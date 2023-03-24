The cost of buildings insurance can be affected by a number of factors, but the good news is it is getting cheaper across the board.

The average cost of home insurance (combined buildings and contents cover) was £300 a year in 2022, according to the ABI – the cheapest since the organisation started collecting data in 2012. The average price for separate buildings cover (£228) and contents policies (£116) were also at an all-time low in 2022, as homeowners got the best deals in a very competitive market.

However, a rise in subsidence claims, a surge in frozen pipe payouts and the rising costs of building materials and labour could increase the average quote for building insurance in 2023, the ABI said.

New rules on the pricing of home insurance came into force on 1 January 2022 to ensure the price paid by renewing customers is no greater than the price charged to a new customer buying the same policy. Partly as a result of these reforms, in 2022 the average price to renew a combined buildings and contents insurance policy fell by 10 per cent to £316.

There are ways to make your buildings insurance cost even less when getting quotes:.

1. Use price comparison sites

Using comparison sites is a sure fire way to get the best quote, as they let you compare hundreds of policies in a few clicks.

2. Install smoke and fire alarms

Insurers will usually want to know if you have smoke and fire alarms at your property. You should have them for safety reasons, but installing these devices could also save you money on your premiums.

3. Pay a higher excess

The excess on an insurance policy is the amount you agree to pay to fix damage before your cover will pay out. The higher the excess, the lower your premiums. This is because the insurer is less likely to have to pay out on smaller claims.

4. Pay your premium yearly

When you get a quote, you are usually offered the option to pay your premiums monthly or annually. Insurers will typically charge you less overall if you pay upfront in one go, rather than monthly.

5. Keep your no claims bonus

A no claims bonus is the discount you get on your policy by not making any claims on it for a number of years. It typically starts at around 20 to 30 per cent after one year of no claims, and can be as much as 50 per cent after around seven years of no claims. Be aware that not all insurers offer a no claims discount.

Other factors that could affect the cost of your premium are:

How likely you are to claim. Your premiums could be higher if insurers think you are more likely to make a claim. Reasons that could increase your likelihood of making a claim are things like living near a river (increased chance of flood risk), or if homes in your area have a history of subsidence. Households that live near water were quoted, on average, £12 more on home insurance in 2022 than those that live further away from water, according to research by Compare the Market.