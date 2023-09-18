Thankfully, there are plenty of things you can do to keep a lid on inflation and cut the cost of your car insurance:

Don’t auto-renew: It makes sense to do your homework and shop around for your car insurance every year. Despite new rules intended to remove the ‘loyalty penalty’, you can usually find equivalent cover for less if you use a price comparison website. You should get your renewal notice around three weeks before your policy runs out, giving you plenty of time to shop around. Research has also found that costs go up the later you leave it, with 18 days before your renewal date deemed the optimal time to buy your new policy

Don’t overestimate your mileage: It’s important to be honest about your likely mileage, but there’s no point insuring more than you need either, as it will only make your car insurance more expensive. According to MOT data, over half of UK motorists drive less than 100 miles a week and less than 5 per cent hit 15,000 miles a year. If you aren’t sure what your mileage is, you can get a rough idea by looking at previous MOT reports. You can do this online with the government’s MOT checking service

Increase your excess: Your insurance excess is the amount you pay towards the cost of a claim. By increasing your voluntary excess, you can reduce the cost of your cover, however it’s important not to push it up so much that you would struggle to pay it in the event of a claim

Consider telematics or black box insurance: This involves using a smartphone app or a device that is fitted to your car to monitor your driving. By analysing your driving style (for example your speed, cornering and braking) as well as your mileage and the time of day you drive, your insurer will be able to charge you a bespoke premium. The safer your driving, the cheaper your cover will be. This can be a great way for young and inexperienced drivers to make their insurance less expensive. It can also be helpful for motorists with driving convictions. Pay-as-you-go telematics policies can also save you money if you have a very low mileage or only drive occasionally

Pay your car insurance up front: The cost of your car insurance might make you tempted to spread the cost over the year with monthly payments. However, while this approach might help you budget, it is more expensive because insurance companies will charge you interest for the privilege. Always pay annually if you can

Play with job titles: Insurance companies will take your occupation into account when calculating your premium. While it’s important you don’t lie about the work you do, it is always worth experimenting with different permutations to your job title. One job, for example, can often be described in multiple ways, which could all be priced differently by insurers. A journalist, for example, might be able to use ‘writer’ or ‘editor’ instead. Likewise, there might not be any real difference between an ‘operations manager’ or an ‘operations supervisor’

Don’t pay for add-ons you don’t need: When you buy car insurance, you’ll be offered a variety of optional extras or bolt-ons. These will all make your car insurance more expensive, so only choose those you genuinely need. Do you really need cover for your keys or a courtesy car? You might also find you already have some of the cover offered, such as motor legal protection, included in your home insurance or with your bank account

Add an experienced driver to your policy: Younger drivers can often save money by adding an older person, such as a parent, to their policy as a named driver. However, parents should be aware that if they add their children to their policy, the cost of their insurance is likely to go up – especially if they are under 25 or have only recently passed their test

Invest in car security: You can sometimes reduce the cost of your insurance by making your car harder to steal. This can be done by fitting an industry-approved alarm or an immobiliser, but talk to your insurer first to check if it will be worthwhile