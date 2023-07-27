Learn how to set up a VPN on your iPhone for enhanced security and privacy. Follow our step-by-step guide to configure VPN settings on your device

The virtual private network (VPN) setting on your iPhone is crucial in ensuring security and privacy when using your Apple smartphone.

These days, mobile phones are “everything” devices, acting as the primary means through which we access online services, browsers and apps – and until you utilise a VPN to protect your data, there’s always a risk that some of your online activity or private information could be accessible by prying eyes.

Apple has a good reputation for security, having long advertised itself as a technology company that keeps your data safe – but it’s dangerous to be too complacent. Even iPhone and Macbook users can be subject to activity tracking or see their banking details or passwords fall into the hands of hackers.

That’s why we’ve put together an extensive guide to setting up a VPN for iPhone, including information on choosing a VPN provider, the benefits of using a VPN and answers to commonly asked questions for first-time iPhone VPN users.