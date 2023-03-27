- SOFTWARE
With online fraud increasing all the time, consumer confidence in internet security has waned in recent years. People are becoming ever-more security conscious and are looking for ways to protect themselves when online. In fact, Apple – and other big tech companies – has recognised this and is actively building security and privacy features into its products, as well as its marketing.
A VPN (virtual private network) is a great way to protect your data while using the internet. A VPN basically works by hiding the location of your phone or computer, so it can’t be accessed by cyber criminals. Your data remains yours.
The question is: is it worth paying for a VPN or will a free one do the job? In this guide, we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of free VPNs, how to choose a free VPN, and review the best ones. We also compare what you get with the best paid options.
The simple answer is that a free VPN can be good if you’re in a pinch, but isn’t a great choice if you’re serious about your online privacy or are a heavy internet user. Read on to find out how we came to this conclusion.
Spoiler alert: free VPNs aren’t as good as paid versions. If you don’t want all the hassle that comes with using a free VPN, and just want to quickly and simply secure your data, then these are our experts’ recommendations.
The two main differences between a free and paid VPN is the amount of data that can be encrypted per month – free VPNs are very limited, while paid VPNs are unlimited – and with the number of servers and server locations a user can access.
A higher number of servers usually means that the VPN performance (download and upload speed) will remain high, even under heavy load, while having more servers in more countries will increase security as well as the number of countries where you can locate your IP.
And, while some free VPNs can access online video streaming services, the quality of the stream is severely limited due to the relatively small bandwidth and the low data allocation.
This table compares the best free VPNs against one another, as well as our Editor’s Choice for paid VPN – ExpressVPN – for reference. As you can see, there’s quite a difference between paid and free in the world of VPNs and even comparable features come with one caveat or another.
For example, ProtonVPN Free has unlimited data, but only gives you three server locations to choose from, while Atlas VPN Free can stream video, but its data allocation is so low, you won’t get much video streamed before you run out.
|Servers
|Countries
|Data limit
|Platforms supported
|Torrenting
|Unblocks streaming
|Audited no-log policy
|ExpressVPN (paid)
|3,000
|94
|None
|10
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ProtonVPN Free
|100
|3
|None
|6
|No
|No
|Yes
|PrivadoVPN Free
|12
|10
|10GB /month
|6
|No
|Yes**
|No
|Windscribe Free
|11
|11
|2GB – 15GB /month*
|12
|Yes
|Yes**
|No
|Atlas VPN Free
|3
|3
|5GB
|4
|Yes
|Yes**
|Yes
|Hide/me Free VPN
|5
|5
|10GB
|19
|Yes
|No
|Yes
There’s nothing for free on the internet; if you’re not paying for something, then you’re the product – or so goes the infamous saying. This is never more true than with a free VPN – servers, infrastructure, and engineers cost money and they have to be paid for somehow – through the user.
There are a couple of ways for free VPNs to make money. Firstly, and somewhat ironically, if you’re using a VPN to protect your personal information, they can sell your data. This is usually any data that you’ve given them, including your email address and location, as well as your browsing history, which advertisers can use to efficiently target ads at you
The second way is through pop-up ads in the VPN apps. With potentially millions of users, this method can be enough to sustain a business just through clicks on ads.
Another strategy to watch out for is the upsell. Most free VPNs will limit your monthly data allowance and encourage you to sign up for a paid plan when you run out.
|Pros
|Cons
|Try before you buy
|Your browsing history can sometimes be sold to brokers
|Some security is better than none
|Limited number of servers
|Reduced number of locations to choose from
|Often lighter security
|Usually a limit on data
|Not good for streaming content
|Limited app support
|Some have adverts
Many free VPNs are specced-down versions of the company’s full VPN, so will use the same servers, same encryption protocols, and same policies of the paid version. So, on an encryption level, the best free VPNs are as safe as paid ones.
That said, free VPNs on the Google Play store have a reputation of being leaky. According to ProPrivacy, more than 40 per cent of these free VPN apps leak users’ data online through poor privacy practices. Our advice: don’t download a free VPN app from Google Play unless you’ve thoroughly researched it beforehand and are confident that it has stringent data management practices in place.
One other thing to look out for is how the VPN company looks after your data. Some smaller providers will sell your data to brokers, so this could be considered a risk, especially if you’re looking to stay 100 per cent anonymous online.
While some free VPNs can access Netflix and other streaming services (many simply cannot), they will usually limit your bandwidth (the rate at which data is transferred), resulting in poor image and sound quality.
In addition, the low data allocation provided by free VPNs is completely unsuitable for streaming any serious amount of video and audio. Using a free VPN for this purpose will eat up that allocation in no time at all.
