Aiko Solar solar panels review

Founded in 2009, solar panel manufacturer Aiko Solar is headquartered in China. It’s renowned for developing and producing cutting-edge photovoltaic (PV) technologies, including pioneering N-type cell technology. Additionally, Aiko is a prominent producer of solar wafers – circular discs of high-purity silicon material.
While the manufacturer operates production facilities in China, it solidified its presence in Europe by founding the Solarlab Aiko Europe research institute in Freiburg, Germany, in August 2020. In 2021, Aiko Solar shifted its focus towards All Back Contact (ABC) technology and began producing and shipping solar modules incorporating it. The ABC structure optimises energy capture by removing the metal grid lines that obstruct sunlight and placing them on the panels’ reverse. Electricity generation is enhanced by incorporating anti-reflective coatings on both the front and back surfaces.
Marking the beginning of 2023, the manufacturer unveiled its inaugural in-house Aiko solar modules. Its suite of top-tier solar modules prioritises efficiency, reliability, and durability.
A testament to its innovative approach, Aiko Solar’s ABC Black Hole Series was recently honoured with the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design.
Our experts take a closer look at Aiko’s solar panels, analysing their output, efficiency and value for money, allowing you to make an informed decision about your solar system.
Company overview of Aiko Solar
Aiko Solar specialises in researching, developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) cells to businesses across Europe, Japan, South Korea and India. PERC solar cells are gaining popularity as a choice for constructing solar panels. These cells are modified versions of traditional solar cells that can generate energy from both the front and rear surfaces, making them six to 12 per cent more efficient than their conventional counterparts.
Aiko Solar is well-regarded in the PV industry for its reliable performance, high conversion efficiency, low breakage rate and minimal light-induced degradation.
In April 2023, Aiko Solar signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with Austrian energy firm Burgenland Energi to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 in the state of Burgenland, Austria. They plan to set up a joint innovation centre for technology research and development, working on microgrids, energy networks, and carbon neutrality.
Aiko Solar produces a range of PV solar panels consisting of ABC and PERC panels. It also supplies solar system-related products, including storage batteries, inverters, and mounting rails.
Aiko Solar is not transparent with its solar panel cost and our researchers couldn’t find any prices on comparison sites. However, similar models from other premium manufacturers are priced from around £120.
Aiko Solar’s best solar panels
Aiko Solar manufactures several solar panel models and the ones featured here are suitable for various households, including large family homes, country properties and smaller houses.
N-Type ABC White Hole (72 Cells): Best for large households
Key features
✓ Excellent efficiency
✓ High power output
✓ Bezel-free design
Specifications
Power output: 620W
Efficiency: 24 per cent
Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year power warranty
Cost per panel: Price on application (POA)
ProsLighter weighing panel than many similar-sized modelsSleek appearance with no contacts visibleHigh power output and excellent efficiency
ConsPoor product warrantyPrice only available on request
This 72-cell panel boasts an almost unprecedented efficiency rating of 24 per cent (most standard panels sit at around the 20 per cent mark). While its technological durability may not match SunPower’s, it still performs impressively, operating at 88.85 per cent of its initial capacity after 30 years.
With a starting peak power output of 620W, it will still produce 550W in the 2050s, making it a good option for energy-hungry families.
Efficiency and power output
Aiko Solar’s N-Type ABC panels offer high efficiency of 24 per cent. At present, few manufacturers can match that when considering the panel’s 620W power output. Longi Solar’s Hi-Mo 6 Scientist comes close, delivering 23 per cent, but has a lower output of 450W.
Cost
Comparing Aiko Solar solar panels with other models offering similar efficiency and power output is challenging without any published prices.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Aiko Solar N-Type ABC White Hole (72 Cells)
24%
620W
POA
SunPower Maxeon 3 DC 410-420W
22.20%
420W
POA
Longi 54c HiMo5 Black Frame Mono
21%
410W
£133
JA Solar Mono PERC Half-Cell GR MC4
21.50%
555W
£160
Trina Vertex-S Triple Cut PERC Mono Solar Module
21.10%
505W
£160
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★★
Power output
★★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]
N/A
Overall
★★★★
What is this panel best for?
The N-Type ABC White Hole panel from Aiko Solar is a good option if you require a robust and reliable panel that offers excellent efficiency and a high power output.
Not good for
For households requiring a small power output, this panel may produce more than you need. However, this panel may allow you to earn more money by selling any excess energy generated back to the grid using the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG).
N-Type ABC Black Hole (72 Cells): Best for high energy requirements
Key features
✓ High efficiency
✓ Great power output
✓ Designed without bezels for a sleek appearance
Specifications
Power output: 615W
Efficiency: 23.8 per cent
Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year power warranty
Cost per panel: POA
ProsLightweight panelGood efficiencyAll-black front with no bezel
ConsShort product warrantyPrice only available on request
Aiko Solar’s runner-up panel resembles its top-tier panel, with one notable difference – it comes in a solid black finish that gives your roof a more streamlined appearance.
Efficiency and power output
While its efficiency is slightly lower than the White Hole at 23.8 per cent, the N-Type ABC Black Hole still outperforms many other solar panels on the market by at least one percentage point. Though it falls short of its higher-end counterpart by 5W, its peak power output of 615W is still impressive for solar energy generation.
