Choosing the right home insurance is no easy feat. As you’d expect when taking out any type of insurance, the small print can be vast, there are lots of terms and conditions involved, and overlooking one slight detail could have financial consequences when it comes to making a claim. There’s no getting round how important it is to triple check your specific policy wording, as this will be defined on a case-by-case basis, depending on what you have covered in your policy and other details.

To help you get a good understanding of which insurers cover what, how much financial aid they offer and how they compare with other home insurance providers, our in-house team of researchers have spent hundreds of hours reading different policy documents, scouring websites, customer reviews and speaking with companies directly to effectively sum up what you should typically find with each policy to help with your decision.