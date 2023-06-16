Most customers look for no-log policies when searching for a VPN, and many companies claim to have such a system in place. However, privacy policies are sometimes see as the “green washing” of the cyber security world, because it is virtually impossible for a VPN server to not log any data (to verify the speed of its service and make sure user experience is maintained). Instead, the type of data collected and how it is used is what’s important to look out for in privacy policies.

Furthermore, it can be difficult for users to trust a provider that claims to operate a no-logs policy but is yet to back it up with an independent audit.

Nick Seaver, cyber risk partner at Deloitte – one of the Big Four auditing firms (more on that later) – comments on the type of data VPN providers typically store:

“Many VPN providers claim to maintain a no-logging policy, which generally means at a minimum they do not store any data relating to user internet activity. But they often store much less than this. The data that is logged by some VPN services can include the time users connect and disconnect from the VPN, their real IP address and the address of the VPN server, the volume of data transmitted and connection information, such as your device, operating system and VPN software.

“Note that logging policies aren’t all the same – the specifics can vary significantly, and if consumers are concerned about their privacy, it’s a good idea to read the service provider’s privacy policy carefully. The policy should clearly explain what data the VPN does and does not log, and why, as well as whether it shares it with anyone and how long it retains the data for.”

Here are some of the types of most common types of data logs you’ll find in VPN logging policies:

Connection logs

Details collected in connection logs will mostly be used to optimise a service, but this can include connection times, IP addresses, crash diagnostic data and server connections within your VPN, which can compromise users’ privacy. If a VPN provider claims to have a no-log policy despite collecting this type of data, that’s a red flag. Generally speaking, you’ll want a provider that doesn’t track your real IP address.

Usage logs

Usage logs are more of a privacy concern for most users, and this is usually what a VPN provider will be referring to when they claim to be a no-log operator. You’ll want to choose a service that doesn’t track usage logs since this can compile data on the websites you visit, along with your real IP address. It can also track unencrypted messages and any apps or services saved on the devices you connect to with the VPN, all of which defeat the object of a VPN in the first place.

Seaver comments: “The importance of no-logging policies depends on why the users want to use a VPN. If it’s for enhanced privacy and security, then no-logging policies are important. But there are other uses of VPNs – such as bypassing geo-restrictions when accessing things like news websites or video streams not allowed from your location, or avoiding internet service provider (ISP) throttling which is when your ISP deliberately restricts your internet bandwidth or speed without telling you, for specific services such as video streaming.

“For people who are using VPNs to keep their online activities confidential and secure, the provider’s logging policies are important. And it’s important to get into the detail of what the provider actually logs specifically, for what purpose and the duration the logs are kept. Logging policies potentially enable the provider to track and store information about users’ internet activity. If providers log your activities in detail, they can track your internet activity and potentially share it with others. If users want a VPN for privacy and security, it’s important to choose a provider with an appropriate no-logging policy.”