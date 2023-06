A VPN is generally used for security, privacy and access to restricted content. Why would someone opt for a free VPN? Well, there are several reasons, and we will discuss some of them in this guide.

You can enjoy many benefits by using the free version of a VPN; however, it does not provide complete protection like a paid version. Some advantages of using a free VPN are basic privacy and security, cost savings and wifi protection in public areas.

Considering the limitations and drawbacks of using a free VPN is essential. Some providers sell your information to third-party organisations to generate revenue, jeopardising your security. Free VPNs also have certain limitations, such as slower speeds, data caps and connection interruptions. Additionally, there may be some privacy concerns because not all free VPN services provide strong encryption.

Despite the drawbacks, there are a few benefits of using a free VPN, and you can even create your own VPN in Windows and the cloud. In this article, we will discuss how to set up a native VPN for free, as well as how to download a VPN and set it up on different devices at work or at home.