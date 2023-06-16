Best VPN for torrenting 2023: Speeds and privacy tested

Torrenting requires a certain level of privacy and security and one of the best ways to ensure anonymity is through the use of a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN masks your IP address and disguises online activity, which includes torrenting. Not all VPNs are built to support torrenting software, in part due to the need for fast connection speeds for downloading torrents.

Torrenting refers to downloading or distributing files via BitTorrent – a communication protocol for peer-to-peer (a connection between two IP networks, allowing traffic to flow between either source) file sharing through a decentralised network.

The sharing nature of torrenting speeds up the process of uploading or downloading a large file onto a central server (a system that provides local area networking services to multiple users). Simply put, torrenting splits large files into manageable, smaller bits, ready for transmission to and from multiple devices – torrenting gets faster when a number of peers are available for file transfer.

Torrenting itself is not illegal, but downloading copyrighted material is, and this is what could have negative consequences.

We’ve compiled a list of all the best VPNs for torrenting, all of which have been tried and tested for speed, privacy and security.