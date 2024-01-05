Liverpool is supported by some of the largest broadband providers, including Sky, Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk. Smaller providers also operate within the area, making it important to check all providers to find the best speed and price for your needs.

Sky Broadband

Sky is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK and covers wide swathes of Liverpool. Sky offers full fibre broadband with speeds up to 900Mbps, with the choice between broadband only or broadband and TV packages, which include TV, film and sports channels.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers a range of different broadband packages, with speeds capping out at 1,130Mbps. The company offers packages from broadband only to SIM, landline and TV deals, depending on your postcode.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is known for its wide array of packages at competitive prices, offering Wifi 6 routers for compatible households. The company offers full fibre broadband deals in parts of Liverpool, with plans to further roll out the technology across the city.

BT Broadband

Based in Ormskirk, BT supports both households and businesses across Liverpool. The company offers landline broadband services when necessary, with the option for broadband only deals for eligible households.

Plusnet

Plusnet supports wide areas of Liverpool with speeds up to 900Mbps. Plusnet is phasing out its landline services, instead offering fibre and full fibre broadband deals to eligible households.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic’s services do not cover the entirety of Liverpool, so we recommend checking your postcode to see if you live in a supported area. Residents who do can benefit from gigabit fibre broadband, with speeds as high as 900Mbps.

NOW Broadband

NOW Broadband offers no-contract broadband deals with a £60 activation fee, with eligible postcodes having access to TV packages, including cinema, TV and sports channels for an additional £6 a month. NOW also offers traditional contracts with full fibre broadband for supported households.

Vodafone

Vodafone mobile customers can receive a monthly discount on their broadband and eligible customers can also receive free installation of its full fibre service. Optional TV and landline deals are present, with speeds of up to 900Mbps for supported postcodes.