Written by Emma Lunn
Updated July 28, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • What is pet insurance and why should I get it?
  • Types of UK pet insurance
  • What to consider when choosing pet insurance
  • Comparing the best pet insurance UK providers
  • Finding the best pet insurance UK policy
  • How to get a quote for pet insurance
  • Frequently asked questions

Having pet insurance provides peace of mind, should your pet get ill or have an accident – although it is not mandatory. There are a number of pet insurance providers and policy types out there, so comparing to ensure value for money and the right kind of coverage is wise. 

From finding the right cover for your pet to making a claim to recoup vets bills, our experts guide you through the process of pet insurance to protect your pet. 

What is pet insurance and why should I get it?

Pet insurance is a cost-effective way to manage and pay for your pet’s health. Some policies offer much more than just vets’ fees, such as cover if your pet is lost or stolen, or boarding fees if you can’t care for your pet. 

Vets’ fees without insurance tend to be expensive. According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (RSPCA), the average vet bill is £848.

Dogs are generally more expensive to insure than cats, with annual premiums typically costing £133 and £71 respectively, according to Compare the Market.

Why is pet insurance important?

Pet insurance can protect you against some of the unexpected costs relating to pet ownership. Without insurance, you’d have to pay vets’ fees yourself, which can be very high. For example, the Animal Trust charges £929 to £1,849 for a fracture repair for a cat or dog, while X-Rays cost £369. Bear in mind, the Animal Trust is a not-for-profit organisation – private vets will charge much more than this. 

This could mean dipping into your savings, or even getting into debt, to treat your pet, compared with the average cost of a pet insurance premium of £271, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). If you can’t afford the bills without insurance, you might be forced to make difficult decisions about your pet’s future.

Who offers pet insurance?

Most general insurers (companies which sell home and car insurance) also sell pet insurance. These include Direct Line, LV, Tesco Bank, More Than and Co-op. 

Other insurers, such as Many Pets, Petplan, Waggel and Napo Pet Insurance, focus only on pets. 

Some pet insurers only cover cats and dogs, while others cover horses, rabbits and ‘exotic’ pets, such as lizards and snakes.

Types of UK pet insurance

There are four main types of pet insurance as follows:

Vet fees for accidentsVet fees for illnessVet fee cover amount renews each yearLimited vet fee cover per conditionTime limit on vet fee coverCost
Accident-onlyxxx£
Time-limitedx££
Maximum benefitxx£££
Lifetimexx££££

Accident-only pet insurance

This type of pet insurance only covers injuries caused by accidents – this limited cover means it’s usually the cheapest type of pet insurance. 

An accident-only policy might have a limit on:

  • how long an injury will be treated for
  • total treatment costs

Time-limited pet insurance

Time-limited pet insurance will have a limit on:

  • how long you can claim for each illness or injury (usually 12 months)
  • how much money you can claim for each injury or illness

Payouts for a condition will stop when either the time limit or financial cap on treatment costs is reached.

Maximum benefit pet insurance

Maximum benefit (or ‘per condition’) pet insurance is usually more expensive than time-limited insurance. It will have a limit on:

  • the amount of money you can claim per condition

But it won’t have a time limit. This means that you can claim for the same condition more than once, until you reach the fixed sum.

Lifetime cover pet insurance

Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive type of pet insurance – but also the most expensive.

The big benefit of lifetime cover is that any condition your pet develops will continue to be covered as long as you keep renewing the policy. 

A lifetime policy might have a limit on the:

  • payout per condition
  • number of claims per year
  • total vets fees per year

What the experts say

The Kennel Club recommends dog owners buy Lifetime Cover. It says this type of policy is the best pet insurance as it “gives you the best protection from the ﬁnancial burden of caring for a poorly pet, including cover for ongoing and recurring conditions every year of your pet’s life.”

MoneySavingExpert.com also describes Lifetime Cover as “the best value if your pet develops a recurring or chronic condition”.

If you’re on a budget, Accident-Only is the cheapest type of pet insurance but, as the name suggests, it only covers accidents. It might be an affordable option for older pets.

How to make a claim on pet insurance

Contact your insurer as soon as the vet diagnoses an issue – they might be able to give you advice over the phone or recommend a vet near you. You should be able to start a claim over the phone or online.

Your insurer will ask about your pet’s medical history, what the claim is for, when the illness or accident began and which vet you took your pet to.

