. Damage to your car, plus injuries sustained by you or your passengers, will be covered, and some policies also offer cover for vandalism and legal expenses. 

When comparing policies, it’s worth looking at the cost of all three types of cover, as fully comprehensive cover won’t necessarily be the most expensive. Statistically, drivers taking out third-party policies are more likely to claim, which means premiums can actually be higher compared to fully comprehensive policies.

Are there any other costs involved for car insurance for 17-year-olds?

Besides car insurance, there are several other costs 17-year-olds will need to factor in when running a car. These include:

  • Fuel: The cost of petrol and diesel is high, so it’s worth trying to reduce your costs by car sharing where possible and driving your car more efficiently. You can do this by accelerating gently, reducing your speed and taking heavy items out of the car boot when you don’t need them. If you’re buying a car, look for one with good fuel consumption. 
  • Road tax: Also known as vehicle excise duty, you’ll need to pay this tax annually if you drive your car or keep it on a public road. The amount you pay will depend on the model of your car and when it was registered. A vehicle kept off the road must also be taxed or have a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN).
  • Ministry of Transport (MOT) test: If your car is over three years old, you must pay for an annual MOT test to ensure it’s safe to drive. This is a legal requirement, and the maximum price for a car’s MOT test is currently £54.85. Remember that your car insurance provider can void your policy and refuse to pay out in the event of a claim without an up-to-date MOT certificate, even if you’ve paid your premium.
  • General maintenance costs: As well as an MOT, you should also get your car serviced regularly to ensure everything works as expected and fix any problems early on. The Royal Automobile Club figures show a full service for a small-sized car costs £170 to £210, while a service for a medium-sized car costs £210 to £300.
  • Potential parking or residential permit costs: Depending on where you live, you might also have to pay for a resident parking permit, so be sure to factor this into your budget. According to Transport for London (TfL), council residents’ parking permits in controlled parking zones can cost £120 a year or more. Parking charges in public car parks can also add up. 
  • Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charges: If you live in Greater London, check whether you must pay the daily £12.50 ULEZ charge. This will depend on the type of car you drive; you can check your vehicle on the TfL website. The Congestion Charge also applies if you drive in Central London during set hours, costing £15 a day.

Data from Kwik Fit shows the cost of running a car as a young driver averages £299.64 a month, so be sure to set aside enough to cover these costs.

Frequently asked questions about car insurance for 17-year-olds

