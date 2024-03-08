What is a dedicated IP address and why is it useful?

Part of the appeal of VPNs is their vast global reach, often spanning thousands of distinct server locations across the world. But only a fraction of those servers will usually support dedicated IP addresses, which means you have to be a bit more selective with where your dedicated IP address is located. Some key territories, such as the United States, are likely to be supported by most major providers to some capacity, but that isn’t the case everywhere.
For example, NordVPN has a fleet of 6,100 servers worldwide across 61 countries. However, it offers dedicated IP addresses in only 18 of those territories, covering the United States (Buffalo, Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Miami), Canada (Toronto), the United Kingdom (London), Ireland (Dublin), and across much of Europe, including the Netherlands (Amsterdam), France (Paris, Marseille), Germany (Frankfurt), Italy (Milan), Sweden (Stockholm), Switzerland (Zurich), Spain (Madrid), Belgium (Brussels), Austria (Vienna), and Denmark (Copenhagen). You can also get a dedicated IP address in Singapore (Singapore), Japan (Tokyo), Australia (Sydney), and Hong Kong (Hong Kong). As you may have guessed from the comprehensive coverage, it’s our top VPN recommendation overall.
CyberGhost hosts VPN servers in 100 countries, with 12 of those supporting dedicated IP: Australia (Sydney), Belgium (Brussels), Canada (Montreal, Toronto), Germany (Frankfurt), Spain (Madrid), France (Paris), the United Kingdom (London, Manchester), Japan (Tokyo), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Sweden (Stockholm), Singapore (Singapore), and the United States (Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington). It has over 11,000 servers to pick from in total, offering streaming support, and much more.
Surfshark offers dedicated IP addresses in nine different countries, as does PureVPN – you can see more detail in our best VPN for a dedicated IP guide.