A free VPN will offer the user the features of a VPN for free for an unlimited time, whereas a free trial VPN will not. After the free period is over, the user is charged for continued use. Payment details are almost always taken when the user signs up or creates an account, so the user will be charged automatically, unless the account is cancelled before the trial period ends.
A free VPN will usually have a very limited feature set; the aim of the provider is to upsell the user to the paid, full-featured version of the software.
A free VPN or a VPN with a free trial is a good way to test the service and give you a good idea of its effectiveness and its performance.
Very few VPNs have a bona-fide free trial, instead offering a money-back guarantee for an initial period (usually 30 days) when you sign up for six months or more. While this technically does qualify as a free trial, it requires that you pay the full price up front and remember to cancel before the end of the so-called trial period.
The VPNs with the longest free trials, which don’t require an upfront payment, are as follows:
|VPN
|Free trial period
|Payment details at sign up
|Avast SecureLine
|60 days
|Yes
|Norton Secure VPN
|30 days
|Yes
|F-Secure
|30 days
|No
|Malwarebytes VPN
|7 days
|No
|Surfshark*
|7 days
|Yes
Avast SecureLine, Norton Secure VPN, and Surshark all offer free trials where the payment is taken after the trial period but do require payment details when you first sign up. Remember to cancel before the end of the trial period if you don’t want to be charged for a monthly or annual plan.
The industry standard for encryption is AES-256, which is effectively uncrackable; no encryption is completely secure, given enough time, but AES-256 would take millions of years to break using the technology currently available. It’s often referred to as ‘military grade’, as it’s employed by the US military. So look out for either of these terms and you’ll know the VPN has top security.
A no-log privacy policy is a promise made by the provider that they won’t retain any of your data, such as your browsing history. But how do you know if it’s keeping its promise? The best VPNs are regularly audited by third parties, such as Delotte, to test their privacy and security practices. So make sure if a VPN provider has a no-log policy it’s an audited one.
A drop-off in broadband speed is to be expected when using a VPN, especially when accessing international servers. This is usually due to the distance the data has to travel, so servers farther away will be slower than those that are closer. The best VPNs retain more of your base broadband speed.
A VPN provider has to comply with the data laws of the country in which it is registered, so this can affect the data it does and does not collect. This can affect your privacy. We recommend choosing a provider based in a country with more relaxed data retention and sharing laws.
A good indicator of a VPN provider’s credibility is the age of the business. It’s also worth checking its Trustpilot page for the overall rating and the number of reviews.
Paid VPNs nearly always give you unlimited access to their servers, but free VPNs will limit both the number of locations and servers, as well the amount of data you can protect. This varies from provider to provider: it can be as little as one location and server and 2GB of data to six servers and 15GB of data.
To put this in context, 1GB of data will get you one hour of Netflix at best video quality (standard definition), 20 minutes at HD, and about 8 minutes at 4K.
Data limit: Unlimited
Number of servers: 22
Number of locations: 3
Maximum number of connected devices: 1
AES-256: Yes
No-log policy: Yes
Audited no-log policy: Yes
Headquarters: Switzerland
|Pros
|Cons
|Unlimited data
|Only three server locations
|User-friendly apps
|One connected device
|Audited no-log policy
|No UK server
Proton VPN is part of the Proton suite of apps and services, which includes Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive. Proton was founded in 2014 by a group of scientists who met at CERN, with the objective to provide private email; Proton VPN was born out of the need to better protect the activists and journalists who use Proton Mail.
That said, Proton VPN Free is for anyone who values web privacy, not just users of Proton Mail; it is the unpaid version of its VPN application.
Proton VPN Free is one of the few free VPNs to offer unlimited data, which is a huge plus. Most free VPNs limit bandwidth to a few gigabytes per month, while some will let you boost your allowance through either promoting them on your social media channels or signing up for an email. Not so with Proton VPN Free – unlimited data really is a major advantage over its rivals.
The Proton VPN desktop and phone apps look modern, are easy-to-use, and are very responsive. They basically work just like the paid version of Proton VPN, only with various features and (mostly) servers locked out.
Connecting to one of the three available server locations – Netherlands, United States, and Japan – is as easy as you would expect. There’s also an option to simply connect to the fastest server, inevitably the one closest to you – in our case the server in the Netherlands.
There are plenty of features, which are, pleasingly, unlocked for free users, such as the ability to create different profiles for different use-cases. For example, you might want to download a file via a torrent, so you can customise your connection for peer-to-peer (P2P), choose the encryption protocol and the server you want to connect to.
