NordVPN for iOS provides users with a secure and private way to access the internet, protecting their online activities from hackers, surveillance, and potential data breaches.
With fast download speeds, it’s ideal for online gaming, while the advanced security features and privacy protocols make NordVPN a good choice for journalists and reporters in geo-restricted locations.
In addition to its already robust security and privacy measures, NordVPN’s iOS app offers several other features, such as:
Connection protocol: Users can select the connection protocol that suits their needs the best:
- OpenVPN: The most popular VPN tunnel, due to its speed/security ratio
- NordLynx: NordVPN’s proprietary protocol is based on WireGuard, and is noticeably faster than OpenVPN without compromising security or privacy
- IKEv2/IPSec: Allows you to switch between networks without dropping connections
Threat Protection Lite: This is designed to protect you from ads, unsafe connections, and malicious sites while connected to NordVPN.
Meshnet: Perfect for file sharing, work collaborations, and multiplayer gaming, Meshnet allows secure connections between several devices.
Dark Web Monitor: NordVPN continuously scans the dark web for your credentials, enabling you to take protective action should your details be found.
Cost
NordVPN has three payment tiers – Standard, Plus, and Complete – and each is available as a monthly, yearly, or two-year plan. The monthly fees are billed every month, while the other two plans require payment upfront, but you’ll receive an extra three months free.
There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee across all the tiers.