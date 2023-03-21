Trustpilot awards Surfshark 4.5 out of five stars with more than 18,550 customer reviews (at the time of writing). Of those, 85 per cent of reviews give four or five stars. NordVPN has a similar score, while ExpressVPN has a higher percentage of four- and five-star reviews at 93 per cent.

Surfshark replies promptly to both positive and negative reviews, suggesting it takes customer feedback seriously.

Many customers praise Surfshark’s customer services, mentioning how helpful it is and the effectiveness of the solutions offered. Conversely, 10 per cent of reviews awarded a one- or two-star rating, with problems downloading Surfshark in certain countries and getting refunds appearing to be issues.

“Had Phoebe help me out with a login issue. Small victories count when you’re having a bad enough day and this was one. Love Surfshark as an app, and the support is just as good. Great ability to be personable online.”

Col, via Trustpilot

“They will not allow you to cancel the subscription and you have to contact support for cancellation [of] the subscription. They will not even refund if the payment gets deducted a few hours back.”

Mehmood Bhatti, via Trustpilot

Surfshark also receives high marks on the Google Play store, where it currently has 4.2 out of five stars with more than 71,000 reviews.

“Smooth working app; it runs in the background with plenty of options. As well as a quick-connect feature, I appreciate the ease [with which] you can choose a different country and connect in seconds. I’ve had a few problems with it stuck on 0 per cent while connecting before, but recent updates seem to have fixed this. You can even disable it for certain apps or URLs as unfortunately some providers are beginning to recognise and block VPN IPs outright – I hope some could be overcome. Nonetheless, Surfshark works seamlessly.”

Rajib Miah, via Google Play

Likewise, users on the Apple App store have rated Surfshark 4.8 out of five stars with more than 31,500 reviews, the vast majority of which give the full five stars.

“Surfshark is an extremely great service. It ticks every box you’ll need for a VPN. An easy to navigate app and amazing prices. Features like Cleanweb are useful for blocking ads and malware and from my conducted speed tests, the speeds have remained constantly consistent when using WireGuard, and the amount of servers that have been added from when I first began my subscription is impressive … Surfshark has so many more features you can discover by trying it out yourself.”