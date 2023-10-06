What cars are in car insurance group 1?

The insurance group a vehicle falls into has a significant impact on whether or not you can get cheap car insurance.

Cars are ranked 1 to 50 by the Association of British Insurers based on factors such as repair costs and value. Group 1 contains inexpensive city cars that are the most affordable to insure, while group 50 houses high-performance supercars with expensive premiums.

Personal factors matter, too. A lower-group car driven by an inexperienced young motorist can still have a high premium. Location and mileage also affect costs.

In this article, we’ll explore group 1, the cheapest insurance category. We’ll look at which cars are included and who it might suit if you’re looking for a car with a budget-friendly cover.