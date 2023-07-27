- SOFTWARE
Learn how to set up a VPN on your iPhone for enhanced security and privacy. Follow our step-by-step guide to configure VPN settings on your device
The virtual private network (VPN) setting on your iPhone is crucial in ensuring security and privacy when using your Apple smartphone.
These days, mobile phones are “everything” devices, acting as the primary means through which we access online services, browsers and apps – and until you utilise a VPN to protect your data, there’s always a risk that some of your online activity or private information could be accessible by prying eyes.
Apple has a good reputation for security, having long advertised itself as a technology company that keeps your data safe – but it’s dangerous to be too complacent. Even iPhone and Macbook users can be subject to activity tracking or see their banking details or passwords fall into the hands of hackers.
That’s why we’ve put together an extensive guide to setting up a VPN for iPhone, including information on choosing a VPN provider, the benefits of using a VPN and answers to commonly asked questions for first-time iPhone VPN users.
A VPN redirects your internet traffic through a private server, keeping your Internet Protocol (IP) address hidden and encrypting your data so prying eyes can’t see it.
Phones can be particularly vulnerable to hacking because of their portability – they’re often used to access public wifi hotspots, which are more exposed than your home wifi or cellular data.
A VPN will encrypt the data sent between your device and the internet to an incredibly high standard, meaning that your internet service provider can’t discern your identity or activity and spyware, government agencies or hacking groups can’t acquire your private information.
VPNs also benefit from bypassing regional restrictions on the content or services you can access. VPN providers run servers worldwide, making it possible for VPN customers in the UK to use the same internet services as a resident of the US or vice-versa. This is a huge boon for regular travellers, whether you need to access a company intranet from abroad or watch a YouTube video blocked in your current location.
Most leading VPN providers will support iOS, Android and desktop applications (Windows, MacOS). All of three of our top-rated providers – including NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark – are available on iPhone, so they’ll be a good starting point for you.
There are various factors to consider when picking a VPN provider, such as speed, specific privacy features, usability and server location.
Before subscribing, you’ll want to check if your intended VPN runs servers in your region. NordVPN, for instance, has more servers than ExpressVPN but in fewer countries (60 compared to 94). If you live in India, Pakistan or Bolivia, then ExpressVPN is a better bet.
Surfshark is considerably cheaper than its competitors and offers a unique unlimited connection policy that lets you run its VPN concurrently on as many devices as you’d like. Functionally, you’re unlikely to have more than the usual handful of phones, computers and routers, but big tech enthusiasts may get some use out of it. However, you won’t get as many additional configuration options with Surfshark as NordVPN, such as its Double VPN feature for added security or an Onion over VPN option, which connects you to a VPN and the Tor privacy browser.
Be sure to check whether your iPhone’s firmware is supported by your chosen VPN, especially if it’s an older model – ExpressVPN works on devices running iOS 12 and above, but NordVPN needs at least iOS 14.2.
Setting up a VPN on iPhone is relatively simple. Here, we’ll run you through the key steps to getting started:
VPNs are a lot simpler to use than you might expect, but like any new software on your iPhone, unexpected issues can come up.
First, ensure your VPN is active – a VPN icon should be at the top of your screen, near the battery indicator. If you experience any issues, you can head to the VPN app to check the connection and try updating it.
If your internet seems slower than usual, that’s not necessarily a problem – the encryption process and server routing mean that data takes slightly longer to send back and forth. But if it’s irritatingly slow or your connection keeps dropping out, you may want to select a different VPN protocol to see if it fares better or change server locations. Generally, the closer the server is to your location, the faster the data speeds will be.
If all else fails, contact your VPN provider’s customer support.
If you’re looking for a VPN that works for iPhone, plenty of great options exist. As long as you choose a vetted and approved VPN provider with minimal impact on your internet speeds, a good suite of security features and market-leading encryption, you’re all set to enjoy the benefits of a VPN on your phone.
We use our smartphones for everything, including online banking, messaging, streaming and gaming – and it’s crucial to have the security in place to make sure your data (financial information, passwords) stays secure, with protections in place to prevent malware or trackers ruining your iPhone experience.
In this guide, we’ve detailed how to find and set up a VPN on an iPhone and the key factors to consider when choosing one of the best VPNs. We hope you now have everything you need to start your VPN journey.