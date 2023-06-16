While the audit itself is important, the company that performs the review and how it is conducted is also key to increase trust and value in the VPN brand. An independent, third-party audit is important, as there will be no vested interest in a positive outcome, unlike an internal audit. Here are some of the main auditing firms that have specialised in VPN privacy and security audits over the past few years:
Big Four auditing firms
You’ll often see VPN providers tout the fact their audits were performed by one of the “Big Four” consulting firms, which includes Deloitte, KPMG, PwC and EY. This is because they are the largest, most sought-after auditing firms in the world, and having their name attached to verification of a no-logs policy is a good sign of trust for consumers.
Deloitte: Deloitte offers consulting, auditing and tax services. It has a big reputation in the auditing world, so a VPN provider that has contracted the company to perform its audits tends to be fairly trustworthy. Both NordVPN and CyberGhost used its services for recent no-log audits.
KPMG: This worldwide firm serves 143 countries with audit, tax, consulting and financial advisory services to major corporations. It recently tested ExpressVPN’s privacy policy.
PwC: Another international consulting firm, PwC provides a range of services in finance, legal, forensics, risk, and sustainability, among other sectors. It’s one of the more sought-after Big Four firms when it comes to VPN audits, having performed reviews for NordVPN and ExpressVPN in the past.
EY: Ernst & Young, more commonly known as EY, is a global consulting firm offering services across finance, people management, tax, and law. It also conducts audits in the technology sector, including server and security reviews for VPNs.
Other auditing firms
Not all providers will consult with a Big Four firm on their VPN audits, but there are a growing number of other companies being mentioned in reports more often. Many of these are cybersecurity specialists performing both privacy and security audits.
Cure53: This Berlin-based auditor conducts deeper research into the security of different VPN provider apps and websites, as well as servers and general infrastructure to reveal any vulnerabilities that could put user data at risk. It recently conducted app and infrastructure audits for NordVPN and ExpressVPN, complementing their no-log policy audits with other conductors for a more complete assessment of the health of their services. Back in 2021, Cure53 also confirmed the good health of Surfshark’s server infrastructure for the second time, with the first review of its service taking place in 2018.
MDSec: Similar to Cure53, MDSec provides detailed cybersecurity advice and services to global companies, and it recently carried out security health checks for Atlas VPN, looking specifically at its Windows app.
VerSprite: Is a global independent cybersecurity consultancy firm that was founded in 2007. It conducted tests on Atlas VPN’s iOS app in 2021, which identified some medium-to-low-risk issues that would not compromise user data safety. Atlas has since implemented fixes for all of the issues uncovered in the review.
Securitum: Is a leading European auditing firm that runs hundreds of tests to measure the security of IT systems across different firms. It recently ran a security audit for Proton VPN.
Leviathan: Leviathan Security Group is a Seattle-based cybersecurity firm that provides security and privacy compliance audits for VPNs. It recently completed a review of IPVanish’s no-logs policy.