Cost
Our researchers cannot give a full comparison to other models offering similar efficiency and power output without any published prices.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Aiko Solar N-Type ABC Black Hole (72 Cells)
23.80%
615W
POA
SunPower Maxeon 3 mono/white Module
22.80%
435W
£615
JA Solar Mono PERC Half-Cell GR MC4
21.50%
555W
£160
Trina Vertex-S Triple Cut PERC Mono Solar Module
21.10%
505W
£160
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★★
Power output
★★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]
N/A
Overall
★★★★
What is this panel best for?
For larger households wanting a large output from an aesthetically appealing panel, the Aiko Solar N-Type ABC Black Hole makes a great choice.
Not good for
This panel may not provide a cost-effective solar solution for smaller families. However, if you don’t require the 615W offered by this premium panel, you could reduce your household bills by selling any surplus generated to the National Grid.
N-Type ABC Black Hole (54 Cells): Best for small roofs
Key features
✓ Smaller-sized panel
✓ High efficiency
✓ Aesthetic appeal
Specifications
Power output: 460W
Efficiency: 23.6 per cent
Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year power warranty
Cost per panel: POA
ProsSmall, lightweight panelGood efficiencyAesthetically designed
ConsShort product warrantyPrice only available on request
This 54-cell panel comes in an all-black design and, while it may be slightly less efficient than Aiko Solar’s 72-cell models, it compensates with its lightweight and compact build, being 27 per cent lighter and 24 per cent smaller. This means for every four standard 72-cell panels you’d install on your roof, you can fit five of these 54-cell models, while still maintaining high-efficiency levels.
Efficiency and power output
Offering a good efficiency of 23.6 per cent, and an output of 460W, Aiko Solar’s N-Type ABC Black Hole 54-cell panel takes up less roof estate while still delivering a premium performance.
Cost
Without any published prices for Aiko Solar’s solar panels, our researchers cannot accurately compare them with other models offering the same efficiency and power output.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Aiko Solar N-Type ABC Black Hole (54 Cells)
23.60%
460W
POA
SunPower Maxeon 3 mono/white Module
22.80%
435W
£615
Jinko Tiger Neo TOPCon N-Type Mono Black
21.80%
470W
£150
JA Solar Mono MBB Percium Half-Cell Silver Frame Short Frame
20.70%
460W
£192
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★★
Power output
★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]
N/A
Overall
★★★1/2
What is this panel best for?
For smaller homes or flats requiring a high power output, this 54-cell panel could be ideal. Taking up less space on roofs, it offers great efficiency and power output.
Not good for
If your roof has room, you may find one of Aiko Solar’s larger, more powerful 72-cell a more cost-effective option.
N-Type ABC White Hole (54 Cells): Best for terraced properties
Key features
✓ Small, lightweight panel
✓ High efficiency
✓ Bezel-less design
Specifications
Power output: 465W
Efficiency: 23.8 per cent
Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year power warranty
Cost per panel: POA
ProsPanel sized for smaller roofsGood efficiencyAesthetically designed
ConsShort product warrantyPrice only available on request
Aiko Solar has positioned much of the panel’s metal fittings on the cell’s reverse side, leaving the front unobstructed, and its 54-cell design translates to being able to install five panels for every four typical 72-cell panels, all while still preserving a high level of efficiency.
Efficiency and power output
The Aiko Solar N-Type ABC White Hole panel offers an output of 465W and an efficiency of 23.8 per cent – one of the best levels of solar panel efficiency on the market.
Cost
Without any published prices for Aiko Solar’s solar panels, our researchers cannot accurately compare its panels with other models offering the same levels of efficiency and power output.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Aiko Solar N-Type ABC White Hole (54 Cells)
23.80%
465W
POA
SunPower Maxeon 3 mono/white Module
22.80%
435W
£615
Jinko Tiger Neo TOPCon N-Type Mono Black
21.80%
470W
£150
Perlight Delta 425W Total Black Mono
21.40%
425W
£182
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★★
Power output
★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]
N/A
Overall
★★★1/2
What is this panel best for?
Being a smaller 54-cell panel, the N-Type ABC White Hole is suitable for smaller properties.
Not good for
For larger homes with energy hungry families, one of Aiko Solar’s 72-cell solar panels may be a more appropriate choice.
Frequently asked questions about Aiko Solar panels
Aiko Solar manufactures and markets a range of solar-related products, including inverters and solar storage batteries for residential properties. Employing electrical dual isolation technology, the batteries are efficient, simple to install, and easily scalable.
The manufacturer offers a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power warranty. However, SunPower’s solar panels have product and performance warranties of up to 40 years for its Maxeon models and Project Solar has lifetime warranties on its products.
Katharine Allison is an experienced writer and researcher who has been producing content for over 10 years. She has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies including Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Cuvva Car Insurance. During her time at Positive Agency, she worked with Gordon Ramsay, Denon Construction, Transport for Wales, and Northern Rail, among others. Katharine was also integral in establishing Inner Allies UK as a national mental health charity. Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare, and has degrees in art, philosophy, and psychology. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.