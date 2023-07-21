- SOFTWARE
A VPN for gaming is crucial if you’d like to remain safe from potential cyberattacks that threaten to interrupt your gaming experience. The world of gaming has been known to suffer from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which are essentially other gamers’ tactics designed to throw you off your kill streak and temporarily out of the game.
As well as security, speed is just as imperative to gaming, which itself consumes a lot of bandwidth, so not only are you under attack from gaming tactics, but your Internet Service Provider (ISP) may also hit you with what’s known as bandwidth throttling – essentially, slowing your connection down to manage network congestion.
To help you best the underarm tactics and win at lightning speed, we’ve compiled a list of all the best VPNs for gaming – tried and tested for speed and security.
There were several factors our researchers took into account to establish the best VPN for gaming:
|Price
|Free version
|Maximum number of connected devices
|Number of servers
|AES-256 encryption
|Audited no-log policy
|NordVPN
|From £2.79/m
|No
|6
|5,500+
|Yes
|Yes
|ExpressVPN
|From £5.25/m
|No
|5
|3,000+
|Yes
|Yes
|Surfshark
|From £1.78/m
|No
|Unlimited
|3,200+
|Yes
|Yes
|CyberGhost
|From £1.92/m
|No
|7
|9,000+
|Yes
|Yes
|ProtonVPN
|From £4.31 (€4.99)/m
|Yes
|10
|2,700+
|Yes
|Yes
Here’s what our experts rate as the best VPNs for gaming.
Free version: No | Maximum number of connected devices: Seven | Number of servers: 9,000+ | Encryption: AES-256 | VPN protocols: OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard | No-log policy: Yes | Audited: Yes, by Deloitte | Headquarters: Bucharest, Romania | Pricing: From £1.92 per month for a 24-month plan (plus three months free)
|Pros
|Cons
|Dedicated servers for gaming
|No 24/7 live chat
|Excellent range of security features
|Reasonably priced
CyberGhost is our best VPN for gaming – it boasts fast connection speeds, dedicated gaming servers and a range of security features. Notably, CyberGhost’s latency, which determines video lag, was the lowest when tested by our researchers. The service is compatible with gaming consoles and routers and comes with a kill switch and split tunnelling features.
CyberGhost offers a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is more than most other providers.
|Subscription term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.89 / month
|6 months
|£6.19 / month (£37.14 every six months)
|24 months (+2 free months)
|£1.92 / month (£49.92 first two years and annually thereafter)
When gaming, users can be susceptible to cyberattacks, whereby their internet connection becomes temporarily interrupted. CyberGhost’s secure VPN connection is designed to ward off DDoS attacks, ensuring you’re never kicked out of a game.
CyberGhost’s dedicated gaming servers provide fast and secure connections. On the Windows app, you’ll have access to a selection of optimised gaming servers, which offer the lowest latency. Users can also sort CyberGhost’s servers by distance, load and ping from the main server menu in order to utilise the fastest server for gaming.
Security features like an automatic kill switch, split tunnelling and a choice of VPN protocols are also available to use and provide an excellent level of security for gamers.
There’s a lot to like when it comes to CyberGhost’s apps; gamers will especially benefit from the option to download the VPN directly onto their router, and CyberGhost’s Smart DNS can be configured for Xbox and PlayStation. The provider’s app interface is sleek and easy to navigate.
CyberGhost comes with a range of useful features, but its Smart Rules feature is the most notable for gamers. It allows users to turn on auto launch for specified apps when opened. For its Windows app, there’s a dedicated gaming server list, which focuses on speed and low latency.
For gaming, the most important thing to consider when carrying out a speed test is a VPN’s latency. Low latency will mean minimal delay in video and audio playback.
CyberGhost’s latency was the best across all three servers we tested. For the UK server, it was just one millisecond slower than our non-VPN connection; the most impressive was the US server, which was just 75ms slower despite the physical distance between our researcher and the server – you can expect minimal lag for both the UK and US servers.
Its download and upload speeds were also above average, not dropping by more than 10 per cent, bar the Australian upload speed.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|73.07
|18.06
|13ms
|UK to UK
|69.6
|17.2
|14ms
|95%
|95%
|UK to US
|69.22
|16.88
|88ms
|94%
|93%
|UK to Aus
|66.4
|8.71
|250ms
|90%
|48%
CyberGhost is well-liked by its customers and receives excellent reviews on the Apple App Store, where it scores a 4.2 out of five stars, and an admirable 4.2 out of five stars on the Google Play Store. Notably, customers praise the service for its low lag time and its easy-to-use app.
