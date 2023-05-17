13 solar panel pros and cons to consider before going green with your energy

If you’re in the market for solar panels, you could be joining roughly 1.2 million UK homes that already have them installed. According to Ember’s latest Global Electricity Review, solar (and wind) power reached record highs of 12 per cent of global electricity in 2022, and are growing at a rate of 15-20 per cent per year, based on a 10-year average. And, with the spotlight very much on the UK reaching net zero by 2050, this should only be set to increase on both a domestic and industry level to help counteract the effects of climate change.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) notes in its 2022 technical report how solar is already significantly contributing to a global reduction in carbon emissions, highlighting that “installed PV [photovoltaics] capacity at the end of 2020 saved more than 860 million tonnes of CO2”, and estimate this figure as 1 gigatonne (Gt) in 2021. It shares how continuing to install solar panels in households will be pivotal in decarbonising the electricity sector and suggests that 100 million households will rely on solar by 2030.