If you have already paid for treatment at the vets, you’ll need to send the receipts to your insurer to get the money back. Some insurers will liaise directly with vets regarding costs and payments.

The amount you will have to pay for pet insurance will depend on the type of pet, its breed, age and other circumstantial factors. (Adobe)

What to consider when choosing pet insurance

What is covered by pet insurance?

What’s covered and what’s not (exclusions) will vary from policy to policy, but this table offers a general guide.

CoveredNot covered (exclusions)
AccidentsPre-existing conditions
IllnessMicrochipping
Emergency dental treatmentRoutine dental treatment
Advertising costs if your pet gets lostVaccinations
Compensation if your pet diesNeutering
Alternative therapies, such as physiotherapyCosmetic treatment
Third party liability for dogsWorming and flea treatment
Boarding fees if you are unable to care for your petPregnancy/breeding
Euthanasia costsCremation or burial costs
Treatment for behavioural problemsDogs listed on the Dangerous Dogs Act

Vets’ costs for illness and accidents

Each policy will state a maximum figure for vets’ fees per year. This is an important figure to look at as it can vary widely between policies and insurers. Some ‘budget’ or ‘value’ policies only cover £2,000 a year, while The Kennel Club covers up to £25,000 a year.

According to the ABI, the most common conditions claimed for include: 

  • Skin problems
  • Bone fractures
  • Wounds
  • Arthritis
  • Muscular skeletal issues
  • Gastro intestinal issues
  • Hip dysplasia 
  • Cruciate ligament ruptures 
  • Tumours, Lumps and Growths 
  • Viral infections 
  • Foreign bodies 
  • Chronic illness such as diabetes

Pre-existing conditions

If your pet has been showing signs of, has been diagnosed with, or is waiting for test results for a condition at the time of taking out pet insurance, this will be classed as a ‘pre-existing condition’, which isn’t usually covered by pet insurance. 

Waiting periods

Most pet insurance policies have a waiting (or exclusion/deferment) period, during which you cannot make a claim. The idea is to stop pet owners waiting to take out insurance until their pet is ill, then claiming straight away.

Comparing the best pet insurance UK providers

The following table shows the best rated pet insurer on TrustPilot, with maximum vets’ fees, customer service and perks.

Trustpilot ratingVet fee limitCustomer servicePerksPets covered
Many Pets3.8Up to £15,00024/7 online adviceWorth up to £500· Dog · Cat
Vetsure4.8£5,000· Online claims · Direct claims at accredited practices· Unlimited number of conditions covered· Dog · Cat
Agria4.7£12,500· 24/7 vet video calls· Pet 24 tag· Dog · Cat · Horse · Rabbit
Waggel4.7£10,000· Quotes in 30 seconds · Personal claims handler · 24/7 video vet· Supports dog charities· Dog
Napo Pet Insurance4.7£16,000· 24/7 vet video · Low £75 excess· Puppy Academy· Dog · Cat
Petsure UK4.7£15,000· 24/7 access to FirstVet · No upper age limit· Blue Cross bereavement support· Dog · Cat
Kennel Club Pet Insurance4.7£25,000· Breeders insurance · Settle claims directly with vet· 5-weeks free insurance for puppies by breeders· Dog
Petwise Insurance4.6£10,000· Claims paid direct to vet · Senior pet insurance (7+)· Food contribution · Bereavement hotline· Dog
Lifetime Pet Cover4.6£10,000· Claims paid direct to vet· Travel cover · Complementary therapies· Dog · Cat
4Paws Pet Insurance4.6£12,000· Video calls via FirstVet · Claims paid direct to vet· Pay monthly at no extra cost· Dog · Cat · Rabbit
Swinton4.6£7,000· 24/7 vet line · Nutrition advice· Chance to win cost of your insurance back · Join Swinton Pet Club on social media· Cat · Dog

Many Pets offers a range of policy options, including ‘value’ and ‘complete’ Lifetime policies. Perks include a pet first aid course worth £120, unlimited vet video calls and free TrustedHousesitters membership worth £99. 

Napo Pet Insurance is one of the only insurers to cover dental illnesses. All policies have a low £75 excess you only pay once a year, per condition claimed. There’s a 15 per cent multi-pet discount and live classes from pet experts.