Similarly, you can create custom profiles for The Onion Router (Tor) and Secure Core usage, or simply one that connects to your favourite server location. Basically, there’s plenty of scope here for serious users to get the most out of their VPN.
Just like the paid version, Proton VPN Free doesn’t log data and has been audited by a third party, so we know it’s good for its word. Its headquarters are in Switzerland, which has stringent privacy-focussed data laws, so any small amounts of data that are retained will be safe from government eyes. AES-256 encryption is provided as standard by Proton VPN and it features OpenVPN (UDP and TCP) and Wireguard protocols.
Normally we would test how well a VPN performs while on the closest server, ie, a UK to UK test. However, with Proton VPN Free’s limited server options, that wasn’t possible; the closest server to our team was the Netherlands.
Even so, this server proved to be very good, returning a download degradation from our baseline speeds without the VPN connected of only 91 per cent and upload of 95 per cent – numbers that are comparable to paid VPNs. Our UK to US test also returned good results, with an average of 86 per cent download and 95 per cent upload, but UK to Japan was poor, with an average of just 5.5 per cent download value, so a miserly 3Mbps from a base 50+Mbps broadband connection.
One downside to Proton VPN Free is it’s not usable for streaming video – you won’t have access to the servers that are built for this purpose.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Percentage of base upload speed
|Latency
|No VPN
|53.94
|18.54
|17
|UK to NL
|49.48
|91.70%
|17.62
|95%
|21
|UK to US
|46.41
|86.00%
|17.68
|95%
|170
|UK to JP
|2.96
|5.50%
|2.13
|12%
|506
The Proton VPN team is contactable via a support form, email, and through Twitter. It also has a good online wiki, with detailed information and clear, concise help documentation.
Proton VPN Free is the clear winner here. Its rivals’ data caps are miserly compared with Proton VPN Free’s unlimited data allocation, and its apps are a level above the competition. Performance is good for a free service; comparable with the best paid VPNs out there. The limited server locations is a real downside, however, but if you’re in need of basic web privacy, then there really is only one choice: Proton VPN Free. Just don’t expect it to be usable for streaming video.
★★★
Data limit: 10GB per month
Number of servers: 12
Number of locations: 10
Maximum number of connected devices: 1
AES-256: Yes
No-log policy: Yes
Audited no-log policy: No
Headquarters: Switzerland
|Pros
|Cons
|Data limit is good enough for light use
|No-log policy hasn’t been audited
|HQ in Switzerland
PrivadoVPN is a relative newcomer to the VPN market, having been founded just four years ago. Based in Geneva, the PrivadoVPN team comprises a small cohort of programmers and security experts.
You’ll get 10GB of data per month with ProvadoVPN. Clearly, an unlimited amount of data is best, but 10GB is decent, as long as you’re not planning to do much browsing or – especially – streaming video or music.
The PrivadoVPN Free apps are about as basic as they come, enabling you to connect to a server, choose your server location and enable a kill switch. There are a few more options in the settings, however, where you can choose an encryption protocol and which apps will connect via a secure tunnel (branded by PrivadoVPN as SmartRoute).
PrivadoVPN Free has a no-log policy, although it has not been audited by a third party, as of yet. It offers three options for encryption: IKEv2, WireGuard, and OpenVPN (both UDP and TCP protocols). Like ProtonVPN, PrivadoVPN’s headquarters are located in Switzerland, so user data is protected under Swiss law, and doesn’t come under EU (or US) jurisdiction.
PrivadoVPN Free’s UK server proved to be good if not great, giving our testers 85 per cent download speed of base broadband performance. Upload was better with 95 per cent of base. Dropoff was even more pronounced on its US server, giving us just 65 per cent of the download base speed. For the final test, PrivadoVPN Free’s limited server options meant that Argentina was the farthest location we could test – this gave us a decent 47 per cent of base upload but a poor 12 per cent download.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Upload speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|Latency
|No VPN
|67.3
|18.57
|16
|UK to UK
|56.96
|85.00%
|17.71
|95%
|25
|UK to US
|43.55
|65.00%
|12.15
|65%
|160
|UK to Arg
|31.38
|47.00%
|2.32
|12%
|378
PrivadoVPN’s customer support consists of a good online wiki and email. Sadly, there’s no chat or phone options available.
PrivadoVPN Free is a decent choice. It will give you good, if limited, internet privacy and is a good choice if you need a relatively small amount of data each month. Local server speed is decent, as is the security on offer. It is possible to stream video with Privado VPN’s free servers, but we wouldn’t want to, given the drop in quality and limited data allocation. If streaming is your primary reason to get a VPN, then you’ll need to invest in a paid option.
