Atlas VPN has not had any major security breaches in the last five years. The company has also completed an independent cybersecurity audit, which did not reveal any significant vulnerabilities that could have been exploited to affect users. It’s worth noting, though, that this audit was only of its iOS app and did not include verification of its no-logs policy. Further audits are in progress.

The iOS audit was conducted by VerSprite, a US-based cybersecurity consulting firm, which did find a few medium-to-low risk issues, but these were deemed not sufficient to compromise user privacy. The Atlas VPN team has already begun addressing the vulnerabilities identified in the audit and has committed to transparency by sharing these findings with their customers​​.

Shortly after its audit, Atlas VPN was acquired by Nord Security (the owner of NordVPN and Surfshark) and is now part of Nord’s corporate structure. As such, it is required to follow its parent company’s core principles of transparency and trustworthiness and is subject to regular third-party audits​​.

In response to a law introduced in India in 2022 that requires VPN providers operating in the country to keep identifying logs of their users, Atlas VPN, like many other providers, removed its servers from India​​.

As for privacy practices, Atlas VPN’s privacy policy states the company does not log any user activity or any other data. Any data needed for creating a VPN connection is wiped when customers disconnect. The company confirmed it does not sell user data to pay for the free service, saying its only source of revenue is customer subscriptions for the paid version. Atlas does gather some information on app usage and customer devices, such as device model and OS version, and it uses ad identifiers, which are IDs assigned by app stores to mobile devices. However, it is possible to reset your ad ID yourself​.