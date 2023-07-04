How free VPNs make money from their users

In general, VPNs collect two types of user data: connection logs and usage logs. While the former are required for troubleshooting and service improvement, the latter give additional information about the user’s activities online, such as visited sites, downloaded information, online interactions, and locations.

Feeless as they may claim to be, free VPNs can largely profit from the information they collect. Let’s look at the various monetisation strategies some free services employ.

Selling user data

Free VPNs often utilise various data-tracking technologies such as cookies, web beacons, and tracking pixels to monitor your online activity. These digital footprints, coupled with the personal information you provide during registration (your name, address and email), are frequently repackaged and sold to advertisers or data brokers. In fact, the above-mentioned ProPrivacy research reports 40 per cent of free VPNs on the Google Play Store can leak personally identifiable data.

Far from acting as guardians of your privacy, such free VPNs could potentially auction off intricate details of your life and preferences to the highest bidder. Selling user data may extend to sharing your email with third-party businesses, opening the floodgates to an influx of spam and unwanted emails. The ramifications go beyond a cluttered inbox – you’re also left vulnerable to phishing emails and other malicious activities, adding significant risk to the perceived convenience of free VPNs.

Despite being disturbing and unethical, these practices are legal if disclosed in the VPN’s privacy policy and agreed to by the user. The discrepancies between the privacy claims and the privacy policy of free VPNs actually gave rise to a complaint against HotSpot Shield Free VPN filed with the Federal Trade Commission in the US. Although it hasn’t been settled yet, this case highlights the importance of careful consideration of the agreements users enter into.

Targeted ads

By nature of their business model, free VPNs often need to compensate for the lack of user subscription fees. One common method is leveraging the vast data they gather for advertising purposes.

They may directly use your data for marketing. Anytime you log in or search for something online that piques your interest, the VPN takes note. This data then informs the types of ads they present to you and how they can do so most efficiently. Touch VPN, for example, offers only free services, and its revenue is generated by in-app ads and purchases only.

Advertisers pay to feature ads within VPN apps, leading to users being flooded with pop-up ads. These ads are often personalised, which suggests the VPN has shared your data with the advertisers, potentially including the browsing history you intended to safeguard. This unfortunate paradox illustrates how the tool you trusted to maintain your privacy could instead be violating it for profit.

Using cookies to track you online

Contrary to the promise of anonymity, many free VPNs track users’ online activities, using connection and usage logs to profile user habits and interests.

As mentioned above, browser cookies, web beacons, and tracking pixels are common tools for monitoring online behaviour. While these tools keep tabs on your online activities, they’re often invisible.

As a result, even though you may believe you’re navigating the web anonymously, your online activities could be continually monitored, with some free VPNs even selling this data to third parties. This practice fundamentally undermines the intended purpose of a VPN – to protect your online privacy.

Using a free VPN could also lead to legal implications if it is based in one of the Five, Nine, or 14 Eyes alliance countries, obliging them to share user data with government agencies upon request. Therefore, while free VPNs might seem tempting, they often come with hidden costs to your privacy and potentially even your legal standing.

Upselling tactics

While free VPN services can offer a useful starting point, many employ upselling tactics to encourage users to switch to their paid plans. These methods often limit the free service, intending to make the premium offering more appealing. Upselling tactics could include:

Data limits : Many free VPNs will restrict the amount of data you can use or throttle your connection speed. For example, Windscribe and Hide.me impose a 2GB and 10GB monthly data cap respectively, and with Hotspot Shield, users are limited to 500MB daily. Once you’ve reached this limit, you’ll likely be nudged to upgrade to a premium plan, promising unlimited data usage and faster speeds.

Restricting geo-blocked sites : Free VPNs may limit the servers or countries you can connect to, barring you from accessing certain websites or services locked to specific geographic locations. For instance, Opera VPN limits the server selection to three regions for its free plan. If you wish to access these restricted sites, you’ll often find yourself being prompted to upgrade to a paid plan with a wider range of server access.

Spam email : Finally, you may find your inbox inundated with promotional emails highlighting the limitations of the free plan while extolling the virtues of the premium services. Although these emails are part of the VPN provider’s marketing strategy, the volume and content can sometimes cross into the realm of spam.

Ultimately, all these upselling tactics aim to guide you towards paying for premium services by emphasising the potential benefits of paid VPN services.

Infecting your device with malware

Alarmingly, some free VPNs jeopardise the security of your device by covertly unloading malware, including spyware or ransomware, onto your computer, tablet, or smartphone, potentially causing significant damage.

Using malware, VPNs may gain complete control over your device, enabling unrestricted access to your stored data. From your device’s information and location data to more personal details such as emails, messages, and phone numbers, all data stored in your device can be extracted, edited, modified, and deleted.

A stark example of fraudulent tactics to make profits is the case of Hola, a VPN service known to utilise malware to transform its free users’ devices into exit nodes or VPN servers. As a peer-to-peer proxy service, Hola utilised users’ bandwidths and IP addresses to cater to its paying customers without knowledge or consent.

Getting you advertise them on your social network feed

Sometimes, free VPNs encourage their users to advertise their services on social media. They might offer perks like extra data or faster connection speeds if you post about them on sites like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Here’s how it usually works: the free VPN asks you to mention their service on your social media, perhaps with a good review or a recommendation to your friends. In return, you get some benefits from the service.

This might seem like a fair swap, but keep in mind that you’re essentially providing the VPN with free advertising. It’s important to think about what you’re doing. Promoting a free VPN service could encourage others to use a service that might put their online privacy or safety at risk. Always read the small print and consider the potential impact before you agree to promote any service.

Selling your bandwidth to paying users

Like Hola, which we discussed above, some free VPNs can use your internet connection to benefit their paying customers. This is particularly relevant when a VPN offers both a free and a paid version. While you, as a free user, can connect to the internet without any obvious limitations, the VPN could be using your connection in unexpected ways.

An example of this tactic is when a VPN takes your unused internet capacity, essentially your “bandwidth”, and passes it to their paying customers. In simpler terms, the VPN uses your internet resources to improve the service for those who pay, creating a profit from this exchange.

To avoid this, consider switching to the VPN’s paid version if they have one. However, not all VPNs openly admit to this practice, which means you may not be aware if your device’s connection is being used to enhance someone else’s browsing experience.

Creating botnets

A botnet is a cluster of interconnected computers synchronised to carry out harmful actions. Individual machines within this network, called “bots”, are manipulated by a third party to circulate malware, launch attacks, or distribute spam. The control often infiltrates the machines through viruses or worms, converting them into “zombies” to serve malicious intents.

In addition to utilising their users’ bandwidths, Hola permitted free users’ devices to become part of a large botnet used for anonymous malware attacks. Not only does this misuse place your device at risk, but it can also get you involved in potentially harmful online activities stemming from the supposed safety of a free VPN service.

Despite the publicity of this incident, some free VPNs continue these practices unchecked, posing a substantial risk to their users.