LV home insurance: Policies reviewed and compared

The claims process with LV home insurance can be done by filling in the online claim form or by phoning 0330 678 5000. If you have an emergency, there’s also an online notification form.

Online claims procedure

The form itself takes around 12 minutes to complete, depending on the complexity of your claim. You’ll need your policy number and to provide as much information about the incident as possible. If the police have been involved, your crime reference number is also required.

Step 1: The form begins with a warning that you’ll need to pay the voluntary excess when you make a claim, and the act of claiming could affect the price of your insurance.

Step 2: Confirm if you’re claiming for storm damage, flood damage, or something else.

Step 3: You are reminded that if claiming for storm or flood damage, you’re not covered for damage to gates or fences, and tree or branch removal is also not covered unless it has damaged the building itself.

Step 4: You’re asked if anyone in your household shows coronavirus symptoms and/or tested positive for the virus. As part of the same set of questions, you can inform LV if anyone in your household is vulnerable.

Step 5: State if your claim is urgent, and if yes, explain why.

Step 6: Input your policy number and personal information.

Step 7: Give the details of the incident you’re claiming for. There are separate sections to fill in, making the process easier. These include details of each stolen or damaged item, estimated prices, and whether you can provide photos of the damage and proof of ownership if required.

Step 8: LV will contact you by phone or email within 48 working hours, or four hours if it’s an emergency. In some cases, LV will arrange for an inspector to visit your property.

Phone claims procedure

Step 1: For non-emergencies, ring 0330 678 5000.

Step 2: The recorded message gives several options, including if your call regards an emergency or if you just need to talk to someone.

Step 3: A recorded message explained there would be a long wait, but our call was put through to a call line after around 5 minutes. A person answered the phone in four rings.

Step 4: If your call is an emergency, ring 0330 678 5246.

Step 5: A recorded message informs you of the wait time – in our researchers’ case, it was typically a minute. However, our calls were generally answered by a person in less than 3 seconds.

Online emergency notification form

This form is very simple to complete.

Step 1: Click the buttons that are relevant to your emergency.

Step 2: Fill in your personal details.

Step 3: You’ll receive a confirmation code either by SMS or email.

Step 4: Enter the code in the required field.

Step 5: A claim confirmation email comes through immediately with the ID number of your claim.

Step 6: If you requested an engineer for a faulty boiler, gas or water leaks, or an electrical emergency, one will be assigned within 20 minutes, and you’ll receive confirmation when they are on their way to your property.