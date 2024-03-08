What is a dedicated IP address and why is it useful?

To describe a dedicated IP address, we need to talk about how a VPN usually works.

When you connect to the internet, even without a VPN, you use something called an IP (Internet Protocol) address that is tied to a specific device – a smartphone, laptop, PC, TV, or otherwise – and tells your ISP (Internet Service Provider) where you’re connecting to the internet from.

One major benefit of a VPN is that it connects to the internet on your behalf, effectively shielding your real IP address and using a decoy IP instead. That means websites don’t actually know your identity, and allows VPNs to route internet traffic through another server in an entirely different location.

Most of the time, that IP address is shared amongst multiple VPN users, and also changes every single time you connect to the internet – this is known as a ‘dynamic’ IP, and ensures that your online activity is scrambled over time, without websites or bad actors being able to trace that activity back to you.

A dedicated IP address ignores some of the usual security procedures of a VPN in order to give you a ‘fixed’ IP address that doesn’t change between online sessions. This makes it easier to trace activity to that IP, but also makes it easier for online services to see you as a trusted user. This IP is also ‘dedicated’ entirely to you – meaning you’re the only person who uses it, like an exclusive parking space.

Ever-changing IP addresses that are implicated in other users’ activity can look suspicious to secure networks, making it hard to access them reliably, at least not without constant identity checks and CAPTCHAs asking you to select images containing motorbikes. (We’ve all done enough of those for a lifetime.)

A dedicated IP address trades some privacy for convenience, and whether that’s worth it will depend on you and your VPN needs.