★★1/2
Data limit: 2GB – 15GB per month
Number of servers: 12
Number of locations: 10
Maximum number of connected devices: 1
AES-256: Yes
No-log policy: Yes
Audited no-log policy: No
Headquarters: Canada
|Pros
|Cons
|Up to 15GB of data
|Extra data requires user to work for it
Windscribe is another relative newcomer to the VPN market, having been founded in 2016 in Canada. Its VPN app is just one of a number of online security features that it offers, alongside malware and tracker blocking.
On the surface of it, 15GB of data might seem like a relatively generous allocation, but that upper end comes with caveats. You’ll get 2GB when you sign up for Windscribe Free, which you can increase to 10GB by confirming your email address. A further 5GB bump requires you to send a tweet about the service, and you’ll need at least three followers to qualify.
That said, 10GB is decent and enough data to protect yourself while using email or messaging apps, but not suitable for browsing or streaming data.
How to use
The Windscribe desktop app is tiny, which makes it unobtrusive if you wish to keep it in view at all times. Server locations are selected via a dropdown menu from below the main app interface; there are options for favourites, static IPs, and custom configurations.
It takes a bit of digging, but the app enables you to choose a preferred protocol, as well as use some of Windscribe’s own privacy filters, such as automotive malware and trackers blocking, as well as blockers for social networks, gambling, and clickbait-style ads. You can also select which apps will use split tunnelling.
Windscribe Free boasts AES-256 encryption; you can either let Windscribe choose the best encryption protocol or select from WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN (UDP and TCP), Stealth, and WStunnel. In spite of a no-log policy, Windscribe has yet to be audited by a third party, unlike some of its competitors. Data privacy laws in Canada aren’t as robust as those in, say, Switzerland, so having its headquarters in Toronto could potentially be an issue for some.
Windscribe Free’s UK to UK test was very good, giving us results that were nearly on-par with the Proton VPN Free test above. However, for our US test, things degraded quickly, with a download speed of just 68 per cent of the base speed. Canada was the farthest we could test with Windscribe Free’s servers and this came back, unsurprisingly, similar to the US server with a download speed just 64 per cent of base. Upload speed was twice as slow, however, returning just 40 per cent of the base upload speed.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Upload speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|Latency
|No VPN
|62.75
|18.61
|16
|UK to UK
|56.64
|90.00%
|17.59
|95%
|19
|UK to US
|42.9
|68.00%
|15.51
|83%
|201
|UK to Can
|40.23
|64.00%
|7.63
|40%
|303
The Windscribe VPN support page features a robust database, with plenty of help and how to pages. It also has a decent chatbot – named Garry – and you can contact the team via Discord or problem solve on Windscribe’s sub-Reddit.
Windscribe’s free VPN is a fair choice, but is in a clear third place on this list. Its servers test well, especially for local use. However, its basic data allocation is very small (just 2GB) but is easily upgradable to a decent amount with email verification. With privacy, we would definitely recommend a VPN with an audited no-log policy, so Windscribe falls short here. And, like PrivadoVPN Free, it’s possible to stream video but not recommended. Again, you’ll need a paid VPN if you want to do much of this.
Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN. We will only recommend a VPN after hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
Our review scores are determined the following categories:
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up to date as possible.
While free VPNs have their uses, we can’t really recommend you use one if you’re serious about internet security and online privacy.
We can envision where a free VPN could be useful in certain cases – say when you’re using public wifi in a coffee shop to send a few emails – but for regular web browsing, transferring files, or streaming online content, you’ll need something that packs a bigger punch.
With limited data, fewer servers and locations, ads, or the risk that your data is being sold to the highest bidder, as well as all the nagging upsell messages, free VPNs are the perfect example of you getting what you pay for.
In a pinch, a free VPN can give you basic internet privacy, but if you’re a heavy data user, then you’re much better off with a paid option. Free VPNs just aren’t worth the hassle.
ExpressVPN is our Editor Choice’s for the best VPN. Simply put, it’s the best all-round option. ExpressVPN has great security, a fast connection, and is a great option for streaming content. The apps are user-friendly and are available for every platform you could wish for. ExpressVPN costs a little more than the others but we reckon it’s worth it – as an all-round package ExpressVPN can’t be beaten.
If you value privacy over everything else, then NordVPN is the best option. As one of the longest-running VPN providers, NordVPN has great experience with security and offers best-in-class privacy features. Its double VPN encryption adds more privacy to your browsing, while private DNS protection means there’s no threat of hijacking and no logging of your online activities.
In our tests, Surfshark just pipped ExpressVPN to the accolade of fastest VPN, so if you value speed over everything else, this is the VPN for you. You still get great security from Surfshark, and it has the largest number of servers of our top three.