“I have been using CyberGhost VPN for about four years. On the computer, I haven’t experienced lag time like other VPNs. This VPN is on all my devices, [and the] paid version (as with almost everything everywhere) is fantastic. [The] UI is easy to navigate – if you have no experience with a VPN, you can still use this one quite easily. They have dozens and dozens of servers in lots of different countries.. The customer service is awesome.”
CyberGhost is our best VPN for gaming thanks to its low latency and fast connection times, both of which are paramount to a smooth, uninterrupted gaming experience. The service is also encrypted with AES-256, which masks your real IP address, keeping players safe from DDoS attacks. CyberGhost is an affordable VPN that comes with an excellent level of security and speed.
Score: ★★★★
Read our full CyberGhost VPN review.
Free version: No | Maximum number of connected devices: Six | Number of servers: 5,500+ in 60 countries | Encryption: AES-256 | VPN protocols: IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN, and NordLynx (WireGuard protocol) | No-log policy: Yes | Audited: Yes, by PwC and Deloitte | Headquarters: Panama | Pricing: From £2.79 per month for a 24-month subscription
|Pros
|Cons
|Can be directly installed onto your router
|Expensive subscription for higher-level plans
|Double VPN feature
It should come as no surprise we’ve chosen NordVPN as one of the best for gaming thanks to its excellent security and fast connection speeds – it’s also our best overall VPN, and if you’re a mobile gamer, we’ve named it the best VPN for iPhone and the best VPN for Android. NordVPN comes with high-quality privacy features, such as a double VPN that encrypts the user’s traffic twice, and its Meshnet feature, which allows for secure local and global gaming.
NordVPN can be paid for in monthly, 12-month, or 36-month payments and the provider has three payment tiers; standard, plus and complete.
NordVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
|Standard plan
|Plus plan
|Complete plan
|Monthly
|£10.39 / month
|£11.19 / month
|£11.99 / month
|12 months (+3 months free)
|£3.99 / month (£47.88 up front)
|£4.79 / month (£71.85 up front)
|£5.59 / month (£67.08 up front)
|24 months (+3 months free)
|£2.79 / month (£66.96 up front)
|£3.59 / month (£86.16/ up front)
|£4.39 / month (£105.36 up front)
Gamers can face DDoS attacks, which temporarily interrupt their connection and result in losing games. NordVPN protects users from said attacks by hiding their real IP address and absorbing the brunt of the attack.
NordVPN’s double VPN encrypts users’ traffic twice and is routed through two VPN servers; it’s an excellent security feature to have when gaming, since the feature makes it virtually impossible for your real IP address to be leaked, keeping you safe from potential cyberattacks.
The service is also headquartered in a data-secure country and comes with an audited no-logs policy, as well as an ad and malware blocker.
Its Meshnet feature is designed to simplify gaming, allowing you to create secure networks for LAN gaming with players located both locally and globally.
NordVPN has downloadable apps for MacOS, iOS, Linux and Windows; it can also be installed directly to your router, providing it’s compatible, which is ideal for gamers who wish to protect all of their gaming devices from one place.
Its apps are some of the best on the market for beginners thanks to its simple and straightforward design. One notable feature that makes it one of the best VPNs for gaming is its server selection for browsing, downloads and speed; with the latter providing easy access to fast servers with low latency.
NordVPN boasts fast connection speeds, and when our researcher tested its performance, its low latency and fast download and upload speed for the UK server were outstanding at just 2ms slower than our non-VPN connection; this is great for video and audio playback.
It didn’t perform quite so well when we tested the US and Australian servers. Its latency was slower and the upload speed for the Australian server was far below what’s considered average when compared with competitors.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|73.03
|17.13
|13ms
|UK to UK
|70.52
|17.11
|15ms
|96%
|99%
|UK to US
|65.48
|15.32
|104ms
|89%
|89%
|UK to Aus
|60.87
|11.32
|276ms
|83%
|66%
NordVPN receives 4.6 out of five stars on the Google Play Store, 4.7 out of five stars on the Apple App Store and 4.3 on Trustpilot. Customers have noted that NordVPN has fast and stable connection speeds and excellent security features.
“Excellent product! It works as promised with no bloat or lag, perfect for online gaming. Marina was amazing and helped me with some minor troubleshooting today (user error). I will continue to use Nord moving forward!”
NordVPN is an excellent choice for gamers who are looking to protect themselves from DDoS attacks. Nord’s double VPN routes traffic through two secure servers, and the provider has an audited no-logs policy. Gamers hoping to bypass geo-restrictions might find NordVPN is the right choice for them thanks to its Meshnet feature, which allows customers to create secure networks for LAN gaming both globally and locally.
