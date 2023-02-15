About Independent Advisor: Meet our team of experts and find out how we review products and services

Meet the team

The Independent Advisor’s editorial team is composed of journalists and experts with a combined experience of over 75 years. We are dedicated to unbiased, trustworthy, and accurate reporting.

We will always put our readers first; our priority is to provide reliable, impartial and up-to-date consumer advice that helps individuals make informed purchasing decisions for their most important products and services

Money

Laura Miller, Writer

Laura Miller is a freelance journalist, editor, and producer. She has a wealth of consumer finance experience, having written about money matters and business for over 15 years. During her tenure as a freelance writer, she has worked for ITN, Wired, and the Sunday Times, as well as financial institutions such as Aegon, the Chartered Insurance Institute, and Pension Bee, where she’s presenter of the Pension Confident Podcast.

Ed Bowsher, Money Expert

Ed Bowsher is an award-winning financial journalist and broadcaster with over 16 years’ experience. He’s written about investment and personal finance for a range of publications including MoneyWeek and The Motley Fool. As a broadcaster, he’s presented daily shows for Share Radio and Lovesport radio. In 2016, Ed won the ‘Broadcast Financial Journalist of The Year’ award from the Association of Investment Companies.

Health

Allie Anderson, Writer

Allie Anderson is a highly experienced health writer, and has written about a wide variety of health topics for nearly 15 years. She has worked for the British Lung Foundation and as Editor at Today’s Pharmacist. As a freelancer writer, Allie has written for Grazia, Glamour, and Woman & Home, as well as periodicals such as British Journal of Community Nursing, Journal of Aesthetic Nursing, and Nursing Standard. Allie is an expert in all aspects of health and healthcare and specialises in areas such as hearing aids, mental health, and social care.

Technology

Jeff Meyer, Writer

Jeff is a highly experienced editor and journalist with extensive experience in the tech industry, as well as for the automotive and DIY sectors, writing for both B2C and B2B brands. Jeff has tested all manner of tech, from cameras to VPNs to EVs and home appliances. In his 23 years as a writer and editor, Jeff has written for global tech titles like TechRadar and Digital Camera World, as well as brands such as eBay, Canon, Panasonic, Eero, and many more. In addition to editorial, Jeff also has many years experience producing video and podcasts. He is also passionate about renewable energy and green living, and explaining this technology to new audiences.

Staff Writers

Katharine Allison, Writer

Katharine Allison is an experienced writer and researcher who has been producing content for over 10 years. She has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies including Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Cuvva Car Insurance. During her time at Positive Agency, she worked with Gordon Ramsay, Denon Construction, Transport for Wales, and Northern Rail, among others.

Rachel Sadler, Writer

Rachel Sadler is an experienced journalist and content writer who has been writing content for print and online media for five years. Rachel now writes for home improvement publications including, The Federation of Master Builders and Architectural Digest. She creates buying guides, reviews and features that consider all steps of the consumer’s purchasing process and aims to inform and provide unbiased expert opinions. Rachel holds a BA in English language and creative writing and is intrigued by all things film, food and art.

Production

Molly Dyson, Production Editor

After growing up with a passion for writing, Molly studied journalism and creative writing at university in her home country of the United States. She has written for a variety of print and online publications, from small town newspapers to international magazines. Most of her 10-year career since relocating to the UK has been spent in business journalism, writing and editing for admin professionals at PA Life magazine and business travel managers at Business Travel News Europe and representing those titles at conferences around the world.

Management

Nick Jones, Content Director

Nick Jones is a veteran journalist and editor with over 25 years experience writing and making content for consumers. He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar Pro, and Creative Bloq. He also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working with clients like Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media. Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

Why you should trust us

Independent, unbiased writers

Honest, independent reviews and advice is our priority. We are committed to bringing our readers unbiased, accurate information and only recommending products which have passed our rigorous testing standards.

Real-life testing

Where a product-type allows, we’ll test it in real-life settings. You don’t use a product in a lab, so why would we test it under those conditions? This enables us to give you an honest and realistic assessment of how a product works and performs.

Where it isn’t possible to review something in this way – such as a financial service – then we’ll test the processes people experience when using that product – from a consumer’s point of view. For example, testing customer service responses through mystery shopping.

The Independent Advisor editorial code

The foundation of our content is research and data; we won’t publish any articles which aren’t evidenced and carefully sourced. Our research is thoroughly fact-checked, including by independent fact-checkers where appropriate.

While we do work with commercial partners, financial opportunities will never take precedence over, or interfere with, our editorial integrity.

Our team complies with strict editorial guidelines at at times:

Our writers must be impartial and honest; they have no affiliation with any brand or product.

We do not accept any perks or gifts from companies that we feature or may feature in the future.

All our content is informed by data and research; any claims our writers make must be backed up by measurable evidence.

Everything we publish is fact-checked before publication by independent checkers where appropriate.

We only use authoritative and reputable sources. We will reference more than one source where available and link to (or list) those sources in our articles in a relevant place in the article.

We use search engine optimisation (SEO) to make our content as easy to find – and help as many people – as possible.

Where affiliate links appear in our content they will be clearly marked as such; any advertising or sponsored content will be clearly highlighted.

Product reviews adhere to strict guidelines; you can find out more on our review guidelines page.

The Independent Advisor is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our editorial team is profiled on our About Us page; refer to this page for contact details.

Your privacy

At The Independent, we take your privacy seriously, which is why we adhere to a strict privacy policy and cookie policy. Similarly, when it comes to any competitions that we run, there are a number of terms and conditions we abide by.

Affiliate disclosure

In certain instances we’ll make money when one of our readers makes a purchase or completes a form through our pages or on a partner’s website. We will never allow commercial opportunities to interfere or influence our editorial independence. The revenue we do make helps to fund journalism across The Independent.