Broadband deals in Liverpool 2024

Written by Gemma Ryles
Updated January 05, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • What broadband options are available in Liverpool?
  • Best broadband providers in Liverpool
  • How do I find broadband providers in Liverpool and what factors should I consider?
  • What broadband speeds can I expect in Liverpool?
  • What are the most common types of broadband in Liverpool?
  • FAQs

Residents of Liverpool have access to some of the best broadband deals thanks to the large pool of providers that operate within the area. When choosing a broadband deal, you need to consider multiple factors to ensure a consistent and reliable experience; our guide will help you find the best package at the best price in Liverpool.

What broadband options are available in Liverpool?

Since Liverpool is supported by a wide range of broadband providers, residents can pick between broadband only, broadband and phone or broadband and TV packages. Not every broadband provider in your area will offer all of these services, making it important to decide which package you want before committing to a provider. 

  • Broadband only: These packages are ideal for households only looking for an internet connection
  • Broadband and phone: Broadband and phone packages are a necessity for households that require copper wiring for an internet connection, or households that wish to continue using their landline service
  • Broadband and TV: Broadband and TV deals come from a variety of providers and usually come with access to more TV channels or subscriptions to streaming services such as NOW TV or Netflix

Best broadband providers in Liverpool

Liverpool is supported by some of the largest broadband providers, including Sky, Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk. Smaller providers also operate within the area, making it important to check all providers to find the best speed and price for your needs. 

Sky Broadband 

Sky is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK and covers wide swathes of Liverpool. Sky offers full fibre broadband with speeds up to 900Mbps, with the choice between broadband only or broadband and TV packages, which include TV, film and sports channels.  

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers a range of different broadband packages, with speeds capping out at 1,130Mbps. The company offers packages from broadband only to SIM, landline and TV deals, depending on your postcode. 

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is known for its wide array of packages at competitive prices, offering Wifi 6 routers for compatible households. The company offers full fibre broadband deals in parts of Liverpool, with plans to further roll out the technology across the city. 

BT Broadband 

Based in Ormskirk, BT supports both households and businesses across Liverpool. The company offers landline broadband services when necessary, with the option for broadband only deals for eligible households. 

Plusnet

Plusnet supports wide areas of Liverpool with speeds up to 900Mbps. Plusnet is phasing out its landline services, instead offering fibre and full fibre broadband deals to eligible households. 

Hyperoptic 

Hyperoptic’s services do not cover the entirety of Liverpool, so we recommend checking your postcode to see if you live in a supported area. Residents who do can benefit from gigabit fibre broadband, with speeds as high as 900Mbps. 

NOW Broadband 

NOW Broadband offers no-contract broadband deals with a £60 activation fee, with eligible postcodes having access to TV packages, including cinema, TV and sports channels for an additional £6 a month. NOW also offers traditional contracts with full fibre broadband for supported households. 

Vodafone

Vodafone mobile customers can receive a monthly discount on their broadband and eligible customers can also receive free installation of its full fibre service. Optional TV and landline deals are present, with speeds of up to 900Mbps for supported postcodes.

How do I find broadband providers in Liverpool and what factors should I consider?

The best broadband provider won’t be the same for everyone, which is why you must consider some crucial factors before picking a package. To help you find the best broadband speeds in your area, use our postcode checker.

Here are some of the most important factors you should take into account when choosing a broadband provider in Liverpool. 

Speed for Liverpool areas

The speed of your broadband will depend on several factors, with one of the biggest considerations being your postcode. Check which providers offer the best speeds in your area and ensure those speeds are adequate for your needs; a house with more people who regularly stream content or video games will require a faster connection than someone living alone. To help you find out what broadband speeds you need and how to measure your speeds, use our guide. 

Price of the deal 

The cheapest broadband deal may not offer sufficient speeds for your household, meaning you may need to budget for your broadband. Most contracts are paid monthly, with some providers requiring an initial one-off installation fee. Ensure the price of your broadband contract adheres to your current budget, and check multiple providers to find the best price. 

Contract length 

Most broadband providers offer contracts over 12, 24 or 36 months; long-term contracts usually work out as the most cost-effective, however, those living in rented accommodation may benefit from shorter contract periods. Some providers offer monthly rolling or no-contract broadband deals, making them ideal for renters. 

Provider reputation 

No matter what broadband provider you are working with, it is paramount that you check recent customer reviews to ensure a smooth and positive experience. 

Provider customer service 

If something does happen to go wrong with your broadband, having access to an effective customer service team can make the process a lot easier to deal with; check for dedicated customer support lines or online chat features to allow for an easy experience when contacting the provider.

Do you need a wifi booster for your area with that provider? 

Wifi boosters can be used to extend coverage to low-signal areas within the home. Ideally, your broadband should reach all areas of your home without the need for additional hardware. Check your Liverpool postcode with speed checkers to assess which broadband providers will work best for your household.

What broadband speeds can I expect in Liverpool?

Depending on where you live in Liverpool, you have access to a wide range of broadband speeds. Other factors include which provider you choose, your chosen package and your budget. 

According to Ofcom, the average broadband speed in Liverpool is 68Mbps. 

We used Ofcom’s speed checker to determine the average superfast broadband speed for different areas in Liverpool. These results will be dramatically lower for households that do not have access to superfast or ultrafast gigabit broadband.

Area in LiverpoolAverage broadband speed
City of Liverpool55Mbps
Knowsley80Mbps
St Helens62Mbps
Sefton35Mbps
Wirral80Mbps
Borough of Halton73Mbps

What are the most common types of broadband in Liverpool?

Liverpool has access to the four most common types of broadband in the UK, although coverage for these services will differ depending on your region. 

Openreach – which provides broadband for BT, Sky, and Vodafone, among others – rolled out full fibre broadband in the Liverpool City Region. Over 365,000 households had support for full fibre broadband in 2022, according to an Openreach report, meaning that 46 per cent of Liverpool residents can experience the fastest broadband in the country. 

  • Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL): ADSL is the most common type of broadband in the UK and delivers a connection via copper wires, which requires a landline service
  • Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC): FTTC delivers superfast broadband to the cabinet in your street, which is then delivered to your home through copper wires
  • Fibre to the premises (FTTP): FTTP broadband is one of the fastest broadband solutions, with more coverage being rolled out over the last few years. It delivers ultrafast broadband directly into your home, negating the need for a landline
  • Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC): HFC broadband is delivered via a combination of fibre optic cables and coaxial cables

Frequently asked questions about broadband deals in Liverpool

Gemma Ryles

Writer

Gemma is a seasoned journalist with experience writing content for print and online publications for three years, with an extensive background in the technology industry. Gemma has produced content for Glitterbeam Radio, BBC Yorkshire, Yorkshire Post and Trusted Reviews, where she honed her skills for creating buying guides, reviews and features to help consumers make informed decisions.