Score: ★★★★½
Read our full NordVPN review.
Free version: No | Maximum number of connected devices: Unlimited | Number of servers: 3,200+ | Encryption: AES-256 | VPN protocols: WireGuard, IKEv2 and OpenVPN | No-log policy: Yes | Audited: Yes, by Cure53 | Headquarters: The Netherlands | Pricing: From £1.75 per month for a 24-month plan (plus two months free)
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable subscription
|High latency
|Good level of security features
|Can be installed directly onto your router
Surfshark is best known for its affordability, and it’s also our choice for the best cheap VPN. Not only is its service good value for money, it also doesn’t skimp on security features. It’s encrypted with military-grade AES-256 encryption and has an automatic kill switch and the option for a static, dedicated IP address (for an extra charge).
Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and monthly, 12-month and 24-month subscriptions.
|Subscription term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.05 / month
|12 months
|£3.10 / month (£37.17 up front)
|24 months (+2 months free)
|£1.78 / month (£46.39 up front)
When gaming, using a static IP can help prevent players from being kicked off of gaming servers (which can happen if your IP changes a lot, such as when you’re using a VPN), and it’s also useful if you’re setting up your own multiplayer server, as it means you won’t have to share your IP every time it changes. Surfshark’s static IP addresses can also help you bypass restrictions when playing, such as if a particular IP address has been blocked. It’s important to note, however, that Surfshark charges an additional fee on top of your regular subscription for a dedicated IP.
Surfshark can also be set up directly onto your router. Although other providers allow for this too, with Surfshark all you have to do is access your router via a laptop or computer and add the VPN as a profile and then connect your gaming console via your wifi.
The service also has a split tunnelling feature, where users can route gaming traffic via Surfshark’s secure VPN tunnel while other apps or devices use the regular internet, and a reliable automatic kill switch that prevents you from DDoS attacks even if your VPN connection drops.
Surfshark’s apps are some of the most user-friendly on the market and require no previous technical knowledge. Its apps feature a clear and simple design, with options to connect to static IP or MultiHop servers.
When our researchers tested Surfshark’s performance, we were impressed by how little connecting to one of its servers affected our internet speeds. For users who don’t need to bypass geo-restrictions, Surfshark’s UK server only slowed our internet speed by 6 per cent for both our download and upload speed.
For those needing to bypass geo-restrictions, the US and Australian servers were above average speeds. The US server was faster for its upload speed, and we found the Australian server to have faster downloads. However, Surfshark’s latency was not all that great when compared with other providers, and this may not be well-suited to gaming.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|74.3
|18.6
|13ms
|UK to UK
|70.57
|17.62
|115ms
|94%
|94%
|UK to US
|68.77
|17.63
|102ms
|92%
|94%
|UK to Aus
|72.34
|16.83
|262ms
|97%
|90%
Surfshark is a popular VPN, receiving 4.4 out of five stars on the Google Play Store, 4.8 stars on the Apple App Store and 4.5 out of five stars on Trustpilot.
“[I’m] happy with this VPN, [the] speeds are good enough for gaming and Netflix … [It’s] worth checking out which regions [it unlocks] if you’re looking for a specific one. Customer service response is fast and polite. For me it required some tinkering in settings to get a stable connection, but I’ve had no problems since. [I] would recommend [it].”
Surfshark allows for an unlimited number of device connections, which is well-suited for users with multiple devices and gaming consoles. The service provides an excellent level of security with static IP addresses and dedicated IP servers (for an extra monthly cost). Surfshark’s performance wasn’t the best and it’s latency was high on our tested servers, but its security and subscription price is one of the most affordable plans compared with competitors.
Score: ★★★★½
Read our full Surfshark VPN review.
Free version: No | Maximum number of connected devices: Five | Number of servers: 3,000+ | Encryption: AES-256 | VPN protocols: Lightway, IKEv2, WireGuard and OpenVPN | No-log policy: Yes | Audited: Yes, by KPMG | Headquarters: British Virgin Islands | Pricing: From £5.25 for a 12-month subscription
|Pros
|Cons
|Bypass geo-restrictions
|Expensive subscription
|Fast connection speeds
ExpressVPN is one of the best providers on the market, and its reliable and stable connection, as well as security features, are excellent for gaming. Although its service is one of the most expensive, its ability to bypass geo-restrictions means you can play games with anyone anywhere in the world while protected by a secure AES-256-encrypted connection. And if you’re gaming on a Mac, we’ve named it the best VPN for Mac.
