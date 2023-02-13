Aviva has a Truspilot score of 4.5, with more than 26,600 online reviews, and five-star reviews make up 75 per cent of the total. One-star reviews make up just 12 per cent of the total, and our researcher found that most of these reviews were disappointed with the customer service that they had received.

“Nice and easy online application. Clear instructions and lots of opportunities to upgrade the policy. £84 cheaper than my like-for-like renewal offer from the previous insurer. Added bonus of free legal cover and no charges to make any changes to policy as via online portal.”

Diane Sutton, via Trustpilot

“Best renewal price for a quality insurer and at least £70 cheaper from my current insurer Esure renewal (that’s with three cars and my home insurance through them, so much for multi car and loyalty!) Will see if they are cheaper when the next car insurance is up! (I have eight cars in my household to insure each year and I always use the comparison websites on renewal, so the prices are always like for like!”

Amy Elkin, via Trustpilot

“So far so good…got an online comprehensive home insurance quote. Unsure of some particulars but was put through swiftly to a very polite gentleman who went through the quote with me.”

Anna, via Trustpilot

“It has been two months since the house insurance claim was put through. The case manager is so unprofessional. He is only now asking for documents two months later to process the claim – surely admin is at the start of a claim? No dehumidifier provided, no settlement offered, won’t answer any questions, no tradespeople offered and we are expected to live in a house with wet floors causing damp and mould in winter. I genuinely have never seen such poor and unprofessional service and will never recommend Aviva again.”