Animal Friends passes a proportion of the money from every pet insurance sale to animal welfare charities. All its policies cover pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom-free and treatment-free for more than two years. Policy holders get unlimited vet video consultations via the Joii app. 

LV sells Lifetime and Time-limited pet insurance for cats and dogs. It offers discounts for new pet insurance customers, as well as LV car and home insurance customers.

Agria offers Lifetime pet insurance for dogs, cats, rabbits and horses. If you rehome a pet through a rescue centre that works with Agria, you’ll get five weeks of free cover. 

Co-op Insurance sells six levels of Lifetime cover and two levels of Time-limited cover dogs and cats. Discounts are available for Co-op customers and pet parents who adopt from a rehoming centre or charity. You can pay monthly at no extra cost.

Finding the best pet insurance UK policy

The best pet insurance provider for your pet will depend on several factors, including the type and breed of pet you have, their age, and which elements of the policy you consider the most important.

Some pet insurers only cover cats and dogs, while others cover horses and rabbits, too. If you have a reptile, snake or lizard, you’ll need to find a specialist insurer that covers ‘exotic pets’.

The insurance for pedigree cats and dogs will be more expensive. This is based on claims experience as pedigrees tend to suffer from more inherited medical conditions than crossbreeds. For dogs, bigger breeds cost more to treat at the vet’s and so cost more to insure. Older pets also cost more to insure as, like humans, animals are more likely to get ill as they age.

Factors that you should consider when evaluating providers are:

What the policy covers

Accident-only policies only cover accidents, not illnesses. Lifetime cover is much more comprehensive with some policies covering pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom and treatment-free for a period of time.

Minimum and maximum age limits

Some insurers cover pets from four-weeks-old but six or eight-weeks is more normal. Most have an upper age limit when insurance starts. Some insurers (for instance, Petwise) specialise in older dogs (7+).

The cap on vets fees per year or per condition

Most policies will have an upper limit as to how much they will pay out for each condition per year. After that, you’ll have to pay for treatment to continue.

The compulsory excess

This is the amount the policyholder must pay towards a claim. In general the higher the excess, the cheaper the policy.

Policy exclusions

Pet insurance doesn’t cover routine procedures, such as microchipping, neutering and vaccinations. Other exclusions may apply too.

Any extra benefits

Almost all pet insurers offer 24/7 video vet calls. Other perks might include bereavement support if your pet dies.

Extra costs if you pay for insurance monthly

It’s almost always cheaper to pay for your policy upfront. If you pay monthly, the insurer is effectively loaning you the full premium, which you pay back with interest.

Understand your pet insurance policy

Whatever pet insurance policy you buy, it’s important to understand the cover. The types of pet insurance are described above: Accident-Only cover is cheapest and Lifetime Cover the most expensive. 

A good dog insurance policy will include third party liability, which will cover you if your dog injures someone or causes damage to property.

Each pet insurance policy will come with an excess. This is the amount the policyholder pays before insurance pays out. You might have to pay one excess per year or one per claim. Higher excesses generally mean lower premiums.

Paying for pet insurance

You can normally pay for pet insurance monthly or annually. Most insurers charge extra if you pay for your policy monthly.

Some insurers offer discounts for:

  • Existing customers
  • Insuring more than one pet
  • Rehomed animals

How to get a quote for pet insurance

Quotes will usually be supplied on various assumptions. For example, for dogs it will assume no aggressive tendencies, up-to-date vaccinations and that there hasn’t been any legal action involving the dog.

Step 1: If you have a dog or cat, use a price comparison site such as Compare The Market, Confused and Moneysupermarket to compare policies. Also get quotes from Direct Line, Petplan and other pet insurers not on price comparison sites. If you have another type of pet, you’ll need to get quotes from individual insurers online or over the phone.

Step 2: Enter your details and those of your pet. You will need the following details to hand: 

  • Name
  • Age
  • Gender
  • Crossbreed or breed
  • Size when fully grown if crossbreed (dog)
  • If your pet is chipped
  • If your pets is neutered or spayed
  • How much you paid
  • Details of any pre-existing conditions

It will also ask for:

  • Your name, address and date of birth
  • When you want cover to start

Step 3: Choose the type of cover you want and check the maximum vets’ fees you can claim. Note the excess on the policy and visit Quidco or Topcashback to see if you can get cashback on the policy.

Frequently asked questions