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. The provider’s subscription payments are taken in US dollars.
|Subscription term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.19 / month
|6 months
|£7.86 / month (£47.19 up front)
|12 months (+3 months free)
|£5.25 / month (£78.67 up front)
ExpressVPN’s robust protection enables gamers to avoid DDoS attacks by masking their real IP address. The service also has a kill switch that will automatically disconnect users if the VPN connection drops. ExpressVPN’s split tunnelling feature allows users to route just their gaming traffic through the encrypted tunnel, which not only keeps you safe but also improves your connection speed.
ExpressVPN is especially good at bypassing geo-restrictions, and for gamers, this means they’ll be able to interact with players from anywhere in the world while remaining anonymous online.
ExpressVPN has user-friendly apps that are both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Its apps come with a Smart Location feature whereby Express will choose the fastest server for you, which is a great VPN feature for gaming. The app also includes a built-in speed test so you can find servers with the lowest latency. There’s also no need to worry about ads and malware, as its Threat Manager, when turned on, will ensure your games are never interrupted by any of the above.
When our researchers tested ExpressVPN, we found its performance to be impressive across three different geographic locations. What was most impressive was its low latency for both the UK and US servers, with the UK server just 4ms slower than our non-VPN speed.
For download and upload speed, Express averages around 5 per cent slower for both the UK and US servers. However, when we tested the Australian server, it was noticeably slower for download, upload and latency – although it’s not uncommon for VPNs to have slower connection speeds for servers that are farther away.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|72.89
|17.88
|13ms
|UK to UK
|68.72
|17.07
|17ms
|94%
|95%
|UK to US
|69.73
|17.05
|90ms
|95%
|95%
|UK to Aus
|65.02
|8.16
|271ms
|89%
|45%
ExpressVPN receives excellent customer reviews. On the Google Play Store, it receives 4.3 out of five stars and on the Apple App Store, 4.7 out of five stars. Customers have applauded Express for its low latency and easy-to-use apps.
“[It’s] one of the more expensive VPNs, but it’s the easiest to use and has really short latency. Sometimes I’ll forget to turn it off before playing [a game with higher frames per second (FPS)], and it’s almost entirely imperceptible. The interface on desktop and mobile is simple [and] professional. I’ve tried other VPNs, but there’s always been some issues, like their speeds are lousy, or some content doesn’t load on a webpage. [I’ve] never had an issue with Express. [I’ve] been a user for a few years now and don’t see that changing any time soon.”
ExpressVPN is one of the best services on the market and for gaming because it boasts fast connection speeds and noticeably low latency. Its ability to bypass geo-restrictions makes it ideal for gamers who wish to play with players worldwide. The service also comes with an excellent set of security features. The only downside here is its price tag is much higher than most other providers.
Score: ★★★★½
Read our full ExpressVPN review.
Free version: Yes | Maximum number of connected devices: 10 | Number of servers: 2,700+ | Encryption: AES-256 | VPN protocols: IKEv2 | No-log policy: Yes | Audited: Yes, by Securitum | Headquarters: Switzerland | Pricing: From €4.99 (£4.31) per month for a two-year plan
|Pros
|Cons
|VPN Accelerator
|Not the fastest connection
|P2P-optimised servers
|Audited no-logs policy
Proton VPN is a safe and secure VPN with P2P-optimised servers. It’s also suitable for gaming, with the option to use its VPN Accelerator to improve the connection speed, and the service has an audited no-logs policy, ensuring none of your data is ever logged or stored.
Proton VPN offers subscription terms of monthly, 12 months, and 24 months. It also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re looking for a free VPN for gaming, our researchers have named Proton VPN’s free version the best overall, but beware this is limited to three server locations, so it might not be suitable if you’re looking to play with other gamers in different countries.
|Subscription term
|Price
|Monthly
|€11.49 (£9.93) / month
|12 months
|€5.99 (£5.18) / month (€71.88/62.11 up front)
|24 months
|€4.99 (£4.31) / month (€119.76/£103.48 up front)
Proton VPN is headquartered in a data-secure country and comes with an audited no-logs policy. Its service is encrypted by AES-256 and ChaCha20, and for an extra layer of security, its NetSheild feature blocks ads, malware and trackers. Its VPN Accelerator is ideal for gaming and provides users with a good level of connection speed.
Proton VPN’s apps are straightforward and beginner friendly. Our researchers especially liked the option to create your own profile, where you can customise your favourite servers, protocols and privacy features; and this is a worthwhile feature for gaming because you’ll be able to log in to Proton and immediately begin gaming safely without needing to spend time selecting the features that work best for gaming each time. Proton’s apps have options to connect to the fastest server, which is chosen by the provider.
