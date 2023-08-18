Aiko Solar solar panels review

Founded in 2009, solar panel manufacturer Aiko Solar is headquartered in China. It’s renowned for developing and producing cutting-edge photovoltaic (PV) technologies, including pioneering N-type cell technology. Additionally, Aiko is a prominent producer of solar wafers – circular discs of high-purity silicon material.

While the manufacturer operates production facilities in China, it solidified its presence in Europe by founding the Solarlab Aiko Europe research institute in Freiburg, Germany, in August 2020. In 2021, Aiko Solar shifted its focus towards All Back Contact (ABC) technology and began producing and shipping solar modules incorporating it. The ABC structure optimises energy capture by removing the metal grid lines that obstruct sunlight and placing them on the panels’ reverse. Electricity generation is enhanced by incorporating anti-reflective coatings on both the front and back surfaces.

Marking the beginning of 2023, the manufacturer unveiled its inaugural in-house Aiko solar modules. Its suite of top-tier solar modules prioritises efficiency, reliability, and durability.

A testament to its innovative approach, Aiko Solar’s ABC Black Hole Series was recently honoured with the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design.

Our experts take a closer look at Aiko’s solar panels, analysing their output, efficiency and value for money, allowing you to make an informed decision about your solar system.