Our researchers tested Proton VPN’s performance and found it wasn’t the best performing compared with competitors. However, when connected to a UK server, our download was 91 per cent as fast and our upload 95 per cent as quick as our non-VPN speed.
Connecting to servers further afield, such as US and Australian servers, showed a considerable drop in speed. This may not be ideal for some games, but users who do not need to bypass geo-restrictions and only need to protect their online identity and avoid DDoS attacks can enjoy fast connection times from Proton’s UK server.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|71.25
|18.61
|13ms
|UK to UK
|65.25
|17.8
|14ms
|91%
|95%
|UK to US
|62.5
|11.96
|160ms
|87%
|64%
|UK to Aus
|55.37
|10.11
|279ms
|77%
|54%
On the Apple App Store, Proton VPN receives 4.6 out of five stars and on the Google Play Store it receives 4.4 out of a possible five stars. Proton is praised for stable connection speeds and app design.
“So far [it] has been solid for me, the connection speed is both impressively high and is also stable, which is great. The design of the app is also yet another thing which I applause it for – zero UI bugs, [and I’m] loving the shortcut for the control centre, loving the stealth protocol and everything else, I just wish that it was easier to connect to servers. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not the worst, [as] some VPNs don’t even connect whilst this does, but it is slow and you often have to switch servers if it doesn’t connect.”
Overall, Proton VPN comes with many worthwhile benefits for gamers, such as a VPN Accelerator. The provider also has an audited no-logs policy and is encrypted by military-grade encryption, ensuring you’re protected from cyberattacks while gaming. However, Proton isn’t the fastest when compared with its competitors, and this might be a downside if you require a super-fast connection time.
Score: ★★★★
Read the full Proton VPN review.
A VPN for gaming must have excellent connection speeds. We tested all of the services in this guide and found that CyberGhost had the best overall performance when taking into consideration latency, download and upload speeds.
|No VPN (Mbps)
|UK to UK (Mbps)
|UK to US (Mbps)
|UK to Australia (Mbps)
|NordVPN
|73.03
|70.52
|65.48
|60.87
|ExpressVPN
|72.89
|68.72
|69.73
|65.02
|Surfshark
|74.3
|70.57
|68.77
|72.34
|CyberGhost
|73.07
|69.6
|69.22
|66.4
|Proton VPN
|71.25
|65.25
|62.5
|55.37
Using a VPN for gaming works very much the same as using it for browsing or other web activities. A VPN will encrypt your internet traffic through a safe and secure tunnel and keep you safe from DDoS attacks while playing.
Most gaming consoles don’t support native VPN apps, so it’s best to install the VPN directly onto your router, but you can also install on your PC and follow your provider’s instructions on how to set this up for gaming (it usually involves connecting your console to your computer using an Ethernet cable). Once installed, you’ll have the option to choose VPN protocols – WireGuard is typically the fastest – and use privacy features such as a kill switch or split tunnelling.
There are plenty of benefits to using a VPN for gaming; security being the most important. A good VPN will protect you from DDoS attacks, which is where other players will attempt to temporarily disrupt your connection by using bots to bombard your connection with requests to overload the server. By masking your real IP address, you’ll be protected from potential cyberattacks and your risks while playing mobile games on public wifi will be reduced when using a mobile VPN.
Using a VPN for gaming also helps you avoid bandwidth throttling from your Internet Service Provider (ISP) – which is deliberately done to slow down internet speeds and deal with congestion for users with lower internet service plans. A VPN for gaming can also help bypass geo-restrictions, enabling you to interact and play with players worldwide.
Setting up a VPN for gaming isn’t quite as simple as setting it up for everyday use, particularly if you’re on a console, but there are some easy steps you can take to use your service regardless.
Consider the following when buying a VPN for gaming:
It might sound like a good idea to avoid the cost by installing a free VPN, but you should consider how safe and secure they are, as well as their suitability for gaming. It’s unlikely a free VPN will have the same ability to bypass geo-restrictions as their paid counterparts. Free versions will also almost always come with a limited amount of data allowance per month, so when you’re spending hours gaming, this simply will not be enough to cover you. Free VPNs also have fewer privacy and security features, which is not helpful when you’re trying to avoid DDoS attacks and mask your IP address so your ISP doesn’t throttle your bandwidth.
These are just some of the reasons our researchers recommend spending money on a reputable VPN. If budget is a concern, there are plenty of good providers out there offering a decent service at low prices, such as Surfshark, and you can also get some good value VPN deals if you shop around.
Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN for gaming. We will only recommend a VPN after hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
Our review scores are determined the following categories:
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up-to-date as possible.
The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.